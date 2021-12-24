No buzz on Ben Simmons trade front

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons is “doing good.” They talked recently but still no update on when he might come back #Sixers – 5:23 PM
Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons is “doing good.” They talked recently but still no update on when he might come back #Sixers – 5:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Our vote for when Ben Simmons is (might be) traded is a dead heat between the week of the Feb. 10th deadline and summer 2022.
Still time to join the poll
bit.ly/33Nzjcp – 1:23 PM
Our vote for when Ben Simmons is (might be) traded is a dead heat between the week of the Feb. 10th deadline and summer 2022.
Still time to join the poll
bit.ly/33Nzjcp – 1:23 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Joe Johnson and Lance Stephenson have scored more points than Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson this season. Wild times. pic.twitter.com/z1gS1vIUdn – 10:43 PM
Joe Johnson and Lance Stephenson have scored more points than Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson this season. Wild times. pic.twitter.com/z1gS1vIUdn – 10:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers list Danny Green as out because of health and safety protocols. He’s out tomorrow vs. the Hawks along with Shake Milton, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang (protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons). – 4:35 PM
Sixers list Danny Green as out because of health and safety protocols. He’s out tomorrow vs. the Hawks along with Shake Milton, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang (protocols) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons). – 4:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Georges Niang, and Ben Simmons are all out tomorrow vs. #Hawks – 4:34 PM
#Sixers‘ Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Georges Niang, and Ben Simmons are all out tomorrow vs. #Hawks – 4:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @J. Kyle Mann is in the building!
Craziest NBA fanbases! Fake Ben Simmons trades!
NBA teams that give us joy! Particularly, the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. Plus, stuff on Cade, Kentucky, and more
Apple: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
YouTube: https://t.co/rqZQ7zmsav pic.twitter.com/uMP7JAfRmx – 7:22 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @J. Kyle Mann is in the building!
Craziest NBA fanbases! Fake Ben Simmons trades!
NBA teams that give us joy! Particularly, the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. Plus, stuff on Cade, Kentucky, and more
Apple: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
YouTube: https://t.co/rqZQ7zmsav pic.twitter.com/uMP7JAfRmx – 7:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcomed to @Nick_Friar on to discuss if it’s time for the Sixers to fix things with Ben Simmons and get him back on the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/21/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:51 PM
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcomed to @Nick_Friar on to discuss if it’s time for the Sixers to fix things with Ben Simmons and get him back on the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/21/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @J. Kyle Mann is in the building!
Craziest NBA fanbases! Fake Ben Simmons trades!
NBA teams that give us joy! Particularly, the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. Plus, stuff on Cade, Kentucky, and more
Apple: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
YouTube: https://t.co/Kry7KYyes1 pic.twitter.com/MdmJwBhTGi – 6:43 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @J. Kyle Mann is in the building!
Craziest NBA fanbases! Fake Ben Simmons trades!
NBA teams that give us joy! Particularly, the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. Plus, stuff on Cade, Kentucky, and more
Apple: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
YouTube: https://t.co/Kry7KYyes1 pic.twitter.com/MdmJwBhTGi – 6:43 AM
More on this storyline
Windhorst: There’s been a number of rumors that have gone around the league in the last few weeks about Ben Simmons trade involving the Morey quarangular. That would be Philadelphia, Minnesota, the Kings, and the Rockets. … Let’s just say there has been a lot of discussion. I’ve had executives tell me that when Ben Simmons gets traded, it will include one or more of the quadrangular. Not that that’s where Ben Simmons would go, but they would probably be involved, because a Ben Simmons trade likely ends up being a multi-team deal. MacMahon: The Rockets have been much better lately, but they get ‘Hey, this is very early in a rebuild.’ So they’re trying to wedge their way in and get ammo for a rebuild, for sure. -via Rockets Wire / December 18, 2021
Ryan Ward: Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag: FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4 Pacers: 2/1 Pelicans: 5/2 Knicks: 3/1 Celtics: 5/1 LAKERS: 7/1 -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / December 15, 2021
Jake Fischer: The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, “We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?” The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021