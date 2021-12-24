USA Today Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols

Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols

Main Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared from protocols

December 24, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. – 1:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96
2. Stephen Curry: 14.52
3. Kevin Durant: 14.09
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79
5. Trae Young: 13.16
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h11:50 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the fourth time Jokic has tallied at least 25p/20r/5a, one more such game than all @Denver Nuggets combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.
The only active player with more such games is Giannis Antetokounmpo (5). pic.twitter.com/12GkjhcGw510:21 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas2:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Mavericks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bobby Portis are OUT (health and safety protocols).
Sandro Mamukelashvili is OUT (non-COVID illness).
Brook Lopez is OUT (back surgery). – 2:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.93
2. Stephen Curry: 14.46
3. Kevin Durant: 14.21
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.93
5. Trae Young: 13.29
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.54
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.5
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16 pic.twitter.com/8JoK4npEV111:30 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
Jrue Holiday last 3 games, all without Giannis:
30.0 PPG
9.7 APG
56.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/jdzj248N7c10:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Thanasis Antetokounmpo was not happy about that one. He’s felt he’s had a couple bad calls go against him tonight.
He appeared to be backing away and trying to avoid contact on purpose. Got whistled for his sixth foul anyways. – 10:27 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
In four minutes of action, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has picked up four fouls tonight. – 9:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
I love Milwaukee, but wait ’til you see NIKELAND on @roblox! It’s cold here too, but the floor is lava and there’s a hot cocoa jacuzzi! I’m giving away free gifts. Come find me!
https://t.co/qes8OcqO8o pic.twitter.com/yGVz8LCltP3:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As of now, no new #Bucks have entered the health and safety protocol but Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo or Bobby Portis have not come out of it. – 2:13 PM

More on this storyline

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home