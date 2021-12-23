Enes Kanter Freedom enters protocols

Shams Charania: Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He becomes the eighth Celtic to enter protocols.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He becomes the eighth Celtic to enter protocols. – 11:32 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown played great.
Robert Williams was awesome.
Romeo Langford was really good.
Enes Freedom had a fastbreak dunk.
Joe Johnson knocked down an elbow jumper.
In a season devoid of fun watching the Boston Celtics, tonight was a good night.
Next up: Christmas Day game! – 10:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown said that Boston knew whoever was guarding Robert Williams would be playing back. Because of that, he and Jayson Tatum knew if Williams set good screens that they would come off of them “naked” and get good looks. Brown also credited Enes Freedom’s screens too. – 10:23 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Can’t wait for Enes to say “I’m like that” when i ask him about this dunk – 8:41 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Mike Gorman dropped a “Let Freedom ring” after that dunk from Enes. – 8:36 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
WHO SAID ENES CANT JUMP!!! HEADTOP FIOFM OFNGIGNRODNFFBD SKSNDGF F – 8:36 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom
Every time @Tacko Fall blocks me tonight,
I will donate $1,000 to a charity you all suggest.
What’s a good charity? pic.twitter.com/jyZLEtZWoa – 6:45 PM
