USA Today Sports

Knicks sign Danuel House

Knicks sign Danuel House

Main Rumors

Knicks sign Danuel House

December 23, 2021- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks signed Danuel House to a 10-day, team says.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Intrigued by the Danuel House signing. Knicks could use a 3-and-D wing. House has shot the ball poorly this year but he’s only 28 years old and has played that role on winning teams before. No risk in a 10-day signing. Definitely worth looking at. – 12:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rockets and Texas A&M forward Danuel House Jr. signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks, the team announced. – 11:59 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks signed Danuel House to a 10-day, they said. Rockets just waived House. – 11:54 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New York Knicks have signed former Houston Rockets forward Danuel House to a 10-day contract, team says. – 11:52 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Knicks announce they have signed former #Rockets g/f Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract. – 11:52 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks signed Danuel House to a 10-day, team says. – 11:51 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Knicks have signed Danuel House to a 10-day contract, the team announced. – 11:50 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say they’ve signed Danuel House Jr. to 10-Day Contract – 11:50 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Knicks have signed Danuel House to a 10-day contract. – 11:50 AM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Rockets are waiving forward Danuel House, allowing him to find a new team in the final year of his deal. Rockets are assigning his minutes to younger players and won’t hold him on roster to wait on a finding a deadline trade. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 18, 2021
David Hardisty: Danuel House Jr. was making less than $4M this season on an expiring contract. The Rockets waiving him clearly signals there was no trade market for him at all. -via Twitter @clutchfans / December 18, 2021

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home