Clint Capela available to play on Christmas Day after clearing protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Hawks center Clint Capela has cleared Covid protocols and will play vs. the Knicks (noon, ESPN). Capela averages 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. Hawks still have eight players in protocols, including Trae Young. More on a two-hour NBA Countdown at 10 AM ET on ESP
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for the Christmas Day game vs. the Knicks:
Delon Wright
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Clint Capela – 11:33 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Knicks
Delon Wright
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Clint Capela – 11:32 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish and Delon Wright will be available.
Clint Capela has cleared protocols.
The injury list is still long. pic.twitter.com/O3cngYaYEG – 10:59 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Looks like Clint Capela is the only Hawk to clear health and safety protocols in time for the Christmas Day game, per most recent injury report.
Cam Reddish and Delon Wright will be available. – 10:55 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks are still depleted, but McMillan says it helps to have Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capela available today (three rotation guys who have experience playing together).
“It’ll be good to get that combination back out on the floor.” – 10:51 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on getting Clint Capela back for the Christmas Day game vs. the Knicks:
“It’s huge. To get a guy back in rotation, it’s really important. Especially a big, losing Onyeka, we were down to really one big with John possibly having to play more C position.” – 10:48 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nate McMillan says Clint Capela, fresh out of health and safety protocols, will play today and they’ll see how his conditioning is. With lack of players available, not sure they have much choice. – 10:45 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
McMillan says he hasn’t gotten a minute restriction for Clint Capela for today, but they’ll monitor his conditioning, since he hasn’t played in a few days. – 10:42 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish and Delon Wright should be good to go.
Clint Capela is also good to go. McMillan said conditioning could be an issue but he’ll play. – 10:40 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nate McMillan says it’s huge getting Clint Capela back, especially given how many guys Atlanta is down. The Hawks enter today’s game against the Knicks down eight players — including Trae Young. – 10:35 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kevin Knox of Knicks and Clint Capela of Hawks have been cleared from Covid protocols. Not sure either plays but advantage Hawks if the Hawks menacing center does. – 9:26 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela has been cleared out of health and safety protocols and is available for today’s game.
The Hawks have also signed Cat Barber and Malik Ellison to 10-day contracts. – 9:18 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela will be able to play in the Hawks’ Christmas Day game, having cleared protocols. – 9:07 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Hawks center Clint Capela has cleared Covid protocols and will play vs. the Knicks (noon, ESPN). Capela averages 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. Hawks still have eight players in protocols, including Trae Young. More on a two-hour NBA Countdown at 10 AM ET on ESP – 8:03 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at New York:
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Delon Wright (left ankle sprain) is probable.
Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out
Sharife Cooper (health and safety protocols) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) out – 5:02 PM
