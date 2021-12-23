Bucks vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) play against the Dallas Mavericks (15-15) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 29, Dallas Mavericks 29 (Q2 07:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
✅ turned 24 today
✅ NBA debut
Happy birthday, @carlikjones 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LZlT5IAK6s – 9:14 PM
✅ turned 24 today
✅ NBA debut
Happy birthday, @carlikjones 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LZlT5IAK6s – 9:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Milwaukee had 15 points in the first quarter. They have 14 in the first 4:43 of the second quarter and have tied it at 29. – 9:14 PM
Milwaukee had 15 points in the first quarter. They have 14 in the first 4:43 of the second quarter and have tied it at 29. – 9:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews’ three stopped an 0-for-15 stretch from the floor for the #Bucks. They had not scored since the 7:23 mark of the first quarter. – 9:07 PM
Wesley Matthews’ three stopped an 0-for-15 stretch from the floor for the #Bucks. They had not scored since the 7:23 mark of the first quarter. – 9:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs’ lineup to open the second quarter: Dorian Finney-Smith and four dudes on 10-day hardship deals. – 9:07 PM
Mavs’ lineup to open the second quarter: Dorian Finney-Smith and four dudes on 10-day hardship deals. – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
On the floor at the start of the second quarter for the Mavericks: four guys who weren’t Mavericks 72 hours ago and Dorian Finney-Smith. – 9:06 PM
On the floor at the start of the second quarter for the Mavericks: four guys who weren’t Mavericks 72 hours ago and Dorian Finney-Smith. – 9:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
♞ Welcome to Dallas, @Brandon Knight ♞ pic.twitter.com/Vo2jQq8QTN – 9:05 PM
♞ Welcome to Dallas, @Brandon Knight ♞ pic.twitter.com/Vo2jQq8QTN – 9:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Actually, it was the last 7:22 that the Bucks went scoreless in the first quarter. Mavericks take a 23-15 lead into the second. Bucks shot just 6-for-21 from the field. – 9:05 PM
Actually, it was the last 7:22 that the Bucks went scoreless in the first quarter. Mavericks take a 23-15 lead into the second. Bucks shot just 6-for-21 from the field. – 9:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Bucks didn’t score in the last 7:23 of the first quarter, missing their last 13 shots.
Enough bricks to build a house. – 9:03 PM
The Bucks didn’t score in the last 7:23 of the first quarter, missing their last 13 shots.
Enough bricks to build a house. – 9:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Bucks have not scored since the 7:06 mark. There is less than a minute left in the first quarter. – 9:01 PM
Bucks have not scored since the 7:06 mark. There is less than a minute left in the first quarter. – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Scoreboard didn’t budge for more than three minutes until Theo Pinson hit his second three of the game, putting Mavericks up 19-15 with just over 3 minutes left. – 8:56 PM
Scoreboard didn’t budge for more than three minutes until Theo Pinson hit his second three of the game, putting Mavericks up 19-15 with just over 3 minutes left. – 8:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two SMU products on the floor in the first quarter at AAC — Mavs’ Sterling Brown and Bucks’ Semi Ojeleye. – 8:52 PM
Two SMU products on the floor in the first quarter at AAC — Mavs’ Sterling Brown and Bucks’ Semi Ojeleye. – 8:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue with the euro but Khris with the finish. pic.twitter.com/eadsO9i53V – 8:52 PM
Jrue with the euro but Khris with the finish. pic.twitter.com/eadsO9i53V – 8:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have had the shot clock run down on them several times but are only down 13-10 in the early going. Khris Middleton with seven points for the Bucks. – 8:48 PM
Mavericks have had the shot clock run down on them several times but are only down 13-10 in the early going. Khris Middleton with seven points for the Bucks. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Unlike last night, this game has started cleanly (0 turnovers) and with hot shooting – #Bucks lead the #Mavs 13-10 in the opening minutes. – 8:46 PM
Unlike last night, this game has started cleanly (0 turnovers) and with hot shooting – #Bucks lead the #Mavs 13-10 in the opening minutes. – 8:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie pulling up & picking up where he left off. 👌 pic.twitter.com/O6BxJ4FtPB – 8:45 PM
Boogie pulling up & picking up where he left off. 👌 pic.twitter.com/O6BxJ4FtPB – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton had an off night shooting last night in Milwaukee – he opens the scoring tonight for the #Bucks – 8:41 PM
Pat Connaughton had an off night shooting last night in Milwaukee – he opens the scoring tonight for the #Bucks – 8:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Bucks tonight. We’re underway on BSSW. Joined for tonight’s game, moving from our pre and postgame coverage to fill in for a night, the great @Devin Harris! pic.twitter.com/5IZN6KmdZi – 8:38 PM
Mavs vs Bucks tonight. We’re underway on BSSW. Joined for tonight’s game, moving from our pre and postgame coverage to fill in for a night, the great @Devin Harris! pic.twitter.com/5IZN6KmdZi – 8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue recorded his third double-double of the season last night and second in his last three games.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/G8TbShFiDS – 8:22 PM
Jrue recorded his third double-double of the season last night and second in his last three games.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/G8TbShFiDS – 8:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/hKnGsGAUxa – 8:14 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/hKnGsGAUxa – 8:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: S Brown, DFS, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson
MIL starters: Middleton, Nwora, Cousins, Connaughton, Holiday
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:08 PM
Mavs starters: S Brown, DFS, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson
MIL starters: Middleton, Nwora, Cousins, Connaughton, Holiday
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We’re back with the same lineup tonight in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1qR7L0vBzg – 8:06 PM
We’re back with the same lineup tonight in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1qR7L0vBzg – 8:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
For decades, the NBA had hard-and-fast roster limits. Even during training camp, teams couldn’t have more than 20 players.
The Mavericks have 23 on their roster right now: 15 guarantees, 2 two-way players, 6 COVID-hardship signees. – 7:49 PM
For decades, the NBA had hard-and-fast roster limits. Even during training camp, teams couldn’t have more than 20 players.
The Mavericks have 23 on their roster right now: 15 guarantees, 2 two-way players, 6 COVID-hardship signees. – 7:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris has reached the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/RgcClYOKsG – 7:48 PM
Khris has reached the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/RgcClYOKsG – 7:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 7:45 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 7:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Budenholzer whether or not Grayson Allen would play tonight as planned.
Essentially, he is not sure yet because he needs to check in with Allen to see how he’s feeling.
Here was Budenholzer’s full response: pic.twitter.com/7YODesEPCg – 7:30 PM
Asked Budenholzer whether or not Grayson Allen would play tonight as planned.
Essentially, he is not sure yet because he needs to check in with Allen to see how he’s feeling.
Here was Budenholzer’s full response: pic.twitter.com/7YODesEPCg – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Brandon Knight goes from Heat’s G League affiliate to Mavericks 10-day contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:29 PM
From earlier — Brandon Knight goes from Heat’s G League affiliate to Mavericks 10-day contract. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looking for revenge in Dallas tonight…
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: 4.8.21 pic.twitter.com/H1U7NkOXcz – 7:17 PM
Looking for revenge in Dallas tonight…
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: 4.8.21 pic.twitter.com/H1U7NkOXcz – 7:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Boogie on down to Dallas.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ZH8XlEmsEx – 7:16 PM
Boogie on down to Dallas.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ZH8XlEmsEx – 7:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Do your part and mask up, Dallas 😷
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/KAbkZwuBLt – 7:15 PM
Do your part and mask up, Dallas 😷
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/KAbkZwuBLt – 7:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Newest Maverick Brandon Knight getting some pregame to words of wisdom as the shorthanded Mavericks prepare for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/M5mzG15n36 – 7:07 PM
Newest Maverick Brandon Knight getting some pregame to words of wisdom as the shorthanded Mavericks prepare for Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/M5mzG15n36 – 7:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi recently had surgery on his right big toe. The injury was sustained in a @TexasLegends game on December 15.
His expected return to basketball activities is approximately 4-6 months. – 6:55 PM
Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi recently had surgery on his right big toe. The injury was sustained in a @TexasLegends game on December 15.
His expected return to basketball activities is approximately 4-6 months. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Pistons have nine available players tonight vs. Heat because of COVID issues and injuries. These are the nine:
Saddiq Bey
Trey Lyles
Hamidou Diallo
Cory Joseph
Frank Jackson
Jamorko Pickett
Luka Garza
Cheick Diallo
Josh Jackson – 6:54 PM
The Pistons have nine available players tonight vs. Heat because of COVID issues and injuries. These are the nine:
Saddiq Bey
Trey Lyles
Hamidou Diallo
Cory Joseph
Frank Jackson
Jamorko Pickett
Luka Garza
Cheick Diallo
Josh Jackson – 6:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Pistons’ available roster tonight vs. Heat:
Saddiq Bey
Cheick Diallo
Hamidou Diallo
Luka Garza
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Cory Joseph
Trey Lyles
Jamorko Pickett – 6:49 PM
The Pistons’ available roster tonight vs. Heat:
Saddiq Bey
Cheick Diallo
Hamidou Diallo
Luka Garza
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Cory Joseph
Trey Lyles
Jamorko Pickett – 6:49 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: KP is a game time decision. Warming up as we speak. Omoruyi had Toe surgery and is likely out for the year. 7:40 tip Mavs-Bucks @theeagledallas – 6:49 PM
Per JKidd: KP is a game time decision. Warming up as we speak. Omoruyi had Toe surgery and is likely out for the year. 7:40 tip Mavs-Bucks @theeagledallas – 6:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis will warm up and see if he can go, Jason Kidd said. Game-time decision. – 6:48 PM
Kristaps Porzingis will warm up and see if he can go, Jason Kidd said. Game-time decision. – 6:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks – 6:48 PM
Dallas Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks – 6:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will warm up and be a game-time decision vs. Bucks tonight, Jason Kidd said. – 6:48 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will warm up and be a game-time decision vs. Bucks tonight, Jason Kidd said. – 6:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis is “improving” and will be a game-time decision tonight vs. the Bucks. – 6:47 PM
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis is “improving” and will be a game-time decision tonight vs. the Bucks. – 6:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 6:47 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 6:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The nine available Pistons tonight:
Saddiq Bey
Cory Joseph
Hamidou Diallo
Frank Jackson
Trey Lyles
Josh Jackson
Luka Garza
Jamorko Pickett
Cheick Diallo – 6:46 PM
The nine available Pistons tonight:
Saddiq Bey
Cory Joseph
Hamidou Diallo
Frank Jackson
Trey Lyles
Josh Jackson
Luka Garza
Jamorko Pickett
Cheick Diallo – 6:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra noted that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as Caleb Martin’s COVID replacement because he’s not eligible for a two-way contract. Heat only could replace Martin with two-way contract eligible player. Knight signed with the Mavericks. – 6:37 PM
Erik Spoelstra noted that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as Caleb Martin’s COVID replacement because he’s not eligible for a two-way contract. Heat only could replace Martin with two-way contract eligible player. Knight signed with the Mavericks. – 6:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks were running out of point guards, so they signed a couple new ones Thursday afternoon.
mavs.com/new-point-gaur… – 6:15 PM
The Mavericks were running out of point guards, so they signed a couple new ones Thursday afternoon.
mavs.com/new-point-gaur… – 6:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
By my count, here is everyone available for Detroit tonight: CoJo, J. Jackson, F. Jackson, Luka Garza, Pickett, Bey, Hami and Cheick Diallo, Trey Lyles and Isaiah Livers …
However, F. Jackson and Isaiah Livers are listed as questionable. – 6:12 PM
By my count, here is everyone available for Detroit tonight: CoJo, J. Jackson, F. Jackson, Luka Garza, Pickett, Bey, Hami and Cheick Diallo, Trey Lyles and Isaiah Livers …
However, F. Jackson and Isaiah Livers are listed as questionable. – 6:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Former #Suns guard Brandon Knight back in #NBA with Dallas Mavericks. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oiUdmThgtj – 6:06 PM
Remember him?
Former #Suns guard Brandon Knight back in #NBA with Dallas Mavericks. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oiUdmThgtj – 6:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra clarifies that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as a Caleb Martin replacement because he was not two-way contract qualified (Heat only could replace Martin with a two-way eligible player.) Knight signed with Dallas. – 5:52 PM
Erik Spoelstra clarifies that Brandon Knight was not eligible to be signed as a Caleb Martin replacement because he was not two-way contract qualified (Heat only could replace Martin with a two-way eligible player.) Knight signed with Dallas. – 5:52 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have signed Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the Covid-related hardship allowance. Knight is an 8-year vet who has avg 14 ppg w/ the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Cavs, and Rockets. His last NBA game was March 11, 2020 with Detroit. He’s been in the G-League this season – 5:40 PM
The Mavs have signed Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the Covid-related hardship allowance. Knight is an 8-year vet who has avg 14 ppg w/ the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Cavs, and Rockets. His last NBA game was March 11, 2020 with Detroit. He’s been in the G-League this season – 5:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Charlie Brown Jr., Carlik Jones and Brandon Knight to 10-day contracts under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Brown Jr. will wear #44.
Carlik Jones will wear #23.
Brandon Knight will wear #20. pic.twitter.com/j0sPmTUt7g – 5:35 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Charlie Brown Jr., Carlik Jones and Brandon Knight to 10-day contracts under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Brown Jr. will wear #44.
Carlik Jones will wear #23.
Brandon Knight will wear #20. pic.twitter.com/j0sPmTUt7g – 5:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rockets guard Jalen Green, the 2021 second-overall pick, will play tonight vs the Pacers. But since it’s first game in a month, he is on a minutes restrictions.
Rockets played last night in Milwaukee. – 5:33 PM
Rockets guard Jalen Green, the 2021 second-overall pick, will play tonight vs the Pacers. But since it’s first game in a month, he is on a minutes restrictions.
Rockets played last night in Milwaukee. – 5:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Knight will wear #20 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ND99mpvp1y – 5:30 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Knight will wear #20 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ND99mpvp1y – 5:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Carlik Jones to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Jones will wear #23 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ThiKwR2qBx – 5:16 PM
The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Carlik Jones to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Jones will wear #23 for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ThiKwR2qBx – 5:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I’m LOVING Milwaukee, showing me mad love!!” pic.twitter.com/4VSme649qf – 4:46 PM
“I’m LOVING Milwaukee, showing me mad love!!” pic.twitter.com/4VSme649qf – 4:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
POV: You’re the GoPro angled at @Dirk Nowitzki during the broadcast 🎥 😂 pic.twitter.com/MXS4bWQjbC – 3:30 PM
POV: You’re the GoPro angled at @Dirk Nowitzki during the broadcast 🎥 😂 pic.twitter.com/MXS4bWQjbC – 3:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Javin DeLaurier has appeared in 12 games (5 starts) with the @WisconsinHerd this season and is averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 60% from the field. on.nba.com/3EokWYE – 3:25 PM
Javin DeLaurier has appeared in 12 games (5 starts) with the @WisconsinHerd this season and is averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 60% from the field. on.nba.com/3EokWYE – 3:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center @javind_12 to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
📰 https://t.co/vipS3iNzRk pic.twitter.com/OnjQ1v0vEp – 3:24 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center @javind_12 to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.
📰 https://t.co/vipS3iNzRk pic.twitter.com/OnjQ1v0vEp – 3:24 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 2:53 PM
No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 2:53 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz and I check on the Bucks, Jazz, and Hawks ahead of the Christmas games — plus the Knicks without Derrick Rose, and more:
Apple: apple.co/3Jdg9Ns
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JesmRZ – 2:41 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz and I check on the Bucks, Jazz, and Hawks ahead of the Christmas games — plus the Knicks without Derrick Rose, and more:
Apple: apple.co/3Jdg9Ns
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JesmRZ – 2:41 PM