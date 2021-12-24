Trae Young won't be cleared in time for Christmas Day game

Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S; protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Reportedly, no Trae Young at the Garden Saturday. Will still be in protocols. It just might be a Bing Bong Christmas for Knicks. – 12:41 PM
Reportedly, no Trae Young at the Garden Saturday. Will still be in protocols. It just might be a Bing Bong Christmas for Knicks. – 12:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:29 PM
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96
2. Stephen Curry: 14.52
3. Kevin Durant: 14.09
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79
5. Trae Young: 13.16
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h – 11:50 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96
2. Stephen Curry: 14.52
3. Kevin Durant: 14.09
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79
5. Trae Young: 13.16
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h – 11:50 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Exactly as you’d expect, the Hawks, with seven guys out in COVID-19 protocols (including Trae Young), will take a 32-18 lead vs. the Sixers into the second quarter. – 7:33 PM
Exactly as you’d expect, the Hawks, with seven guys out in COVID-19 protocols (including Trae Young), will take a 32-18 lead vs. the Sixers into the second quarter. – 7:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
As of this afternoon, no additional Hawks players have entered health and safety protocols.
Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and TLC still in protocols. – 12:59 PM
As of this afternoon, no additional Hawks players have entered health and safety protocols.
Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and TLC still in protocols. – 12:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.93
2. Stephen Curry: 14.46
3. Kevin Durant: 14.21
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.93
5. Trae Young: 13.29
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.54
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.5
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16 pic.twitter.com/8JoK4npEV1 – 11:30 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.93
2. Stephen Curry: 14.46
3. Kevin Durant: 14.21
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.93
5. Trae Young: 13.29
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.54
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.5
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.16 pic.twitter.com/8JoK4npEV1 – 11:30 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
The happy point guard @ReneeMontgomery joins the show to discuss Trae Young, NBA’s COVID outbreak, elevator doors and the best Christmas song of all-time. Plus, Christmas Day game trivia!
🍎: https://t.co/4rCaBhTJJ7
✳️: https://t.co/Fu3x7prt49 pic.twitter.com/M9TIdmRMFu – 9:24 AM
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
The happy point guard @ReneeMontgomery joins the show to discuss Trae Young, NBA’s COVID outbreak, elevator doors and the best Christmas song of all-time. Plus, Christmas Day game trivia!
🍎: https://t.co/4rCaBhTJJ7
✳️: https://t.co/Fu3x7prt49 pic.twitter.com/M9TIdmRMFu – 9:24 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyrese Haliburton last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 13 AST
✅ 3 STL
It was Haliburton’s fourth straight 20-point, 10-assist game.
He joins Trae Young and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history to record at least four such games in a row before their 22nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/gWnprfUVUj – 9:16 AM
Tyrese Haliburton last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 13 AST
✅ 3 STL
It was Haliburton’s fourth straight 20-point, 10-assist game.
He joins Trae Young and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history to record at least four such games in a row before their 22nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/gWnprfUVUj – 9:16 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, with his first two points tonight, Jayson Tatum (804) passes Kevin Durant to take over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 805
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Karl-Anthony Towns 734 – 8:24 PM
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, with his first two points tonight, Jayson Tatum (804) passes Kevin Durant to take over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 805
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Karl-Anthony Towns 734 – 8:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Injury update for tonight:
Includes Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela in protocols.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is still listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/9POiyAeCYM – 11:51 AM
Injury update for tonight:
Includes Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela in protocols.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is still listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/9POiyAeCYM – 11:51 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks.
Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari. – 11:46 AM
Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks.
Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari. – 11:46 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela are doing fine and they “don’t really have any symptoms.” – 11:01 AM
Nate McMillan said Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela are doing fine and they “don’t really have any symptoms.” – 11:01 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Atlanta Hawks are signing free agent F Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta has Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari in Covid protocols. Iwundu will sign on Thursday in Philadelphia before game vs. 76ers. – 9:42 AM
The Atlanta Hawks are signing free agent F Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta has Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari in Covid protocols. Iwundu will sign on Thursday in Philadelphia before game vs. 76ers. – 9:42 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Trae Young (h&s protocols) are out.
De’Andre Hunter and Solomon Hill are out. – 5:06 PM
Hawks injury report for tomorrow:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Trae Young (h&s protocols) are out.
De’Andre Hunter and Solomon Hill are out. – 5:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (protocols) is out.
Trae Young (protocols) is out. – 5:01 PM
For tomorrow’s game vs. Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (protocols) is out.
Trae Young (protocols) is out. – 5:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Trae Young remains in protocols. pic.twitter.com/3DScRlxsxb – 1:28 PM
The Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Trae Young remains in protocols. pic.twitter.com/3DScRlxsxb – 1:28 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA G League is postponing its season until Jan. 5. G League finished up its Showcase in Las Vegas this week and was set to restart play Monday, but now delayed in resuming season as COVID-19 cases rise and influx of call ups to NBA teams. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 24, 2021
Jamal Collier: Bulls coach Billy Donovan has entered health and safety protocols -via Twitter @JamalCollier / December 24, 2021
Zach Lowe: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. -via Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA / December 24, 2021