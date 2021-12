Trae Young won't be cleared in time for Christmas Day game

Tyrese Haliburton last night:✅ 22 PTS✅ 13 AST✅ 3 STLIt was Haliburton’s fourth straight 20-point, 10-assist game.He joins Trae Young and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history to record at least four such games in a row before their 22nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/gWnprfUVUj