Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Bob Lanier and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Eric Gordon No. 27 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Nash with 1,686 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry No. 56 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Lanier and Dwight Howard with 19,265 points. He’s now 154 away from Jamal Crawford
DJ Augustin No. 73 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 1,227 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Damon Stoudamire
Carmelo Anthony No. 91 in steals now
Moved ahead of Grant Long with 1,200 steals. He’s now tied with Gerald Wallace
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 92 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,135 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Kevin Martin
Jrue Holiday No. 93 in steals now
Moved ahead of Ray Williams and Chris Webber with 1,199 steals. He’s now tied with Grant Long
Rudy Gay No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,112 three-pointers. He’s now 11 away from David Wesley
Jae Crowder No. 110 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Gilbert Arenas
Kemba Walker No. 133 in assists now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 3,859 assists. He’s now 7 away from Johnny Moore
Rudy Gobert No. 138 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vince Carter and Marc Gasol with 6,618 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Sidney Wicks
Kyle Lowry No. 147 in points now
Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 14,703 points. He’s now 155 away from Monta Ellis
DeMarcus Cousins No. 150 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 6,456 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Mickey Johnson
Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 864 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Anthony Tolliver, Eric Piatkowski and Kawhi Leonard
Draymond Green No. 178 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jim McIlvaine with 694 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Kurt Nimphius
Donovan Mitchell No. 184 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and Jose Juan Barea with 823 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Clyde Drexler
Mike Conley No. 191 in points now
Moved ahead of with 13,623 points. He’s now tied with Orlando Woolridge
Terry Rozier No. 197 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Martell Webster with 791 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shawn Marion
Udonis Haslem No. 198 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Reggie Evans with 5,767 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Enes Freedom
Draymond Green No. 209 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jason Williams with 935 steals. He’s now tied with Thabo Sefolosha
Carmelo Anthony No. 210 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns with 615 blocks. He’s now tied with Danny Green
Jrue Holiday No. 219 in points now
Moved ahead of Jeff Green with 12,842 points. He’s now 29 away from Rik Smits
Taj Gibson No. 231 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 5,315 rebounds. He’s now 32 away from Mark West
Austin Rivers No. 237 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Byron Russell and Jayson Tatum with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Chandler Parsons and Mike James
DeMarcus Cousins No. 240 in points now
Moved ahead of Joe Barry Carroll with 12,464 points. He’s now 16 away from Red Kerr
Garrett Temple No. 248 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith with 665 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Isaiah Rider
Kemba Walker is averaging:
31.3 points,
7.7 rebounds,
5.3 assists (vs. just 1.0 turnover),
5.0 treys
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96
2. Stephen Curry: 14.52
3. Kevin Durant: 14.09
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79
5. Trae Young: 13.16
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37
– S. Curry: 46 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast
– K. Walker: 44 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast
– L. James: 36 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast
– M. Turner: 32 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk
– D. Booker: 30 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast
– K. Bates-Diop: 30 pts, 7 reb, 11-11 fg
The Tyler Herro and Max Strus show
Film dive on Strus’ baseline roaming, Herro’s mid-range carving, and Kyle Lowry’s high basketball IQ
Jokic – Denver 29pts -21 Reb
Cousins – Milw 21 Pts – 8 reb – 4 asts
Curry – GSW 46 pts
✅ 44 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 46 PTS
✅ 8-14 3P
✅ 12-12 FT
Five observations
“The greatest shooter of all time. We know he’s going to make shots. You just got to make it very tough for him to get off. We had some mental lapse during the game, and he made us pay for it.” – 1:52 AM
They got Curry’d by “one of the toughest covers in NBA history.” And there is little shame in that.
Curry had 46 PTS and was 8-14 3-PT FG. – 12:45 AM
-Curry cooks for 46
-GP2 with 22
-Draymond with a solid all-around game
-Warriors total 19 3-pointers
