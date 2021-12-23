Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Dan Majerle and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Paul George No. 18 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chauncey Billups with 1,831 three-pointers. He’s now 60 away from Kyle Lowry
DJ Augustin No. 73 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr with 1,226 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Hersey Hawkins
Jrue Holiday No. 96 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle and Rudy Gay with 1,195 steals. He’s now 1 away from Chris Webber
Ricky Rubio No. 97 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle and Rudy Gay with 1,195 steals. He’s now 1 away from Jrue Holiday
Khris Middleton No. 100 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook with 1,101 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell
Jrue Holiday No. 107 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Cuttino Mobley
Paul George No. 143 in points now
Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 14,916 points. He’s now 100 away from Mike Mitchell
Harrison Barnes No. 160 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 914 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Brandon Jennings
Eric Bledsoe No. 172 in assists now
Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 3,440 assists. He’s now 6 away from Steve Blake
Nicolas Batum No. 200 in assists now
Moved ahead of Gerald Henderson with 3,142 assists. He’s now 9 away from Brandon Jennings
Will Barton No. 216 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson
Jrue Holiday No. 220 in points now
Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson, Paul Westphal and Sidney Wicks with 12,818 points. He’s now 1 away from Jeff Green
Marcus Smart No. 222 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Steve Kerr and John Salmons
Nicolas Batum No. 238 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Luc Longley and Chris Mullin with 550 blocks. He’s now tied with Kermit Washington
Austin Rivers No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore with 683 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bryon Russell and Jayson Tatum
DeMarcus Cousins No. 241 in points now
Moved ahead of Caron Butler with 12,442 points. He’s now 13 away from Joe Barry Carroll
