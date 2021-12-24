Joe Ingles a name to watch at the trade deadline?

Ingles is a name to watch up to the trade deadline; in spitballing sessions, a lot of rival executives have wondered what the Jazz might be able to get in exchange for Ingles and a first-round pick. Ingles is on an expiring contract, and has lost maybe an eighth of a step.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don't Like, starring the 10 teams playing on Christmas: Golden State and knowing an identity when you see it; a mysterious Knick; the Hawks undoing on defense; being fed up with Boston; Joe Ingles in the holiday spirit; more:
