Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols

Zach Lowe: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. – 1:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96
2. Stephen Curry: 14.52
3. Kevin Durant: 14.09
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79
5. Trae Young: 13.16
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h – 11:50 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the fourth time Jokic has tallied at least 25p/20r/5a, one more such game than all @Denver Nuggets combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.
The only active player with more such games is Giannis Antetokounmpo (5). pic.twitter.com/12GkjhcGw5 – 10:21 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 2:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.93
2. Stephen Curry: 14.46
3. Kevin Durant: 14.21
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.93
5. Trae Young: 13.29
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.54
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.5
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16 pic.twitter.com/8JoK4npEV1 – 11:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jrue Holiday last 3 games, all without Giannis:
30.0 PPG
9.7 APG
56.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/jdzj248N7c – 10:35 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
I love Milwaukee, but wait ’til you see NIKELAND on @roblox! It’s cold here too, but the floor is lava and there’s a hot cocoa jacuzzi! I’m giving away free gifts. Come find me!
https://t.co/qes8OcqO8o pic.twitter.com/yGVz8LCltP – 3:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As of now, no new #Bucks have entered the health and safety protocol but Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo or Bobby Portis have not come out of it. – 2:13 PM
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA G League is postponing its season until Jan. 5. G League finished up its Showcase in Las Vegas this week and was set to restart play Monday, but now delayed in resuming season as COVID-19 cases rise and influx of call ups to NBA teams. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 24, 2021
Jamal Collier: Bulls coach Billy Donovan has entered health and safety protocols -via Twitter @JamalCollier / December 24, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago’s Billy Donovan is the fourth NBA coach to enter into Covid protocols, including the Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Indiana’s Rick Carlisle and Sacramento’s Alvin Gentry. Bulls assistant Chris Fleming will be acting head coach in Donovan’s absence. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 24, 2021