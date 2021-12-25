D'Angelo Russell enters COVID-19 protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
33 for Malik Beasley.
D’Angelo Russell was 7-20, but did hit 4 of 8 3s. If he started to find his stroke, that’s the best thing that could come out of tonight. – 11:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 67-60 at the half. Jazz are hyper-focused on DLo and stopping the ball, but they have gotten quite sleepy in their off-ball stuff. – 10:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jordan McLaughlin had a sneaky good first half. Maybe tonight JMac and DLo rekindle their flame sharing the backcourt.
Those two shared the floor for 220 minutes last season, and have only been on the floor together for 19 minutes this season. – 9:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves offensive bread butter tonight has been empty corner pick and roll action between for D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels. And it’s working.
Would love to see that with DLo and KAT. – 9:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Jazz
DLo under 23.5 pts
– Don’t think he tries to win this by being *the* scorer
Beasley over 17.5 pts
– Opposite strategy of DLo
Mitchell over 3.5 FT makes
– Wolves just foul so much
Gobert over 14.5 points
– I mean, should be lob city… – 8:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @Britt Robson
– Disagreeing on how “bad” of a loss Dallas was
– Identity falters w/out Beverley + Vanderbilt
– Tweaks KAT could make to shoot more
– What a DLo extension might look like?
– Beasley’s role, production, trade value
– Much more
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 5:49 PM
