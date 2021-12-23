Karl-Anthony Towns enter health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has entered COVID-19 protocols.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns is currently asymptomatic, which is good news considering Towns said he had a tough battle with COVID last season. – 7:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Less passing, more shooting.
Less record-scratching, more flowing in the rhythm of the offense.
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down how that’s exactly what the Timberwolves need from Karl-Anthony Towns. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/bz8roo76LF – 7:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns has entered health and safety protocols, the Timberwolves say – 5:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Minnesota Timberwolves say Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV all are out for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz because of being in health and safety protocols – 5:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has entered COVID-19 protocols. – 5:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, with his first two points tonight, Jayson Tatum (804) passes Kevin Durant to take over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 805
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Karl-Anthony Towns 734 – 8:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 5,000th career rebound last night.
Among players who debuted after the ABA-NBA merger, only Dwight Howard reached 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds at a younger age (age in years-days):
✅ 25-095 Howard
✅ 26-036 Towns
✅ 26-044 Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/MmeNQhnztq – 9:16 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Karl-Anthony Towns has a commercial for a COVID home test. That hits. AK – 12:02 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Jokic, Gobert and Embiid are pretty comfortably the All-NBA centers, and Karl-Anthony Towns is probably fourth, but Ayton is absolutely in the conversation if there’s an injury or two. Pretty meaningful considering his upcoming contract negotiations. – 10:47 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 5,000th career rebound tonight.
Among players who have debuted since the ABA-NBA merger, only Dwight Howard reached 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/SJ8gFzyEVO – 10:03 PM
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 5,000th career rebound tonight.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Dirk Nowitzki on the broadcast, heard what Karl-Anthony Towns said about himself the other day: “There’s the best shooting big man in the world!” pic.twitter.com/yZg26cfAJM – 8:49 PM
