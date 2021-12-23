Zach LaVine exits protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine is out of health and safety protocols and practicing today with the Bulls. – 1:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is out of health and safety protocols and practicing at Advocate Center. – 1:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is finishing at a better rate at the rim than leapers like Anthony Edwards and Zach LaVine. How? Talked to him about it. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If Bulls-Raptors does end up getting postponed, and as of this Tweet it’s still up in air, that could impact whether Bulls add more 10-day hardship signings. Their next scheduled game is Dec. 26 and four players, including LaVine, could be out of protocols by then. Stay tuned. – 11:22 AM
Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
“Style maketh King’s man, Preparation maketh Basketball man” #TheKingsMan #Ad pic.twitter.com/tU3xxPmFJa – 1:09 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is out. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (health and safety protocols) is out. Lou Williams (health and safety protocols) is out. Trae Young (health and safety protocols) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / December 23, 2021
Shams Charania: The NBA and NBPA are in talks on shortened quarantines for players who test positive for COVID-19, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are discussing allowing players to return faster – as soon as six days – based on testing cycle threshold. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 23, 2021
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Philadelphia: Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out. Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out. Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out. Kevin Huerter (health and safety protocols) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / December 23, 2021