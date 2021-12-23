Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) play against the Golden State Warriors (6-6) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 44, Golden State Warriors 42 (Q2 04:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TRIP DON’T FALL 🦄
9 points for @Jaren Jackson Jr.. pic.twitter.com/ldk6DQl3Sr – 10:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Layups have been the Grizzlies’ nemesis. They’ve shot under 50% in the paint in the last 3, and shooting 35% inside tonight. – 10:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Rookie to Rookie
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/PpkRlG42Vm – 10:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kuminga could get into better cardio shape. Looks pretty exhausted out there after a couple of minutes. – 10:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hustle leading to hoops 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/CYIT7TINvj – 10:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This Grizz lineup with no Morant, Brooks, or Jaren got the Warriors right back into it. – 10:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks have combined for 18. Grizzlies up 29-19 with 2:31 left in the first. Grizzlies shooting 68%. Ja looks like he trusts his knee. Can’t ask for a much better start. – 10:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I love when good De’Anthony Melton things happen. Good Grizzlies things usually also happen. – 10:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Memphis is 13-for-18 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3, and is making it look smooth – 10:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Chris Chiozza checking in for Steph at the 4:30 mark of the first. Steph had played the entire first quarter the last three games. The other night, Kerr noted how tired Steph has been, so him checking out now is in regards to getting his minutes lower again. – 10:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry checks out with just over 4:30 left. Back to the rotation where he starts and finishes every quarter? – 10:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Grizzlies are getting much easier shots than the Warriors. They’re just getting into the paint and rising up and not getting much resistance once they do – 10:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant talked after last game about getting that trust back in his knee to make the moves he’s used to making. I think we’re starting to see that tonight. Looks explosive and doesn’t seem to be thinking through any of his movements. – 10:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I don’t know what Jaren Jackson Jr. did to every single official in the NBA to collectively piss them off so much but the ticky tack stuff has gotta stop – 10:21 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COVID has cost the University of Memphis a lot of money the past week. – 10:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Every time Desmond Bane makes a three, an angel makes a note in their planner to call their fellow angel Desmond Bane and tell him good game. – 10:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bane was working on that precise footwork before the game, starting near the FT line and popping out to the 3 point line for a quick release 3. – 10:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Stephen Curry is guarding Dillon Brooks, so the Grizzlies have been going to Brooks a lot early. I think it’s a big sign of respect for Desmond Bane by putting Otto Porter on him and not Brooks. – 10:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Otto said NOPE.
Stephen said YUP.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/87UUnTMoUL – 10:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Calling a Ja Morant Triple Double now. #ShootersShoot #ShowEm12 – 10:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
break the seal db. let’s hoop.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/zyxbzK6Yp2 – 10:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks makes both his shots early in this game pic.twitter.com/FYu8tuU4jB – 10:14 PM
Curry with clamps. – 9:54 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/feh7XwbXMX – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, where is everyone tuning in from tonight?
Stream the game live on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 9:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE OUT VS @Golden State Warriors
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGEn pic.twitter.com/8n6DvixMHB – 9:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Taylor Jenkins has been cleared to coach tonight against the Warriors. – 9:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Taylor Jenkins has been cleared to coach tonight against the Warriors. – 9:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
midrange reps
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/33Bx7vGvjL – 9:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Konchar and Jones being available for Memphis is massive – helps the reserves immensely, especially Tyus. His steadying presence was missed on Monday. Now with Ja Morant back expect to see a more efficient run on both ends when Ja has to sit. – 9:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for a pregame unlike any other. Stick with us – the COVID wildfire hitting the NBA may have caught up with the Grizzlies (hopefully not – wishing the best to Coach Jenkins and anyone else impacted). – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
According to Grizzlies PR, they plan to sent an update regarding Jenkins’ status before the start of the game tonight. – 9:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Rajakovic says that Steph Curry is “probably the best shooter in the history of the game” and says that Memphis must be ready for the ball movement and physicality of the Warriors on both ends – 9:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic is taking questions from the media. Taylor Jenkins is awaiting a test result. – 9:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are waiting for a test result from Taylor Jenkins, so assistant coach Darko Rajakovic is in for Jenkins. – 8:56 PM
Steph Curry (25)
Kemba Walker (23)
Seth Curry (23) – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clock in.
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/oPNs7pj2gC – 8:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says there’s a chance James Wiseman will be cleared for on court contact work sometime next week. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Rick Celebrini told him in recent days that James Wiseman could be ready to advance to on court contact next week. Wiseman has been stuck in individual drill limbo the last couple months. – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight’s pregame media availability will begin at 5:50 PT. – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax with you all, back on the “beat” on this Christmas Eve Eve as the Grizzlies take on the Warriors. Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will be joining us shortly. – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he doesn’t anticipate either Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole to return in time for the Christmas game in Phoenix. – 8:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown is not with the team tonight. He has entered health and safety protocols, per Steve Kerr. – 8:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Gary Payton II will start today in place of Jordan Poole for the Warriors and will guard Ja Morant. GP has been a menace defensively this season. Going to be a fun matchup with Morant and Payton. Ja scored 30 and 35 in the last two games against Golden State. – 8:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Asst coach Kenny Atkinson returns tonight but asst coach Mike Brown will not. Health/safety protocols – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Coaching news for the Warriors
-Kenny Atkinson will return to the front of the bench tonight. Been out the past month-and-a-half because of a leg injury
-Mike Brown has entered health and safety protocols. Out tonight. – 8:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II will start tonight against Memphis with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney, per Steve Kerr. – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
To suggest Memphis and Golden State a rivalry is “a long ways off” according to Steve Kerr.
He pointed out the geographic difference and said they will need to play in a playoff series first. – 8:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Memphis
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:18 PM
Maxey: 11 PTS / 4-8 FG
Harris: 10 PTS / 2 AST
Embiid: 7 PTS / 5 REB
Curry: 5 PTS / 3 AST – 8:07 PM
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 7:39 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Warriors have signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s Hardship Exception.
Quinndary has appeared in nine games this season for @GLeagueWarriors, averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.22 steals per game. pic.twitter.com/Q7NDp0v7TE – 7:21 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors Sign Quinndary Weatherspoon pic.twitter.com/2sN3ETjUaU – 7:20 PM
Kevon Looney @Loon_Rebel5
Thank you @YetiCoinEth for sponsoring this Holiday Clinic, due to safety we look forward to rescheduling at a better time. pic.twitter.com/epb8KSvL6X – 7:05 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/AFBWDUH871 – 6:46 PM
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Furkan Korkmaz
Seth Curry
Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench. – 6:36 PM
Warriors-Grizzlies is the best game in terms of good teams with their players actually available. – 6:02 PM
OKC/CLE: 0-5
OKC/MIA: 4-9
OKC/CLE: 0-3
GSW/CLE: 11-3
BRK/LAL 0-0***
***Entering Christmas 🤞 – 5:33 PM
