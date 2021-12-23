Timberwolves vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16) play against the Utah Jazz (9-9) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 6, Utah Jazz 4 (Q1 08:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
getting things started in style ✨
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/TIrg61eRaU – 9:14 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
League pass help. I can access the Wolves game on my phone no problem, but my computer must still think I’m in Minnesota and can’t access the Wolves game. How do I fix this? – 9:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Well, Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori just said the Wolves are not going to play at the level of the screen tonight (like they normally do).
Nori said the Wolves will be playing high drop, staying home on Utah’s shooters on the perimeter.
Huge change. Shocked he said it – 9:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Simply, #TakeNote
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/uvcOhpUrCP – 9:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid are AVAILABLE.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, and McKinley Wright IV (Protocols) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/qRtQfUGhEq – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters at Utah: pic.twitter.com/IUPE34fROF – 8:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert so far in his first NBA start: 11 min, 10 pts, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT
Not bad. – 8:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Jazz
DLo under 23.5 pts
– Don’t think he tries to win this by being *the* scorer
Beasley over 17.5 pts
– Opposite strategy of DLo
Mitchell over 3.5 FT makes
– Wolves just foul so much
Gobert over 14.5 points
– I mean, should be lob city… – 8:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When asked if there had been communication between the league and the Timberwolves about potentially postponing tonight’s game, Chris Finch said “not that I’m aware of”. – 7:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said “the pressure is on [Utah] to come out and beat a depleted team.” Said the Wolves are playing with house money tonight. – 7:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns is currently asymptomatic, which is good news considering Towns said he had a tough battle with COVID last season. – 7:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Less passing, more shooting.
Less record-scratching, more flowing in the rhythm of the offense.
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down how that’s exactly what the Timberwolves need from Karl-Anthony Towns. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/bz8roo76LF – 7:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
No surprise but Kemba Walker will start at point guard for New York tonight, team says. Mitchell Robinson will start at center. Nerlens Noel is out due to health and safety protocols. – 7:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Karl Anthony Towns is out tonight against the Jazz after entering health and safety protocols, the Timberwolves announced. pic.twitter.com/b6LriUXS5C – 6:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
KAT, PatBev, and Ant (along with Okogie, Prince, and Jarred Vanderbilt) are all expected to be out tonight vs. Jazz due to COVID. – 6:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
From the @Minnesota Timberwolves PR. These games are pretty brutal. pic.twitter.com/iF33WSAb6q – 5:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns has entered health and safety protocols, the Timberwolves say – 5:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Minnesota Timberwolves say Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV all are out for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz because of being in health and safety protocols – 5:58 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah TE Brant Kuithe announces he will return in 2022.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has entered COVID-19 protocols. – 5:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Utah: pic.twitter.com/Y485DPk7N9 – 5:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| “He just loves playing [basketball] regardless of it being in the NBA.” Joe Ingles on Joe Johnson’s return to the league ⤵️
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 4:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Suns, Warriors, Nets, Jazz shoot for top spots; Nuggets make big jump
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio vs. Utah on Saturday was our third-best of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/I3qGYSsuI3 – 3:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“There is nothing this game could do to break me down.” — Jaylen Nowell on the heartbreak of his youth and the inspiration that keeps him going. theathletic.com/3030268/2021/1… – 3:25 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
A lot of people wondered if Rudy & Hassan could co-exist …
A little C.O.D. (and a LOT of desire to be great later), the two centers are thriving together.
Check out this chat with @nayocampbell, @Rudy Gobert & @Hassan Whiteside 📼
#JazzFeatures | @AFCU pic.twitter.com/BgeMdZ9uTs – 3:07 PM
