USA Today Sports

Joe Ingles a name to watch at the trade deadline?

Joe Ingles a name to watch at the trade deadline?

Main Rumors

Joe Ingles a name to watch at the trade deadline?

December 24, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring the 10 teams playing on Christmas: Golden State and knowing an identity when you see it; a mysterious Knick; the Hawks undoing on defense; being fed up with Boston; Joe Ingles in the holiday spirit; more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st…9:38 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles and and Jake Layman are having a bit of a tiff. – 9:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jake Layman and Joe Ingles pushing and shoving??? – 9:48 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home