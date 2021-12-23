Rockets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (19-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
Houston Rockets 34, Indiana Pacers 43 (Q2 07:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
That post move spin and slam by Alperen Sengun was, dare I say, Hakeem-esque. – 7:45 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Rockets: 28
Pacers: 36
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3GqDUWgGE1 – 7:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Didn’t go in but that pass was nasty. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ks0txC0z0 – 7:35 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Welcome back, Jalen Green ‼️
The rookie knocks down back-to-back triples 🎯💦
pic.twitter.com/bYZV6ULNjm – 7:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood sinks it from downtown! 💦 pic.twitter.com/ks0ZLDBPlX – 7:25 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
*whispers* I would bring Josh Christopher in.
Very aggressive Christian Wood here in the opening. Up to 10 points now. – 7:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood is getting burned defensively, losing Myles Turner on the roll consistently. Jalen Green does have a pair of triples so he’s off to a good start. – 7:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Center Domantas Sabonis was the only Pacer to play in every game through the first 32 games.
That ends tonight.
So Caris LeVert was announced last in the starting lineup. – 7:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters in Indianapolis! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/N3snJXn4QO – 7:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
got an All-American in the building tonight 🏈
Welcome, @MichaelEvansB05! pic.twitter.com/VZMlIToD1F – 6:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jalen Green takes the court again tonight! 👏
How are we feeling, H-Town? pic.twitter.com/4SLidPTmrp – 6:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Pacers: Tate, Green, Mathews, Gordon and Wood
Pacers starters: Brissett, Duarte, Justin Holiday, LeVert, Turner – 6:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
new five for us tonight
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/SrM01h3Koa – 6:39 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Rockets starters vs Pacers: Tate, Green, Mathews, Gordon and Wood. – 6:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Brogdon and Sabonis out, Pacers will start Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Oshae Brissett, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner. – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Houston:
Domantas Sabonis – Out (right calf)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/GJyS04dWAj – 6:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just a couple of former IU players — Eric Gordon and Quinn Buckner — catching up pic.twitter.com/c9JZQYQ3qD – 6:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 🎬
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/3YnDSDqlTd – 5:56 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas confirms Jalen Green will be on a minute restriction, as this will be the first time he’s played 5 v. 5 since the injury. Coach wants him to get his feet wet, enjoy being back on the floor, improve on things he’s concentrated on – but most of all, just play. – 5:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have signed Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the Covid-related hardship allowance. Knight is an 8-year vet who has avg 14 ppg w/ the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Cavs, and Rockets. His last NBA game was March 11, 2020 with Detroit. He’s been in the G-League this season – 5:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
couple of Hoosiers catching up
@calbertcheaney | @Eric Gordon pic.twitter.com/SQSNY0SfgP – 5:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Just as he told @SportsRV on the @SportsMT show earlier today, #Rockets HC Jalen Green will be on a minutes restriction tonight. – 5:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rockets guard Jalen Green, the 2021 second-overall pick, will play tonight vs the Pacers. But since it’s first game in a month, he is on a minutes restrictions.
Rockets played last night in Milwaukee. – 5:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green’s minutes will “not be very high” tonight, according to Silas. He’s got a targeted number in mind but not willing to share it. – 5:33 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Today will be Jalen Green’s first time playing 5-on-5 since his injury, so he will be on a minutes restriction. #Rockets – 5:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (sore Achilles) and Domantas Sabonis (right calf) will not play tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Domantas Sabonis (right calf) won’t play tonight vs Rockets. – 5:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
All Bulls players have cleared health and safety protocols. Their team will start to look whole again for their next game against the Pacers on Sunday: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jalen returns tonight. 👀
@KBRincorporated l #ProudHistoryBrightFuture pic.twitter.com/RlXm65aUiD – 3:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Finishing up this road trip in Indiana!
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/lQXwU4i0wq – 3:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bet $1 on our game and get $100 in free bets when you sign up with @PointsBetIN today!
» https://t.co/AWmsxQXhZz pic.twitter.com/uKtxulCCD7 – 2:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jalen Green is not on the injury report for the #Rockets tonight in Indy. – 1:50 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Daishen Nix (G League – Two-way)
Kevin Porter Jr. (Out– Left Thigh Contusion)
John Wall (Out)
Jalen Green is NOT on the injury report. He returns to the lineup tonight. – 1:15 PM
