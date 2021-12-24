Luka Doncic staying in COVID protocols

Marc Stein: Luka Dončić will remain in the league’s health and safety protocols and is not traveling with Dallas today for its Christmas Day game in Salt Lake City against the Jazz, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić will remain in the league’s health and safety protocols and is not traveling with Dallas today for its Christmas Day game in Salt Lake City against the Jazz, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:29 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons basically went seven-deep tonight. Luka Garza and Cheick Diallo only played a combined 8 minutes.
Saddiq Bey (43) Cory Joseph (42) led the team in minutes. pic.twitter.com/Hmc0t98pQx – 11:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Pistons have nine available players tonight vs. Heat because of COVID issues and injuries. These are the nine:
Saddiq Bey
Trey Lyles
Hamidou Diallo
Cory Joseph
Frank Jackson
Jamorko Pickett
Luka Garza
Cheick Diallo
Josh Jackson – 6:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Pistons’ available roster tonight vs. Heat:
Saddiq Bey
Cheick Diallo
Hamidou Diallo
Luka Garza
Frank Jackson
Josh Jackson
Cory Joseph
Trey Lyles
Jamorko Pickett – 6:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The nine available Pistons tonight:
Saddiq Bey
Cory Joseph
Hamidou Diallo
Frank Jackson
Trey Lyles
Josh Jackson
Luka Garza
Jamorko Pickett
Cheick Diallo – 6:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
By my count, here is everyone available for Detroit tonight: CoJo, J. Jackson, F. Jackson, Luka Garza, Pickett, Bey, Hami and Cheick Diallo, Trey Lyles and Isaiah Livers …
However, F. Jackson and Isaiah Livers are listed as questionable. – 6:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Luka. No Giannis. But it doesn’t mean no fun as Mavs host MIL. Mavs have won 3 of last 4 vs MIL and have won 16 of last 20 at AAC vs MIL. 3ptrs will be flying as MIL 4th & Mavs 5th in 3 pt att. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 2:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyrese Haliburton last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 13 AST
✅ 3 STL
It was Haliburton’s fourth straight 20-point, 10-assist game.
He joins Trae Young and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history to record at least four such games in a row before their 22nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/gWnprfUVUj – 9:16 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic’s anticipated return delayed after entering growing COVID-19 protocol list dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Remember when all we had to worry about was Luka getting triple-doubles and whether or not the Mavericks could keep pace with the Suns and Jazz? Those days are gone with the Delta variant. – 6:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What to know about the Mavs’ 6 replacement players filling in for Luka Doncic and COVID-stricken teammates: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic enters NBA health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 3:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A bit more detail on the Mavericks’ health situation with Luka sidelined.
mavs.com/luka-in-protoc… – 3:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic out, enters health and safety protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/22/mav… – 3:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The list is up to eight Mavericks out with H & S protocols, including Luka Doncic, who was nearing a return from his sore left ankle. Story coming shortly. – 2:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Star Luka Doncic and Trey Burke added to COVID-19 protocol list, bringing Mavericks’ total to 6 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Luka Doncic now in health and safety protocols. Mavericks are in Utah to end the rapidly depressing Christmas schedule. – 2:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
If you were hoping to see Luka on Christmas … pic.twitter.com/9Kh8KnCeBc – 2:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have announced Luka Doncic and Trey Burke are now in health and safety protocols. – 2:15 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic has entered health & safety protocols, the Mavs announced. pic.twitter.com/BBEg8AnR4D – 2:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Trey Burke have entered COVID-19 protocols. – 2:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, after missing the past five games due to left ankle soreness, has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has entered the league’s protocols, source tells ESPN. – 2:09 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic surprises kids at pediatric clinic in Ljubljana with gifts
eurohoops.net/en/nba-retro/1… – 5:01 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Chriss going to mess up and pull the biggest 180 in Mavs fan opinion in the Luka era – 10:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks briefs: Good news with Doncic amid the COVID-19 chaos. Plus Dirk Nowitzki takes a crack at TV work.
mavs.com/mavs-covid-bri… – 10:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic and Casey Smith were trying to get Nowitzki’s attention, to give him a hard time. Dirk has his game face on, though, didn’t see them pointing at him from the court. – 9:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic came out courtside and will sit on the bench. Kidd indicated before the game that injured players, including Doncic, probably would be sent home rather than risk catching COVID on the sideline. – 8:42 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Luka and Dirk were so happy to see each other. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iIz8sqrAEV – 8:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs hope Luka Doncic will return Thursday vs. Bucks. Jason Kidd said Doncic has worked on conditioning as much as possible during five-game absence, but it’a been difficult due to sore ankle and lack of practice. – 6:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd if there is consideration to keeping injured players like Doncic and Porzingis away from the team and, yes, in fact, Kidd says players who aren’t playing tonight will be sent home and won’t sit on the bench. Taking all precautions possible to prevent COVID spread. – 6:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No Porzingis vs MIN. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas. Mavs hoping Doncic can make it back for Thu vs MIL – 6:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Injured Mavericks — including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — will not be on bench tonight due to COVID concerns. “We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis will not play, Kidd says. Doncic is progressing and the hope is he’ll play Thursday vs. Bucks. – 6:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka moonlighting as Uncle Dirk, again:
He surprised nearly 200 kids at a children’s hospital in his Ljubljana hometown with Christmas gifts, including stuffed animals, headphones, Jordan Brand gear, signed photos and a personal video.
(📸 credit: Medimat) pic.twitter.com/Otv6rkOGIQ – 1:03 PM
