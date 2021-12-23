Spurs vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (12-18) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-16) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 14, Los Angeles Lakers 11 (Q1 07:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another one from beyond for McBuckets👌 pic.twitter.com/HbqJOouUpv – 10:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
This is trending into a game where the Lakers play zero defense and LeBron has to do everything on his own offensively. Kind of been a theme. – 10:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Spurs jerseys got Flint Tropics vibes tonight… pic.twitter.com/krw85yDIHC – 10:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
final run in the Staples Center…
Let’s get it 💪 pic.twitter.com/aZSpSQOf5q – 10:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let the fun begin! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for your chance to win a $50 @HEB gift card! pic.twitter.com/Hcom6CqRQb – 10:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As the Lakers play one last game at Staples Center before it officially becomes Crypto.Com Arena, here are the biggest moments for the Lakers, Clippers and other sporting events in Staples Center history espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:17 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s 🖐️
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/aHW2ylKTWR – 10:05 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
And we are live, doing a Q&A on LeBron, Nike, and Social Schlock advertising callin.com/room/lebrons-s… – 10:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are going back with Dwight Howard in the starting lineup tonight vs. the Spurs. – 10:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Dwight Howard is starting at center tonight. pic.twitter.com/eJy5pFkJqj – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Good to see Kendrick Nunn shooting around earlier…He’s still out, but hopefully getting closer to returning
Desperately need him… pic.twitter.com/LCrtri3rZp – 9:51 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Lebron Wanted Russ Westbrook over Buddy Hield shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 9:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Here’s to our favorite stories, and to the ones yet to be written. pic.twitter.com/mqzBfyxRLA – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
David Fizdale on Lakers coach Frank Vogel: “Frank has Covid, & he’s at the house watching the game tonight. Of course, we met today as a staff on Zoom & he helped us attack the game plan and get prepared and all the good stuff. Then he turns it over to us and let us do the rest.” – 9:28 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The commemorative ticket and lanyard bring given to all fans before tonight’s Lakers game. pic.twitter.com/ZIN5nfli9F – 9:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
clockin’ in for the night shift ⏰
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/XjWIlLdq5c – 9:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale said Dwight Howard is “definitely” going to play tonight. – 8:47 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The tradition of saying hello to Chick Hearn before every Lakers game will continue regardless what the arena is called. pic.twitter.com/u4rxOHJwkf – 8:44 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers displaying some of their most memorable moments at Staples Center over the past 22 years. pic.twitter.com/BnydazxO0X – 8:40 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Bulls make it official the team has signed South Bay Lakers guard Mac McClung to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception. – 8:39 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers are playing their last game at Staples Center tonight but don’t try to commemorate the moment in front of the marquee. pic.twitter.com/DuTMAaei9m – 8:31 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The t-shirt all fans will be getting at tonight’s Lakers game. It’s a replica of the first t-shirt giveaway at Staples Center before Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/udrSLoJhaW – 8:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones has a block in 11 straight games for the Pelicans.
That’s the second-longest streak in franchise history for consecutive games with a block for a rookie.
The only one longer is Anthony Davis who had a 13-game streak in 2012-13. – 8:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
A full-day news cycle around memorializing the change of an arena name from one corporate sponsor to another is why the Lakers are the forever top of the Prestige Zone franchise rankings. – 7:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A sign of the Mavs’ COVID times: Dwight Powell’s masked up while warming up.
Don’t think I’d seen that from any player this season. pic.twitter.com/XQal8i1CAM – 7:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Bringing some #SpursFiesta to LA tonight 🎊
🆚 @Los Angeles Lakers
⏰ 9:30pm CT
📺 @KENS5
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/9tA1x6GUqo – 7:09 PM
Michael Cooper @ShowtimeCooper
Gotta love these young #losangeleslakers fans!! pic.twitter.com/e3mx8AuOfP – 6:03 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: G Leaguer Andre Ingram made headlines in 2018, when he got his NBA call up after 10 years, w/the Lakers. But he had another dream, fulfilled in October: being a contestant on his favorite game show, “Wheel of Fortune.” And winning. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3JiQG5o – 6:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I had missed playing and competing. Then it was, ‘What the hell are you complaining about? This is what you’ve been after.’”
After a concussion, COVID and an unwanted G-League stint, Jock Landale is eager to get his NBA career going.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In celebration of this #SeasonOfGiving, Keldon teamed up with @Wish4RHeroes again and surprised some military families here in SA with a holiday shopping spree at @Academy !! 🙏🎁 pic.twitter.com/pgckOQLsdg – 5:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
KD record vs. LeBron
OKC/CLE: 0-5
OKC/MIA: 4-9
OKC/CLE: 0-3
GSW/CLE: 11-3
BRK/LAL 0-0***
***Entering Christmas 🤞 – 5:33 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers 🆚 Spurs
⏰: 7:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops on.nba.com/3yWm18Q – 5:30 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Top 12 High School Players I’ve Ever Seen:
1. Lonzo Ball
2. Kobe Bryant
3. Grant Hill
4. LeBron James
5. Kenny Anderson
6. Damon Bailey
7. Alonzo Mourning
8. Chris Jackson
9. Shaquille O’Neal
10. Litterial Green
11. Chris Webber
12. Kevin Durant – 5:08 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
What are your favorite memories from the last 22 years at STAPLES Center? pic.twitter.com/zNuxQWebVO – 4:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We got a FREE authentic Spurs jersey up for grabs in the Spurs App 🚨
Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us and make your picks before tonight’s game for your chance to win! – 4:32 PM
