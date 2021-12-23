Bradley Beal enters COVID protocols

Shams Charania: Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Knicks.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are now down two starters in New York, with Bradley Beal and KCP in protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. doesn’t want to tell us his starters in advance – 6:13 PM
The Wizards are now down two starters in New York, with Bradley Beal and KCP in protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. doesn’t want to tell us his starters in advance – 6:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a quick piece on @TheAthletic about Bradley Beal entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols:
theathletic.com/news/wizards-s… – 5:51 PM
Here’s a quick piece on @TheAthletic about Bradley Beal entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols:
theathletic.com/news/wizards-s… – 5:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocol and will not play tonight against the Knicks. He joins teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in protocol. trib.al/V0c9jd8 – 5:15 PM
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocol and will not play tonight against the Knicks. He joins teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in protocol. trib.al/V0c9jd8 – 5:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols. – 4:45 PM
Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols. – 4:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Bradley Beal now in protocol, he will have to test negative twice 24 hours apart or wait at least 10 days before returning. As of 3 months ago, he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. – 4:45 PM
With Bradley Beal now in protocol, he will have to test negative twice 24 hours apart or wait at least 10 days before returning. As of 3 months ago, he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. – 4:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bradley Beal is out tonight against the Knicks after entering health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. pic.twitter.com/CwvXjWak4K – 4:41 PM
Bradley Beal is out tonight against the Knicks after entering health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. pic.twitter.com/CwvXjWak4K – 4:41 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game versus the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/Bjiz0NgXXF – 4:37 PM
Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game versus the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/Bjiz0NgXXF – 4:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The timing of Bradley Beal entering health and safety protocols most likely will have him out for next Tuesday’s game in Miami. – 4:37 PM
The timing of Bradley Beal entering health and safety protocols most likely will have him out for next Tuesday’s game in Miami. – 4:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Wizards will be without top-scorer Bradley Beal tonight vs the Knicks as he has enetered health and safety protocols – 4:35 PM
The Wizards will be without top-scorer Bradley Beal tonight vs the Knicks as he has enetered health and safety protocols – 4:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Knicks. – 4:33 PM
Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Knicks. – 4:33 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have a Covid outbreak that includes Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee entering the league’s protocols. The Pistons are preparing to play at Miami tonight. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 23, 2021
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers says that everybody in the health and safety protocol is feeling fine. Shake Milton was the only one with symptoms he believes #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / December 23, 2021
Jim Eichenhofer: Willie Green said Nickeil Alexander-Walker is “feeling fine” but is in health and safety protocols. #Pelicans are without both Valanciunas and NAW tonight at Orlando. They were the only New Orleans players to have appeared in all 32 games (Temple, Murphy next with 30) -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / December 23, 2021