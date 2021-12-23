James Harden out of health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.
James Harden is out of health and safety protocols but Durant remains in.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 11:54 AM
The Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.
James Harden is out of health and safety protocols but Durant remains in.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 11:54 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter clear protocols but 3 more Nets enter protocols. Nets expect to have enough to play on Christmas but Steve Nash isn’t expecting any other Nets in protocol – which includes Kevin Durant – to be cleared for Christmas espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:43 AM
James Harden, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter clear protocols but 3 more Nets enter protocols. Nets expect to have enough to play on Christmas but Steve Nash isn’t expecting any other Nets in protocol – which includes Kevin Durant – to be cleared for Christmas espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:43 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nets’ James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter have cleared health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/HmROdwQ7OG – 10:19 AM
The Nets’ James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter have cleared health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/HmROdwQ7OG – 10:19 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jevon Carter is also out of health and safety protocols. That makes 3 Nets (James Harden, Paul Millsap and Carter) out of health and safety protocols. – 10:05 AM
Jevon Carter is also out of health and safety protocols. That makes 3 Nets (James Harden, Paul Millsap and Carter) out of health and safety protocols. – 10:05 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden and Paul Millsap are out of health and safety protocols according to Steve Nash. – 10:04 AM
James Harden and Paul Millsap are out of health and safety protocols according to Steve Nash. – 10:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden Jevon Carter and Paul Millsap are out of protocols. #Nets #NBA – 10:04 AM
James Harden Jevon Carter and Paul Millsap are out of protocols. #Nets #NBA – 10:04 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, David Duke and Cam Thomas are in health and safety protocols. Jevon Carter, James Harden and Paul Millsap are out. – 10:04 AM
Steve Nash says Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, David Duke and Cam Thomas are in health and safety protocols. Jevon Carter, James Harden and Paul Millsap are out. – 10:04 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter are out of the health and safety protocols. David Duke, Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas are in the health and safety protocols, says Steve Nash. #Nets – 10:04 AM
James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter are out of the health and safety protocols. David Duke, Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas are in the health and safety protocols, says Steve Nash. #Nets – 10:04 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash says James Harden is out of health and safety protocols. – 10:04 AM
Steve Nash says James Harden is out of health and safety protocols. – 10:04 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets coach Steve Nash says James Harden is out of health and safety protocols. – 10:04 AM
Nets coach Steve Nash says James Harden is out of health and safety protocols. – 10:04 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
David Duke, Cam Thomas and Kessler Edwards are now in Covid Protocols for the Nets
James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter are out. – 10:04 AM
David Duke, Cam Thomas and Kessler Edwards are now in Covid Protocols for the Nets
James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter are out. – 10:04 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets year in review: Exit James Harden and enter Jalen Green, the new face of the franchise ift.tt/3mqRPhh – 2:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets year in review: Exit James Harden and enter Jalen Green, the new face of the franchise ift.tt/3mqRPhh – 2:18 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans G Nickeil Alexander-Walker has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had 27 points in victory over Portland on Tuesday. Alexander-Walker is Pels’ first player in protocols this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 23, 2021