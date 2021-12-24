LeBron James posts picture comparing COVID-19 to cold, flu

NBA Central: LeBron James’ last IG post 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JDn9HgJpMX
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
wish lebron had just said ‘these three things are closer to being equal because of vaccines, go get yours’
rounds of revisions are important – 2:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not Bron doing this again with COVID smh pic.twitter.com/sNKfwsDHfY – 2:56 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Nope. No sir. I am protecting my mental peace and scrolling right on past that Bron IG post. Sooo, what’s on the menu for your holidays (outside of tamales, of course)? pic.twitter.com/9sPWqcJQMi – 2:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Leaders in career TPA on Christmas Day, 1984-present:
1. LeBron James: 89.5
2. Kevin Durant: 84.8
3. Dwyane Wade: 62.4
4. James Harden: 60.1
5. Scottie Pippen: 56.5
6. Tracy McGrady: 41.1
7. Kawhi Leonard: 40.9
8. Michael Jordan: 39.7
https://t.co/QcfC0RwIbr pic.twitter.com/A28rlDUdJs – 1:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop after Bates-Diop’s career night:
“Keita was ridiculous. Did a fine job at both ends of the court. We could hardly guard LeBron (36 points), but he did his best. Really was a team effort, because I thought some of the (bench) guys outplayed the starters.” – 12:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keita Bates-Diop on helping to defend LeBron:
(James) is a great player, but you’ve got to guard him and just not get star-struck by him.” – 12:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keita Bates-Diop on how he pumped in a career-best 30 points on 11 of 11, including 3 of 3 from distance, against LeBron James & Lakers:
“I was playing the game, reading the defense, moving around. I don’t think I dribbled that much. My teammates just found me.” – 12:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James has just become the only player in NBA history ranking Top 100 in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and three-pointers.
That’s all.
🐐 pic.twitter.com/YPTYnhBSTd – 11:30 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
On a sale that isn’t selling: Why isn’t LeBron’s Act Working? houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/why-isnt-leb… – 11:01 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Imagine Lakers GM LeBron James decided the best move for the organization was to trade LeBron James.
What is the absolute best deal the Lakers could get? – 8:51 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after the 133-110 loss to the Spurs. 66 points from LeBron/Westbrook, but also 30 for Keita Bates-Diop (seriously… 30), indicative of how badly everything went for the Lakers. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/IQ61HGvwZE – 2:09 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron has been playing out of his mind. Don’t waste his remaining years. – 2:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on the season: “This is the unknown. I say, ‘Every year has its own challenge.’ This is another year where you can literally have one guy one night and the next night you won’t.” – 1:42 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James believes “there was never any doubt” Kevin Durant would come back from his Achilles surgery at “full strength” following the devastating injury in the NBA Finals. – 1:35 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James on Kevin Durant’s comeback from Achilles injury when asked by @Dave McMenamin: “There was never any doubt from myself or anybody in this league…I heard there was only like really 1 group of people that had any doubt on him coming back full strength. Not going to name them.” – 1:34 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When a reporter pointed out that LeBron has suffered a lot of injuries, but never a torn Achilles while setting up a question about KD, LeBron literally interrupted him because he wanted to knock on wood. He settled for knocking on the back of a reporter’s computer. – 1:32 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron mentioned the ones against the Lakers as among his favorite Christmas games. Can’t blame him. In 2009, his Cavs beat the Lakers so badly, fans threw their foam fingers on the court. AK – 1:28 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on Kevin Durant overcoming an Achilles injury: “There was never any doubt from myself or anybody in this league.” – 1:28 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James on trying to survive with so many players going into protocols: “I literally been saying this is survival of the fittest.” – 1:26 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on what it’ll take for the Lakers to be a good defensive team: “All of our defensive guys are in health and safety protocols.” – 1:26 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron: “We have no chemistry with any lineup” due to the fact they haven’t logged enough minutes together. – 1:25 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James on navigating the unknown and chaos of this season with COVID: “It’s literally a crap shoot every time you take a test (to see who will be out in health and safety protocols)… we have no chemistry with any lineup… it’s the truth.” – 1:24 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron thinks he played in the best Christmas Day game ever when Warriors faced his Cavs. – 1:23 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James on what the Lakers need to improve their defense: “All of our defensive guys are in health and safety protocols… we got a couple more (but majority is out).” – 1:22 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
66 Points from LeBron and Russ.
44 Points from every other Laker combined. – 1:20 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the first Lakers duo with 30-point games at 33 years of age or older since Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain did it on Feb. 22, 1972 per @ESPNStatsInfo. Rest of the Lakers scored 44 points combined tonight. – 1:15 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say goodbye to Staples Center with a 138-110 loss to the Spurs. LeBron 36p on 15-of-26 9r 6a 2b; Russ 30p on 12-of-20 7r 4a 5tos; THT 13p on 5-of-13. LAL (16-17) has BKN (21-9) up next at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. Bates-Diop 30p on 11-of-11 for SAS – 1:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron last 4 games:
30 PPG
10 RPG
5 APG
56 FG%
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 1:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron and Westbrook are 26-45, and the Lakers are down by 22. That is… disquieting. BK – 12:54 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lakers not named LeBron are 2-12 on 3s tonight, after going 0 for the 2nd half against Phoenix on Tuesday. – 12:08 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron visibly frustrated after Dwight Howard once again failed to defend at the rim without fouling – 12:04 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Similar to how LeBron spends a $1M annually maintaining his body, Wayne Ellington must spend $1M maintaining his beard. It is always the most perfectly manicured facial hair I’ve ever seen. AK – 12:03 AM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs lead 66-55 at half. Lakers have one starter in double figures (LeBron, 23). Spurs have three bench players in double figures — Landale (11), Walker (10), and KBD (10). – 11:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron got up off the bench and appeared to see if Fizdale was fine with him closing the first half. Fizdale gave the nod of approval – 11:37 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron is literally keeping the Lakers in the game. He has half their points (20) and there is still 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. – 11:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
20 point first half for LeBron James:
12 paint points
6 points from three
2 points from mid-range
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keita Bates-Diop just picked off a LeBron James pass and scrambled coast-to-coast for a layup, if you want to know how this game is going for both teams. – 11:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 9 (largest lead on final possession)
McDermott 8 pts | LeBron 9 pts
Lonnie 7 pts
Spurs are winning the 3PT line by 12 points, that’s the major difference – 11:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
McDermott and LeBron have a combined 15 of the 25 points scored so far in this game.
Spurs by 3, with early leads in the paint and 3PT line – 10:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
This is trending into a game where the Lakers play zero defense and LeBron has to do everything on his own offensively. Kind of been a theme. – 10:47 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
And we are live, doing a Q&A on LeBron, Nike, and Social Schlock advertising callin.com/room/lebrons-s… – 10:02 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Lebron Wanted Russ Westbrook over Buddy Hield shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 9:30 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
KD record vs. LeBron
OKC/CLE: 0-5
OKC/MIA: 4-9
OKC/CLE: 0-3
GSW/CLE: 11-3
BRK/LAL 0-0***
***Entering Christmas 🤞 – 5:33 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Top 12 High School Players I’ve Ever Seen:
1. Lonzo Ball
2. Kobe Bryant
3. Grant Hill
4. LeBron James
5. Kenny Anderson
6. Damon Bailey
7. Alonzo Mourning
8. Chris Jackson
9. Shaquille O’Neal
10. Litterial Green
11. Chris Webber
12. Kevin Durant – 5:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the relationship between LeBron and Frank Vogel, then say goodbye to Staples Center. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 3:45 PM
