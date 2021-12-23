Wizards vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (16-15) play against the New York Knicks (17-17) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021
Washington Wizards 90, New York Knicks 86 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Stats thru 3 quarters:
Kemba:
41 points on 13-of-21 shooting
The rest of the Knicks starting 5 combined:
37 points on 14-of-49 shooting – 9:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A big 41 for Kemba … and it’s only the 3rd!!!
(📼 @New York Knicks)
pic.twitter.com/MVbwhqq1qA – 9:18 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kemba Walker has 41 points through 3 quarters agains the Wizards, already his most points in over 2 years (44 on 12/11/19). – 9:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie with his 2nd points-assists double-double for the Wizards in his 27th game – 9:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good challenge… at first blush, looked like kemba kicked his leg out – 9:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is on fire tonight in his first NBA start. He’s got a career-high 18 pts on 6-7 FG and 4-5 3PT. Also moving the ball well with 3 ast. – 9:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Corey Kispert with a new career-high 18 points with 5 minutes left in the third quarter – 9:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert now has a career-high 16 points, with 5:00 left to play in the third quarter. – 9:05 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This is the version of Spencer Dinwiddie that I want to see all the time. – 9:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff said “😤😤😤”
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/R932fUbq5u – 8:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is the type of stuff we’ve seen far too often from Randle this season…
Wants a foul call. Doesn’t hustle back on defense. Lazily jogs back up the floor. Because he late getting back, he’s forced into a mismatch. Then plays horrible individual defense as a cherry on top pic.twitter.com/vTvI864NlM – 8:57 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Most points in a qtr this season.
Steph Curry (25)
Kemba Walker (23)
Seth Curry (23) – 8:56 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Julius Randle complains to referees as much as Tom Thibodeau. Think there’s a correlation? – 8:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Kemba is ON FIRE 🔥
28 PTS / 9-14 FG / 3 AST pic.twitter.com/aOAm6yPanb – 8:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kemba’s stats in the ten quarters he’s played since being inserted back in the stating lineup:
78 points,
19 rebounds,
11 assists (vs. just 3 turnovers)
12 made 3-pointers
And the Knicks have outscored their opponents by 28 points with Kemba on the court – 8:47 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I notice the Knicks’ head coach is back communicating with Kemba Walker. At least during a game he flexed for 28 b4 intermission. Funny how that works… – 8:46 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Kemba Walker in the 1st half tonight:
28 points
9-14 FG
4-8 3PT
+14 pic.twitter.com/wNFLulUMHc – 8:43 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kemba Walker with 28 pts. (23 in the 2nd quarter) Wiz trail 64-57 at halftime. – 8:43 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
“Performance matters. If you’re playing well, you’re gonna be in there. That’s the way it works. I love Kemba. But I’ve got to do what’s best for the team. So he’s playing great basketball. All credit in the world to him. But the team winning is the most important thing.” – Thibs – 8:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kemba Walker lets loose for 23 points in the second quarter and the Knicks lead 64-57 at halftime. Ball’s moving well for the Wiz, despite that.
Harrell: 11p
Kistpert: 10p
Wiz shooting 50%fg, 33.3% 3fg – 8:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to bounce back in the second half.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:38 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Kemba Walker has Madison Square Garden rockin’
You love to see it pic.twitter.com/Eo2OzeWzjy – 8:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
FEELING LIKE MARCH 2011 AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Kemba Walker going nuclear, 22 in the quarter and counting!!! pic.twitter.com/eeWwkhKEJ9 – 8:37 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Kemba in Big East Tournament mode in that second quarter. 😳 #Knicks #NewYorkForever – 8:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kemba Walker was out of the Knicks rotation last week and the Wizards just let him drop 22 points in the second quarter! – 8:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LETS GO. 20 in the quarter and counting for Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/hvxGVaDKQo – 8:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 6 to the Knicks. Could be worse, as Kemba Walker went off for 27 points on 9-14 FG. MSG fans were chanting his name at the end of the half. – 8:35 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
“He thinks he’s back in the Big East.” -Clyde on Kemba tonight – 8:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Kemba Walker lighting it up on offense, the Wizards have switched Deni Avdija over to guard him. Avdija has been their best on-ball defender this year. We’ll see how he does. – 8:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
COVID protocols update: Harden, LaVine cleared and can play; Beal, KAT enter nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/23/cov… – 8:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Despite the number of players out, this game has been much more enjoyable to watch than that Knicks game – 8:16 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
SPECIAL DELIVERY 📩
@Alec Burks x Jericho pic.twitter.com/VZSTWYbduZ – 8:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
At least Aaron Holiday gets his money’s worth with technicals. Clapped, barked, the works. – 8:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Corey Kispert with a perfect start in his first career NBA start (at MSG no less) with 10 points on 4-4 shooting in 11 minutes. – 8:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert’s career-high point total as a rookie this season is 13 points. Tonight, in his first NBA start, he has 10 points with 9:52 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Maybe the highest pass thrown in the league this season..
But it worked 👀 pic.twitter.com/PaI9HAjiQ6 – 8:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Oh so it’s Corey Kispert is the random player that’s gonna have a career high against the Knicks tonight? – 8:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Double digits for Corey Kispert in his first career start tonight. He’s 2-2 from three and the Wizards are up 38-32 at MSG. – 8:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert so far in his first NBA start: 11 min, 10 pts, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT
Not bad. – 8:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Legends posted up in the new @MichelobULTRA Courtside seats.
Keep an eye for ways you can enter to win tickets for these. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7eYDoF5DIq – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards lead the Knicks 31-27 at the end of the first quarter. This has been one of the offense’s better performances, with the team shooting 11 for 21 from the field. Spencer Dinwiddie has three points, three rebounds, four assists and one block. – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Knicks 31-27 after one. Corey Kispert leads all scorers with 7 pts in his first career NBA start. – 8:07 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Corey Kispert with 7 points in the first quarter is a season high for him in any quarter. – 8:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Yessssir!
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/XUJzWtr7gg – 8:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. gets burned not taking a timeout when Montrezl Harrell first takes a shot to the face/eye.
Spencer Dinwiddie misses a layup 4 on 5 and then Knicks get a dunk for Trezz’s man (Sims).
Then Unseld has to burn the timeout next offensive possession anyways. – 8:01 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. gets burned not taking a timeout when Montrezl Harrell first takes a shot to the face/eye.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thibs is basically using Taj Gibson as a wing this week. He guarded Cory Joseph on Tuesday, when Knicks were shorthanded. Taking on Deni Avdija tonight, when the Knicks have some guys back. Picked up Spencer Dinwiddie in transition. I’ll tell you what; I did not see this coming. – 7:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons made eight 3-pointers against the Knicks on Tuesday. They’ve already made five against the Heat tonight with 4:29 left in the first quarter – 7:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As long as defenses continue to give Deni Avdija right hand driving lanes, he’s going to continue to take advantage – 7:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gets the start then proceeds to get us started.
#DCAboveAll | @Corey Kispert pic.twitter.com/NQWX3zFt4I – 7:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Lmao Spencer Dinwiddie straight asking for a delay of game warning by picking up the ball and holding it away from the ref – 7:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Beal and KCP out, the Wizards are starting Dinwiddie, Holiday, Kispert, Kuzma and Gafford.
Corey Kispert gets his first NBA start at Madison Square Garden. – 7:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
No surprise but Kemba Walker will start at point guard for New York tonight, team says. Mitchell Robinson will start at center. Nerlens Noel is out due to health and safety protocols. – 7:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Knicks: Aaron Holiday, Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 7:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starting 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/hxzgXz3dHP – 7:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔒 Locked in 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/cC3ENobthI – 7:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour until game time!
📍 New York
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’re like 98% sure this is @Kyle Kuzma, but there’s no way to really be certain 🤷♂️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7icKXeyBnr – 6:29 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Last time we saw @Quentin Grimes, he messed around and set some Knicks rookie records.
🥇 27 PTS (most by a Knicks rookie in their first start)
🥇 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/08Pr5H2IX6 – 6:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
When asked how Bradley Beal is feeling, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said, “As far as I know, he’s feeling fine.” – 6:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. would not comment on if Bradley Beal tested positive (or is caught up in contact tracing) or was present for the Wizards morning walkthrough at MSG. He said he found out the news at 3:30 pm today. – 6:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said he found out Bradley Beal was entering protocol this afternoon and wouldn’t comment on whether Beal was at the Wizards’ shootaround/walkthrough this morning. – 6:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Also something to watch: Rui Hachimura will likely dress for the first time this season tonight against the Knicks but Unseld said he will not play. – 6:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are now down two starters in New York, with Bradley Beal and KCP in protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. doesn’t want to tell us his starters in advance – 6:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. reiterated that Rui Hachimura will not play tonight, but again added that Hachimura most likely will dress in uniform for tonight’s game. – 6:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wes Unseld, Jr., says pregame that Rui Hachimura will likely dress tonight in New York against the Knicks, but won’t play. He says this is the next step in getting Hachimura ready to get back on the floor. – 6:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Good to see the guys.
#ULTRADrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/fIgfTq9hcR – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Rui Hachimura will “most likely” dress tonight, but not play. That was expected, though he was listed as questionable. – 6:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a quick piece on @TheAthletic about Bradley Beal entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols:
theathletic.com/news/wizards-s… – 5:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes are available tonight but RJ Barrett needs more conditioning, per Thibodeau – 5:46 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma
Madison Square Garden
👽 pic.twitter.com/Uvx9P24mCi – 5:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
*melts*
A birthday to remember for Kyden 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/OEmScbJE2p – 5:26 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Rui Hachimura shooting around at MSG pic.twitter.com/uC091ushcy – 5:26 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: this week’s mailbag topics included Leon Rose, Tom Thibodeau, Miles McBride, Evan Fournier & more. Thanks to @vaskor, @kameel888, @NotJesusss, @TangoTac, @averydtorff & @The__Cooler for the questions. Full show, filmed pre Rose surgery, here: https://t.co/gvVlPiBTZW pic.twitter.com/vw7o9PZpu7 – 5:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocol and will not play tonight against the Knicks. He joins teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in protocol. trib.al/V0c9jd8 – 5:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols. – 4:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Bradley Beal now in protocol, he will have to test negative twice 24 hours apart or wait at least 10 days before returning. As of 3 months ago, he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. – 4:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bradley Beal is out tonight against the Knicks after entering health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. pic.twitter.com/CwvXjWak4K – 4:41 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game versus the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/Bjiz0NgXXF – 4:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The timing of Bradley Beal entering health and safety protocols most likely will have him out for next Tuesday’s game in Miami. – 4:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. New York. – 4:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Wizards will be without top-scorer Bradley Beal tonight vs the Knicks as he has enetered health and safety protocols – 4:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards‘ Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Knicks. – 4:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Should the Knicks trade for De’Aaron Fox? @Chris Vernon thinks so.
Presented by @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/xAyAFqvjVw – 4:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes has been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team.
So the Knicks get back Grimes, RJ Barrett and Obi tonight vs the Wiz pic.twitter.com/2I4Ix2E6nD – 4:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes has cleared healthy and safety protocols. He’s back with the team, joining RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin. – 4:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes has cleared the health and safety protocols, joining RJ Barrett, who did earlier today, and Obi Toppin, who did yesterday. – 4:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes has been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:05 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes has been cleared from health and safety protocols and rejoined the team. – 4:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A few things to note.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/R3evJonvTO – 3:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio vs. Utah on Saturday was our third-best of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/I3qGYSsuI3 – 3:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A pair of forwards with a diverse set of skills will be the matchup to watch tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/HtUfLMYew0 – 3:15 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz and I check on the Bucks, Jazz, and Hawks ahead of the Christmas games — plus the Knicks without Derrick Rose, and more:
Apple: apple.co/3Jdg9Ns
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JesmRZ – 2:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
From rivals to teammates to champions.
#ThrowbackThursday featuring two legends in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IRPL14WK1S – 2:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gettin’ ready in the Garden.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/aWvnKD08jl – 2:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks Tales: Nola Whiteman
It doesn’t get more New York than Nola. She was born in Harlem, went to High School in BK, attended College in Queens, taught in Manhattan and the BX. But the most New York thing about Nola? She’s been a season ticket member since 1970. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aPCMMApvuV – 1:35 PM
