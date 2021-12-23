Pelicans vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) play against the Orlando Magic (25-25) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 39, Orlando Magic 28 (Q2 06:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony gets T’d up after pleading to the ref that he got fouled on his 3-point shot. – 7:46 PM
Cole Anthony gets T’d up after pleading to the ref that he got fouled on his 3-point shot. – 7:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
pogue life 🤙🏼
welcome back home to the O pic.twitter.com/QLItnbjxJf – 7:43 PM
pogue life 🤙🏼
welcome back home to the O pic.twitter.com/QLItnbjxJf – 7:43 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
No idea what kind of close out that was from Jaxson Hayes? Carter made a nice play to show and go off the bounce, but Hayes took himself completely out of the play by releasing. Made it 5 v 4 – 7:41 PM
No idea what kind of close out that was from Jaxson Hayes? Carter made a nice play to show and go off the bounce, but Hayes took himself completely out of the play by releasing. Made it 5 v 4 – 7:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Impressive first quarter from the Pelicans. They lead the Magic 32-17 and there were contributions up and down the roster. Ingram began things with a charge. Devonte hit a couple of 3s. Herb had 8 PTS. Trey hit a 3 and Sato making solid decisions off the bench. #nice – 7:37 PM
Impressive first quarter from the Pelicans. They lead the Magic 32-17 and there were contributions up and down the roster. Ingram began things with a charge. Devonte hit a couple of 3s. Herb had 8 PTS. Trey hit a 3 and Sato making solid decisions off the bench. #nice – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New Orleans 32, Orlando 17 pic.twitter.com/XTM7gK1sJB – 7:37 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New Orleans 32, Orlando 17 pic.twitter.com/XTM7gK1sJB – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Pelicans 32, Magic 17.
Orlando’s shooting 31.8% from the field, while New Orleans is shooting 50%.
Gary Harris: 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. – 7:37 PM
End of 1Q: Pelicans 32, Magic 17.
Orlando’s shooting 31.8% from the field, while New Orleans is shooting 50%.
Gary Harris: 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. – 7:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans did exactly what they should have done in the first quarter. Run out the shorthanded team – 7:36 PM
Pelicans did exactly what they should have done in the first quarter. Run out the shorthanded team – 7:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Magic 17
Jones 8 pts & 3 rebs
Graham 6 pts (2-3 on 3s)
Ingram 5 pts & 3 rebs – 7:36 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Magic 17
Jones 8 pts & 3 rebs
Graham 6 pts (2-3 on 3s)
Ingram 5 pts & 3 rebs – 7:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jaxson Hayes and Gary Clark were DNPs recently but getting chance to play in 1Q due to other player absences. Seems like Trey Murphy might have a chance to up his minute count as well, comes in and swishes corner 3. Good energy from #Pelicans in 1Q, go up 15 – 7:35 PM
Jaxson Hayes and Gary Clark were DNPs recently but getting chance to play in 1Q due to other player absences. Seems like Trey Murphy might have a chance to up his minute count as well, comes in and swishes corner 3. Good energy from #Pelicans in 1Q, go up 15 – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
THREEE BALLLL
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nCzEhqcOM0 – 7:33 PM
THREEE BALLLL
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nCzEhqcOM0 – 7:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Gary Clark getting some 1st quarter minutes for the Pels. Willie Green digging deep into his bench with NAW and Naji out due to Health and Safety Protocols – 7:33 PM
Gary Clark getting some 1st quarter minutes for the Pels. Willie Green digging deep into his bench with NAW and Naji out due to Health and Safety Protocols – 7:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Gary Clark minutes for New Orleans. It’s his second performance for the Pelicans.
Also means all 10 available Pels have seen action now here in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM
Gary Clark minutes for New Orleans. It’s his second performance for the Pelicans.
Also means all 10 available Pels have seen action now here in the first quarter. – 7:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner gets hits a lot when driving to the basket.
He just had to get a cut on his right arm tended to because of blood. – 7:30 PM
Franz Wagner gets hits a lot when driving to the basket.
He just had to get a cut on his right arm tended to because of blood. – 7:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones will crush in the NBA’s foot-on-the-line 3-point shooting contest in February. – 7:29 PM
Herb Jones will crush in the NBA’s foot-on-the-line 3-point shooting contest in February. – 7:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
New Orleans is playing without its second- and third-leading scorers, but Herbert Jones is off to one of his best offensive starts as a rookie, with 8 pts. He’s got a couple opportunistic layups and sank his trademark toe-on-the line jumper – 7:29 PM
New Orleans is playing without its second- and third-leading scorers, but Herbert Jones is off to one of his best offensive starts as a rookie, with 8 pts. He’s got a couple opportunistic layups and sank his trademark toe-on-the line jumper – 7:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris just tipped the ball into the Hawks’ basket, a new one for one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA.
The Sixers trail 26-13 to a team that lost to a very shorthanded Orlando at home last night. Plenty of boos. Good stuff all around. – 7:28 PM
Tobias Harris just tipped the ball into the Hawks’ basket, a new one for one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA.
The Sixers trail 26-13 to a team that lost to a very shorthanded Orlando at home last night. Plenty of boos. Good stuff all around. – 7:28 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
literal stocking-stuffer (Willy Hernangomez is wearing tights) pic.twitter.com/qFYvSXiQzM – 7:19 PM
literal stocking-stuffer (Willy Hernangomez is wearing tights) pic.twitter.com/qFYvSXiQzM – 7:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Chuma Okeke with the rare 3 fouls in the first quarter (all in the first four minutes or so) for Orlando. – 7:18 PM
Chuma Okeke with the rare 3 fouls in the first quarter (all in the first four minutes or so) for Orlando. – 7:18 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
quietly Gary Harris has gone from “one of the worst high-minute players in the NBA” to “decent starter” – 7:17 PM
quietly Gary Harris has gone from “one of the worst high-minute players in the NBA” to “decent starter” – 7:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ starting where he left off 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/db88D4zJz6 – 7:17 PM
Devonte’ starting where he left off 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/db88D4zJz6 – 7:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Okeke with 3 fouls through a little over 4 minutes.
Aleem Ford checking in for him. – 7:16 PM
Okeke with 3 fouls through a little over 4 minutes.
Aleem Ford checking in for him. – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,162 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,162 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
Former @Orlando Magic PG and Puerto Rican basketball legend Carlos Arroyo is sitting courtside for tonight’s Magic vs. @New Orleans Pelicans game. – 7:08 PM
Former @Orlando Magic PG and Puerto Rican basketball legend Carlos Arroyo is sitting courtside for tonight’s Magic vs. @New Orleans Pelicans game. – 7:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pretty cool to see @Marc Stein join @ImErinHartigan in the studio for tonight’s Pelicans-Magic broadcast on @BallySportsNO – 6:35 PM
Pretty cool to see @Marc Stein join @ImErinHartigan in the studio for tonight’s Pelicans-Magic broadcast on @BallySportsNO – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
December 23 vs New Orleans
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VPVQoYJgVe – 6:33 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
December 23 vs New Orleans
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VPVQoYJgVe – 6:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Willy Hernangomez – 6:32 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Willy Hernangomez – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First five in Orlando 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/R6p43YlvG2 – 6:30 PM
First five in Orlando 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/R6p43YlvG2 – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Feelin fine in Florida ☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/iaKiLSXdEC – 6:25 PM
Feelin fine in Florida ☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/iaKiLSXdEC – 6:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost time for some Pelicans basketball 😎 Make sure to download the Pelicans App to stay up to date with all the latest news!
@Verizon | https://t.co/4bmEJzLTHg pic.twitter.com/RF4TKz2qV5 – 6:25 PM
Almost time for some Pelicans basketball 😎 Make sure to download the Pelicans App to stay up to date with all the latest news!
@Verizon | https://t.co/4bmEJzLTHg pic.twitter.com/RF4TKz2qV5 – 6:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans say Naji Marshall has entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Second player who’s done so today. – 6:03 PM
The Pelicans say Naji Marshall has entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Second player who’s done so today. – 6:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji Marshall (Health & Safety Protocols) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando – 6:02 PM
Naji Marshall (Health & Safety Protocols) is out for tonight’s game at Orlando – 6:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
McMillan said Cam Reddish gave the Hawks a punch on offense vs. the Magic, but could have given more defensively.
“He’s normally going to take the best offensive player at that 1, 2, 3 position, and I just felt Cam and our group could have given more defensively last night.” – 5:59 PM
McMillan said Cam Reddish gave the Hawks a punch on offense vs. the Magic, but could have given more defensively.
“He’s normally going to take the best offensive player at that 1, 2, 3 position, and I just felt Cam and our group could have given more defensively last night.” – 5:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New Orleans’ Naji Marshall has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:59 PM
New Orleans’ Naji Marshall has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Get your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions in before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it all out on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOFOH9n pic.twitter.com/HsrctW2QvD – 5:59 PM
Get your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions in before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it all out on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOFOH9n pic.twitter.com/HsrctW2QvD – 5:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cole Anthony, MIP?
19.9 PPG
6.1 RPG
5.6 APG
36.6 3P% on 7.6 attempts
He is 3rd in 4Q scoring this season, shooting 53/37/92%. pic.twitter.com/Xrf7VCEyiP – 5:54 PM
Cole Anthony, MIP?
19.9 PPG
6.1 RPG
5.6 APG
36.6 3P% on 7.6 attempts
He is 3rd in 4Q scoring this season, shooting 53/37/92%. pic.twitter.com/Xrf7VCEyiP – 5:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Post up points per game this season:
8.6 — Joel Embiid
8
7
6
5.1 — Nikola Jokic
4.5 — Jonas Valanciunas
The gap between Embiid and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 35th. pic.twitter.com/htqO39DPKT – 5:45 PM
Post up points per game this season:
8.6 — Joel Embiid
8
7
6
5.1 — Nikola Jokic
4.5 — Jonas Valanciunas
The gap between Embiid and 2nd place is bigger than the gap between 2nd and 35th. pic.twitter.com/htqO39DPKT – 5:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says he may make a change with the starting lineup tonight.
Hawks started a lineup of Delon Wright, Skylar Mays, Cam Reddish, John Collins and Gorgui Dieng vs. the Magic. – 5:35 PM
Nate McMillan says he may make a change with the starting lineup tonight.
Hawks started a lineup of Delon Wright, Skylar Mays, Cam Reddish, John Collins and Gorgui Dieng vs. the Magic. – 5:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Nickeil Alexander-Walker is “feeling fine.” Third-year guard entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier today. – 5:33 PM
Willie Green said Nickeil Alexander-Walker is “feeling fine.” Third-year guard entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier today. – 5:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green said Nickeil Alexander-Walker is “feeling fine” but is in health and safety protocols. #Pelicans are without both Valanciunas and NAW tonight at Orlando. They were the only New Orleans players to have appeared in all 32 games (Temple, Murphy next with 30) – 5:32 PM
Willie Green said Nickeil Alexander-Walker is “feeling fine” but is in health and safety protocols. #Pelicans are without both Valanciunas and NAW tonight at Orlando. They were the only New Orleans players to have appeared in all 32 games (Temple, Murphy next with 30) – 5:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Orlando Magic received positive player-availability news ahead of tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:29 PM
The Orlando Magic received positive player-availability news ahead of tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr (lower right leg muscle strain) will both play and start tonight against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:27 PM
The Magic say Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr (lower right leg muscle strain) will both play and start tonight against New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starting lineup vs. Pelicans: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.
There isn’t an establishes minutes restriction for Cole and Wendell, but Jamahl Mosley said their workloads will be monitored. – 5:23 PM
Magic’s starting lineup vs. Pelicans: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr.
There isn’t an establishes minutes restriction for Cole and Wendell, but Jamahl Mosley said their workloads will be monitored. – 5:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. will play and start tonight, per Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. – 5:17 PM
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. will play and start tonight, per Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. – 5:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his average in made three-pointers tonight at Orlando? @dsallerson picks Ingram (1.8); I take Temple (1.0); @ErinESummers selects Hart (0.8). Tonight is the first of eight Thursday games for NOLA. Fan pick from vote below. #ThursdayThrees – 5:17 PM
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his average in made three-pointers tonight at Orlando? @dsallerson picks Ingram (1.8); I take Temple (1.0); @ErinESummers selects Hart (0.8). Tonight is the first of eight Thursday games for NOLA. Fan pick from vote below. #ThursdayThrees – 5:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
’tis the season ❄️
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/c3Koyw5KeE – 5:16 PM
’tis the season ❄️
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/c3Koyw5KeE – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic get some help tonight as Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. return to action against the @New Orleans Pelicans. – 5:14 PM
The @Orlando Magic get some help tonight as Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. return to action against the @New Orleans Pelicans. – 5:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (lower right leg muscle strain) will both play tonight vs. New Orleans, the Magic announced. – 5:14 PM
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (lower right leg muscle strain) will both play tonight vs. New Orleans, the Magic announced. – 5:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr (lower right leg muscle strain) will both play tonight vs. New Orleans.
#MagicTogether – 5:13 PM
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr (lower right leg muscle strain) will both play tonight vs. New Orleans.
#MagicTogether – 5:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
R.J. Hampton is out of the NBA’s COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols.
He won’t be available tonight vs. the Pelicans as works on his conditioning. – 5:12 PM
R.J. Hampton is out of the NBA’s COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols.
He won’t be available tonight vs. the Pelicans as works on his conditioning. – 5:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony are both available tonight vs. the Pelicans. – 5:10 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony are both available tonight vs. the Pelicans. – 5:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
📍Amway Center
A sight Magic fans will love to see: Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz are getting shots up pregame.
Fultz, of course, is listed as out tonight vs. the Pelicans as he continues to work his way back from his torn left ACL.
Carter’s listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/BWC7gxBFdK – 5:01 PM
📍Amway Center
A sight Magic fans will love to see: Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz are getting shots up pregame.
Fultz, of course, is listed as out tonight vs. the Pelicans as he continues to work his way back from his torn left ACL.
Carter’s listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/BWC7gxBFdK – 5:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
a cutout of @RJ Hampton and @Cole Anthony doing festive activities for the holidays
send us your best memes pic.twitter.com/Xk0dtc3rUx – 4:16 PM
a cutout of @RJ Hampton and @Cole Anthony doing festive activities for the holidays
send us your best memes pic.twitter.com/Xk0dtc3rUx – 4:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Albert Wilson remained out today for personal reasons, but Flores said he will be available Monday at New Orleans. Lindsay (ankle) and Shaheen (knee) were limited for Dolphins. – 4:08 PM
Albert Wilson remained out today for personal reasons, but Flores said he will be available Monday at New Orleans. Lindsay (ankle) and Shaheen (knee) were limited for Dolphins. – 4:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
definitely adding these to our watchlist pic.twitter.com/YNv1aZc8t3 – 3:35 PM
definitely adding these to our watchlist pic.twitter.com/YNv1aZc8t3 – 3:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Orlando Magic really shorthanded
🏀 NAW needs to another big game
🏀 No Jonas Valanciunas means Jaxson Hayes gets his chance
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/ZsTFjzPImi – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Orlando Magic really shorthanded
🏀 NAW needs to another big game
🏀 No Jonas Valanciunas means Jaxson Hayes gets his chance
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/ZsTFjzPImi – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This money will go towards various charity projects across the state, thanks to @NM_LAMS! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7vPxiXm304 – 2:13 PM
This money will go towards various charity projects across the state, thanks to @NM_LAMS! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7vPxiXm304 – 2:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson scored a career-high 46 points in a 127-117 win over the Kings.
Johnson, who attempted a career-high 36 field goals, also contributed 10 rebounds and nine assists. pic.twitter.com/E6pszLb2nN – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson scored a career-high 46 points in a 127-117 win over the Kings.
Johnson, who attempted a career-high 36 field goals, also contributed 10 rebounds and nine assists. pic.twitter.com/E6pszLb2nN – 2:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Episode 4 of 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 takes you behind the scenes of the Pelicans-#JetLife collab, in the locker room after wins and following the guys during their work in the community pic.twitter.com/7MRY11kqMH – 2:00 PM
Episode 4 of 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 takes you behind the scenes of the Pelicans-#JetLife collab, in the locker room after wins and following the guys during their work in the community pic.twitter.com/7MRY11kqMH – 2:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Orlando Magic’s G League players making most of their opportunities in the NBA orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 1:47 PM
NEW: Orlando Magic’s G League players making most of their opportunities in the NBA orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 1:47 PM