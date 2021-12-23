RJ Barrett out of protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: RJ Barrett is out of Covid protocols, the Knicks say.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
RJ Barrett out of health and safety protocols. Five Knicks remain with their game tonight against Washington. – 10:28 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin have returned from COVID protocols. But that doesn’t guarantee both will play tonight against the Wizards. They’ve gone a while without conditioning and Knicks have been cautious with this stuff in the past. – 10:28 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say RJ Barrett is out of health and safety protocols and with the team. Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Miles McBride, Nerlens Noel and Immanuel Quickley remain in health and safety protocols. – 10:25 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce RJ Barrett has cleared COVID protocols… both Obi and RJ will be available to play tonight vs. the Wizards – 10:23 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Nerlens Noel entering health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski, that makes 7 Knicks in there:
Noel
Obi Toppin
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Miles McBride
Quentin Grimes
Kevin Knox
Derrick Rose has also missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury. – 12:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks have ruled out
RJ Barrett,
Q. Grimes,
K. Knox II,
M. McBride,
O. Toppin and
I. Quickley
for tonight’s game against the Pistons – as all six remain in health and safety protocols.
Derrick Rose is listed as questionable due to a sore right ankle. – 9:55 AM
