Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Dan Majerle and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Paul George No. 18 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chauncey Billups with 1,831 three-pointers. He’s now 60 away from Kyle Lowry

DJ Augustin No. 73 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr with 1,226 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Hersey Hawkins

Jrue Holiday No. 96 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle and Rudy Gay with 1,195 steals. He’s now 1 away from Chris Webber

Ricky Rubio No. 97 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle and Rudy Gay with 1,195 steals. He’s now 1 away from Jrue Holiday

Khris Middleton No. 100 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook with 1,101 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell

Jrue Holiday No. 107 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Cuttino Mobley

Paul George No. 143 in points now

Moved ahead of Richard Jefferson with 14,916 points. He’s now 100 away from Mike Mitchell

Harrison Barnes No. 160 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 914 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Brandon Jennings

Eric Bledsoe No. 172 in assists now

Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 3,440 assists. He’s now 6 away from Steve Blake

Nicolas Batum No. 200 in assists now

Moved ahead of Gerald Henderson with 3,142 assists. He’s now 9 away from Brandon Jennings

Will Barton No. 216 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson

Jrue Holiday No. 220 in points now

Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson, Paul Westphal and Sidney Wicks with 12,818 points. He’s now 1 away from Jeff Green

Marcus Smart No. 222 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Steve Kerr and John Salmons

Nicolas Batum No. 238 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Luc Longley and Chris Mullin with 550 blocks. He’s now tied with Kermit Washington

Austin Rivers No. 239 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kent Bazemore with 683 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Bryon Russell and Jayson Tatum

DeMarcus Cousins No. 241 in points now

Moved ahead of Caron Butler with 12,442 points. He’s now 13 away from Joe Barry Carroll


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Lat night was an emotional one in Milwaukee, as the return of Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews powered the #Bucks to a win.
“That’s one of the more impressive things I’ve seen in a long time.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…10:23 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nuggets opened tonight with Aaron Gordon guarding Josh Giddey. Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green checked SGA for most of the first half. SGA only scored one basket with Gordon as his primary defender tonight. In the third, Gordon gave really good defensive effort. pic.twitter.com/PhYdQPMSGR1:47 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Eric Bledsoe on the Zoom, on rebounding (he had a team-high eight tonight): “I think rebounding is all about effort, trying to get the ball — I just try to help the bigs out best I can… come in and steal a couple.” – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Fast break points tonight:
Amir Coffey: 8
Eric Bledsoe: 7
Sacramento Kings: 6 – 12:45 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Eric Bledsoe set a season-high with his +20 tonight. – 12:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers end 3-game losing streak, finally beat Kings, enter Christmas 17-15 after 105-89 victory at Sacramento.
10 Clippers made multiple buckets, led by Eric Bledsoe (19/8/7).
Clippers outrebounded Kings 43-40, forced 19 turnovers, scored season-high 29 fast break points. – 12:17 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers win, 105-89, in Sacramento behind 19 points from Eric Bledsoe and a terrific bench unit headlined by Serge Ibaka’s 17 points and eight each from Boston Jr . and Coffey. Clippers win despite shooting 29% from 3. – 12:16 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Clippers win 105-89. Eric Bledsoe 19 points for LA. Tyrese Haliburton 22 points, 13 assists for Sac.
Kings will have three days off around Christmas. Time to get healthy more than anything before they host the Grizzlies on Sunday, beginning 4 home games in 6 nights. – 12:16 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif What do you take from a game with so many caveats because of absences? The bounce-back effort shown by the Clippers after their brutal loss Monday. And the efficiency of Eric Bledsoe and Serge Ibaka. – 12:12 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Not a banner night for Paul George’s shooting but he has passed Chauncey Billups for 18th on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. – 12:09 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Moving on up: With his 1,831st career three-pointer, Paul George passes Chauncey Billups for sole possession of 18th place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goal list, per Clippers. – 12:09 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Clippers push the lead to 84-73 over the kings with 9:07 to go after a 10-5 start to the period. Eric Bledsoe with 17 for LA, Paul George 14 – 11:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers end the third quarter in Sacramento leading the Kings 74-68.
Kings won the quarter +5 while shooting 54% in the quarter.
Eric Bledsoe leads with 15 points for LAC and Paul George is up to 13 (5-15 FGs). – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU And now Tristan Thompson gets a technical foul after Bledsoe’s dribble off his foot is called a kick ball. – 11:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Paul George gets a soft tech and Buddy Hield misses the free-throw. – 11:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Technical to Paul George now. Second tech on the Clippers after Eric Bledsoe earlier in the quarter. Buddy Hield misses the free throw – 11:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Tech on Paul George. – 11:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Is my money-trimming Bledsoe for Hield swap still a terrible trade? – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU 8-0 LAC run interrupted by technical foul on Eric Bledsoe.
Hield, who is 1/14 FGs (1/11 3s) made the free throw. – 11:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA Tech on Bledsoe – 11:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Eric Bledsoe making me look less dumb tonight. – 11:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson I bet Nico Batum is a good driver, ’cause his vision and reaction time is pretty good. – 11:24 PM

