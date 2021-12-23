Knicks sign Danuel House

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks signed Danuel House to a 10-day, team says.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rockets and Texas A&M forward Danuel House Jr. signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks, the team announced. – 11:59 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New York Knicks have signed former Houston Rockets forward Danuel House to a 10-day contract, team says. – 11:52 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Knicks announce they have signed former #Rockets g/f Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract. – 11:52 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say they’ve signed Danuel House Jr. to 10-Day Contract – 11:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Rockets are waiving forward Danuel House, allowing him to find a new team in the final year of his deal. Rockets are assigning his minutes to younger players and won’t hold him on roster to wait on a finding a deadline trade. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 18, 2021
David Hardisty: Danuel House Jr. was making less than $4M this season on an expiring contract. The Rockets waiving him clearly signals there was no trade market for him at all. -via Twitter @clutchfans / December 18, 2021