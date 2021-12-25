Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to play on Christmas

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is back for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/JdH4JvPO49 – 12:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And there is Giannis Antetokounmpo out on the floor for his pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/wBs9McDme5 – 12:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available. – 9:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence, could play for Bucks on Christmas nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/25/ant… – 8:01 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo clears COVID protocols ahead of the Bucks’ Christmas Day matchup against the Celtics.
➡️ https://t.co/qCBKzggUJr pic.twitter.com/D4BgEvUkTE – 8:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Donte DiVincenzo (protocols) upgraded to questionable for tomorrow meaning he may finally make his season debut, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (as first reported by ESPN) and Bobby Portis are both no longer listed on the protocols list. – 4:15 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared from health and safety protocols; he’s expected to get on the court today and decide tomorrow whether to play on Christmas against the Boston Celtics, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and me. – 1:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.96
2. Stephen Curry: 14.52
3. Kevin Durant: 14.09
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.79
5. Trae Young: 13.16
6. Donovan Mitchell: 12.73
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.37
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.0 pic.twitter.com/44KezXcz9h – 11:50 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 21 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the fourth time Jokic has tallied at least 25p/20r/5a, one more such game than all @Denver Nuggets combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.
The only active player with more such games is Giannis Antetokounmpo (5). pic.twitter.com/12GkjhcGw5 – 10:21 AM
