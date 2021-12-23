Thunder vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19) play against the Phoenix Suns (5-5) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 1, Phoenix Suns 7 (Q1 09:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton screen for Booker.
Ayton drives to rim.
Booker passes it to Paul.
Paul passes it to Ayton
Finish by Ayton.
#Suns up 5-0. – 9:12 PM
Ayton screen for Booker.
Ayton drives to rim.
Booker passes it to Paul.
Paul passes it to Ayton
Finish by Ayton.
#Suns up 5-0. – 9:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
You know Lu and Josh and Aaron and Jeremiah,
Shai and Gilgeous and Alex and Ander 🎵
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/jlhM1zkMuk – 9:00 PM
You know Lu and Josh and Aaron and Jeremiah,
Shai and Gilgeous and Alex and Ander 🎵
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/jlhM1zkMuk – 9:00 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The veer back switch without the veering back. LeVert and Turner switch this but LeVert dies on the action. He has to fight to get back in front of Wood to deny this easy putback. Instead he pulls up. CP3 is small but gets his body btw that big and the rim. #PacersRockets pic.twitter.com/IQihWEFVaj – 8:53 PM
The veer back switch without the veering back. LeVert and Turner switch this but LeVert dies on the action. He has to fight to get back in front of Wood to deny this easy putback. Instead he pulls up. CP3 is small but gets his body btw that big and the rim. #PacersRockets pic.twitter.com/IQihWEFVaj – 8:53 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pregame fun with DA. 😈
@Deandre Ayton | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/qG6nwPtAXP – 8:48 PM
Pregame fun with DA. 😈
@Deandre Ayton | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/qG6nwPtAXP – 8:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Clocked in for the night.
#YouDoYou | @playatgila pic.twitter.com/zrbIGabKG6 – 8:45 PM
Clocked in for the night.
#YouDoYou | @playatgila pic.twitter.com/zrbIGabKG6 – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Back home.
Phoenix native Paul Watson Jr. back home playing for #Thunder at they play the #Suns. pic.twitter.com/QS0706WEMs – 8:43 PM
Back home.
Phoenix native Paul Watson Jr. back home playing for #Thunder at they play the #Suns. pic.twitter.com/QS0706WEMs – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Thunder don’t have Derrick Favors (rest) tonight so they will be going small and starting rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at center. Rookies Aaron Wiggins and Josh Giddey also join Robinson-Earl in OKC’s starting lineup. – 8:34 PM
Thunder don’t have Derrick Favors (rest) tonight so they will be going small and starting rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at center. Rookies Aaron Wiggins and Josh Giddey also join Robinson-Earl in OKC’s starting lineup. – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
looks great! little full, lotta sap pic.twitter.com/zYxoLsejSs – 8:29 PM
looks great! little full, lotta sap pic.twitter.com/zYxoLsejSs – 8:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he doesn’t anticipate either Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole to return in time for the Christmas game in Phoenix. – 8:24 PM
Steve Kerr said he doesn’t anticipate either Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole to return in time for the Christmas game in Phoenix. – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“As he’s progressed in his career, I think he’s had unbelievable humility to plug himself into the team.”
“#ThunderUp coach Mark Daigneault on Chris Paul, who played one season in OKC before the trade that brought him to the #Suns. pic.twitter.com/rb6hBeMZvp – 8:23 PM
“As he’s progressed in his career, I think he’s had unbelievable humility to plug himself into the team.”
“#ThunderUp coach Mark Daigneault on Chris Paul, who played one season in OKC before the trade that brought him to the #Suns. pic.twitter.com/rb6hBeMZvp – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think most of his game is 100 miles a hour.” #ThunderUp coach Mark Daigneault on forner Arizona State star Lu Dort.
“The challenge is slowing the car down when it comes time to make decisions, which I really think he has improved at.”
#Thunder vs. #Suns in 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1BMRx2DNOD – 8:15 PM
“I think most of his game is 100 miles a hour.” #ThunderUp coach Mark Daigneault on forner Arizona State star Lu Dort.
“The challenge is slowing the car down when it comes time to make decisions, which I really think he has improved at.”
#Thunder vs. #Suns in 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1BMRx2DNOD – 8:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Suns have hardened themselves amid Robert Sarver probe, Finals heartbreak and Deandre Ayton’s contract issues yhoo.it/3qmvRNx – 8:12 PM
New for @YahooSports: The Suns have hardened themselves amid Robert Sarver probe, Finals heartbreak and Deandre Ayton’s contract issues yhoo.it/3qmvRNx – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It just requires a lot of sacrifice to embrace those roles, but not be confined by the roles. It’s not a restricted type of a deal where you have a role and like, that’s it. There’s room to color outside the lines.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/oLYcVjJD4D – 8:07 PM
“It just requires a lot of sacrifice to embrace those roles, but not be confined by the roles. It’s not a restricted type of a deal where you have a role and like, that’s it. There’s room to color outside the lines.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/oLYcVjJD4D – 8:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Suns:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 7:39 PM
Thunder starters at Suns:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 7:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says they’re starting
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:39 PM
Mark Daigneault says they’re starting
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
so, good news… we get to see the Thunder play today! pic.twitter.com/BVzUWgE3Zk – 7:38 PM
so, good news… we get to see the Thunder play today! pic.twitter.com/BVzUWgE3Zk – 7:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the Suns had Luguentz Dort in for a pre-draft workout and he remembers being impressed by Dort’s quickness to stay in front of the ball and his strength. Noted a guy like him shows the amount of talent that can still be there among undrafted players. – 7:25 PM
Monty Williams said the Suns had Luguentz Dort in for a pre-draft workout and he remembers being impressed by Dort’s quickness to stay in front of the ball and his strength. Noted a guy like him shows the amount of talent that can still be there among undrafted players. – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s had a lot of narratives and storylines that I don’t think that was fair to be honest with you.” Monty Williams answering question from @BrendonKleen14 about #Suns big JaVale McGee. pic.twitter.com/VjiP6fRLr8 – 7:25 PM
“He’s had a lot of narratives and storylines that I don’t think that was fair to be honest with you.” Monty Williams answering question from @BrendonKleen14 about #Suns big JaVale McGee. pic.twitter.com/VjiP6fRLr8 – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Former #Suns guard Brandon Knight back in #NBA with Dallas Mavericks. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oiUdmThgtj – 6:06 PM
Remember him?
Former #Suns guard Brandon Knight back in #NBA with Dallas Mavericks. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oiUdmThgtj – 6:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have signed Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the Covid-related hardship allowance. Knight is an 8-year vet who has avg 14 ppg w/ the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Cavs, and Rockets. His last NBA game was March 11, 2020 with Detroit. He’s been in the G-League this season – 5:40 PM
The Mavs have signed Brandon Knight to a 10-day contract under the Covid-related hardship allowance. Knight is an 8-year vet who has avg 14 ppg w/ the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Cavs, and Rockets. His last NBA game was March 11, 2020 with Detroit. He’s been in the G-League this season – 5:40 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
KD record vs. LeBron
OKC/CLE: 0-5
OKC/MIA: 4-9
OKC/CLE: 0-3
GSW/CLE: 11-3
BRK/LAL 0-0***
***Entering Christmas 🤞 – 5:33 PM
KD record vs. LeBron
OKC/CLE: 0-5
OKC/MIA: 4-9
OKC/CLE: 0-3
GSW/CLE: 11-3
BRK/LAL 0-0***
***Entering Christmas 🤞 – 5:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A snowy surprise today and Christmas in the Plaza, don’t miss it. 😉❄️ pic.twitter.com/T9n5sztk3g – 5:30 PM
A snowy surprise today and Christmas in the Plaza, don’t miss it. 😉❄️ pic.twitter.com/T9n5sztk3g – 5:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (rest) is out tonight in Phoenix. Mike Muscala rested on the front end of the back-to-back. Favors is resting on the back end. – 5:16 PM
Derrick Favors (rest) is out tonight in Phoenix. Mike Muscala rested on the front end of the back-to-back. Favors is resting on the back end. – 5:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
A novel (coronavirus) results in a Book (Ian)…. Sorry, that was awful… PLUS Holland returns, the word on Ian Book and more: miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/mia… – 4:52 PM
A novel (coronavirus) results in a Book (Ian)…. Sorry, that was awful… PLUS Holland returns, the word on Ian Book and more: miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/mia… – 4:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Find Jae in the corner. 👌
@PayPal | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/koFYU4onmt – 4:48 PM
Find Jae in the corner. 👌
@PayPal | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/koFYU4onmt – 4:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder looks to carry last night’s momentum into tonight’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/Y7BDQbrFyE – 4:46 PM
Thunder looks to carry last night’s momentum into tonight’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/Y7BDQbrFyE – 4:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Morning work 💪
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/nuFm4V86RT – 3:42 PM
Morning work 💪
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/nuFm4V86RT – 3:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Suns, Warriors, Nets, Jazz shoot for top spots; Nuggets make big jump
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:40 PM
NBA power rankings: Suns, Warriors, Nets, Jazz shoot for top spots; Nuggets make big jump
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Do you ever think about how the Suns made sure the final playoff games at Staples Center were series-ending Ls for the Lakers AND Clippers? – 3:31 PM
Do you ever think about how the Suns made sure the final playoff games at Staples Center were series-ending Ls for the Lakers AND Clippers? – 3:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Rep the sunburst with tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/cxRt8n3Mfy – 3:19 PM
Rep the sunburst with tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/cxRt8n3Mfy – 3:19 PM