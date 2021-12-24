USA Today Sports

Lakers planning to sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are planning to sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers are hopeful they’ll be available for the Christmas Day game vs. Brooklyn.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Still my favorite Darren Collison highlight pic.twitter.com/NKz1mScl5y1:36 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Stanley Johnson, of course, spent some time with South Bay earlier this season. – 1:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Lakers are signing Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/YWd2VUtRcw1:34 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers are planning to sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers are hopeful they’ll be available for the Christmas Day game vs. Brooklyn. – 1:25 PM

