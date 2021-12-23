Hawks vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (14-16) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 38, Philadelphia 76ers 30 (Q2 07:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jalen Johnson and Lance Stephenson checking in for the start of the second quarter. – 7:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Incredible start for the Hawks here in Philadelphia. Up 32-18 over the Sixers at the end of the first. Out-rebounding Philly 17-6, defense flying around. Philly shot 37 percent in the quarter, Atlanta shot 52 percent.
Collins: 9 points
Dieng: 7 points
Reddish: 6 points – 7:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Hawks have a 17-6 rebounding advantage over the Sixers after the first quarter.
A brutal quarter for the team as a whole outside of Tyrese Maxey. – 7:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
“At least Tyrese Maxey looks good,” the 2021-22 Sixers video yearbook – 7:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Exactly as you’d expect, the Hawks, with seven guys out in COVID-19 protocols (including Trae Young), will take a 32-18 lead vs. the Sixers into the second quarter. – 7:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyler Johnson checking in now, making his @Philadelphia 76ers debut.
Out there now:
Maxey / Joe / Johnson / Reed / Bassey – 7:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris just tipped the ball into the Hawks’ basket, a new one for one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA.
The Sixers trail 26-13 to a team that lost to a very shorthanded Orlando at home last night. Plenty of boos. Good stuff all around. – 7:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyler Johnson and Charles Bassey will check in after this timeout for the Sixers.
Team could use something positive off the bench, down 26-13 early to the very shorthanded Hawks. – 7:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris tipping the ball in his own basket is a good summary of the first 10 minutes of this game – 7:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks open up with a 15-7 lead vs. the Sixers, with all points coming from either John Collins (9) or Cam Reddish (6). – 7:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins has opened up 4-5 from the field, with 9 points in his first 4 minutes. – 7:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Not surprising, but it’s Okongwu and not Collins getting the first stint guarding Embiid. – 7:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers mailbag: Ben Simmons’ trade market, Tobias Harris’ true value and more reader questions inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu is starting for Gorgui Dieng, and he was the better center last night, but the Hawks are also playing Joel Embiid and it’s crucial that OO stay out of foul trouble, which has been his one issue since returning. – 6:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
With Sharife Cooper and Kevin Huerter officially out, a list of available players tonight:
Bogdanovic, Collins, Dieng, Malcolm Hill, Iwundu, Johnson, Mays, Okongwu, Reddish, Stephenson, Wright – 6:37 PM
With Sharife Cooper and Kevin Huerter officially out, a list of available players tonight:
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are adding Onyeka Okongwu to the starting lineup, alongside Skylar Mays, Delon Wright, Cam Reddish and John Collins. – 6:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Furkan Korkmaz
Seth Curry
Tyrese Maxey will come off the bench. – 6:36 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Giving Joel Embiid scoring help is at the top of the #Sixers’ holiday wish list. And it’s OK for Paul Reed to get occasional minutes: https://t.co/zgAuZZI9b1 pic.twitter.com/31L9WnnOiA – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Sixers
Delon Wright
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 6:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Seth Curry
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/3NoaExqrJv – 6:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid, fresh off a 40/10 game last time out: pic.twitter.com/1h8HIk8aSd – 6:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter and Sharife Cooper (and many others) are out. pic.twitter.com/GywDKRk5bR – 6:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins has recorded three straight 20+ point / 10+ rebound outings, tied for the third-longest such streak of his career & tied for the third-longest in the NBA this season. Over those three games, Collins is averaging 23.0 ppg and 10.7 rpg (.545 FG%, .462 3FG%, .938 FT%). – 6:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
The 76ers & @GiantFoodStores partnered for this year’s Holiday Hoopla to surprise 25 youth from the Methodist Services Group with a special game-day experience.
Each child was signed to a one-day contract w/ the team, participated in basketball activities & received gifts! pic.twitter.com/BIWCoR2v0I – 6:14 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight.
In addition, Sharife Cooper has entered protocols.
That’s seven Hawks players in protocols now. – 6:10 PM
Kevin Huerter (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight.
In addition, Sharife Cooper has entered protocols.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter is still out for tonight’s game.
Sharife Cooper is now in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. – 6:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Tyler Johnson: “Most likely, we’re just going to throw him in. It’s not like he’s going to know what we are running or anything like that. But there are things like pick and roll sets. He can run our delay action. – 6:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
McMillan said Cam Reddish gave the Hawks a punch on offense vs. the Magic, but could have given more defensively.
“He’s normally going to take the best offensive player at that 1, 2, 3 position, and I just felt Cam and our group could have given more defensively last night.” – 5:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Post up points per game this season:
8.6 — Joel Embiid
8
7
6
5.1 — Nikola Jokic
4.5 — Jonas Valanciunas
The gap between Embiid and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 35th. pic.twitter.com/htqO39DPKT – 5:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said there hasn’t been any changes to those in health and safety protocols other than Kevin Huerter who could possibly be cleared before tonight’s game. – 5:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks come into tonight leading the NBA in 3FG% this season, shooting .380%. In the month of December, Atlanta’s shooting .405 from three-point territory – one of only two teams in the NBA shooting above .400 this month – tied with Miami for the best 3FG% in December. – 5:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Hawks are waiting on Kevin Huerter’s COVID-19 test results. – 5:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
walking into the last home game of 2021 like…👑
⌚️@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/60WBAFlIgt – 5:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Sam Cassell is having a coaching moment with Tobias Harris #Sixers pic.twitter.com/UxLKMDVVck – 5:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says he’s waiting to see if Kevin Huerter (who is currently in protocols) will be available tonight. – 5:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic is still on a minutes restriction – 5:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said there’s a possibility of Kevin Huerter being available tonight. Waiting on his test results. Should be any minute now – 5:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says he may make a change with the starting lineup tonight.
Hawks started a lineup of Delon Wright, Skylar Mays, Cam Reddish, John Collins and Gorgui Dieng vs. the Magic. – 5:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said the Sixers like the idea of using Seth Curry at point guard moving forward on a non-emergency basis. Even brought up Curry possibly starting more games as a PG. – 5:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons is “doing good.” They talked recently but still no update on when he might come back #Sixers – 5:23 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that everybody in the health and safety protocol is feeling fine. Shake Milton was the only one with symptoms he believes #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says the four Sixers in health and safety protocols are “good,” though he mentions Shake Milton has had symptoms. – 5:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Georges Niang still hasn’t tested negative for COVID-19 #Sixers – 5:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Malcolm Hill hearing the news that he is going to the Atlanta Hawks. pic.twitter.com/MG6wq7iLOU – 5:16 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyler Johnson getting up shots. Could make his #Sixers debut tonight vs. #Hawks pic.twitter.com/FEBP7hoaly – 5:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
New addition Tyler Johnson is here warming up before a matchup with the Hawks at home #Sixers pic.twitter.com/M21q42RWJ2 – 5:09 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won its last five straight on the road – the second-longest active road winning streak in the NBA. Over those five outings, the Hawks are averaging 120.4 ppg and 27.8 apg.
Game Notes vs. Philadelphia: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyler Johnson’s pregame workout is underway. Tyrese Maxey also back out there after missing the last two games with a left quad contusion. pic.twitter.com/PaNY9lIjt5 – 5:03 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Crossover Thursday: #Lions might be without top QB and CB in Atlanta. We talk to @falcfans about his 6-8 football team and the matchup. #FirstListen. DEC 23. Locked On Lions – Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions https://t.co/iW79duXhXk pic.twitter.com/1cs6J3f1ii – 4:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Here’s the #Sixers vs. #AtlantaHawks injury report: pic.twitter.com/OJJIcvZTEm – 3:15 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz and I check on the Bucks, Jazz, and Hawks ahead of the Christmas games — plus the Knicks without Derrick Rose, and more:
Apple: apple.co/3Jdg9Ns
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JesmRZ – 2:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Furkan Korkmaz is excited to return to the #Sixers after days of bed rest with the flu inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Twenty four players have recorded at least 50 post-ups this season, per NBA.com Here’s how they rank by points per possession.
1. Nikola Jokic – 1.09 PPP
2. Kevin Durant – 1.08 PPP
3. Jaren Jackson – 1.07 PPP
4. Aaron Gordon – 1.02 PPP
5. Joel Embiid – 1.01 PPP – 2:11 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have signed guard Charlie Brown to a 10-day under the Covid Hardship Allowance. Brown has 19 games of NBA experience with Hawks & Thunder over the last 2 yrs. This season, avg 17 ppg, 8 rpg & 40% on 3s w/ Delaware in the G-League. He played college ball at St. Joseph’s. – 1:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Our vote for when Ben Simmons is (might be) traded is a dead heat between the week of the Feb. 10th deadline and summer 2022.
Still time to join the poll
bit.ly/33Nzjcp – 1:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out.
Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out.
Kevin Huerter (health and safety protocols) is out.
(1/2) – 1:00 PM
