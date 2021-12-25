Kyle Lowry enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Miami’s Kyle Lowry has entered COVID-19 protocols.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry enters NBA COVID-19 protocols. What it means for the Heat and Lowry miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But the Heat could get Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker back on Sunday vs. Magic. Both have been upgraded to questionable – 6:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry enters protocols for Heat; Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker listed closer to returns. https://t.co/hzjkxKldm2 Heat could sign a replacement for Lowry, who could miss seven games, or retain Zylan Cheatham, with Caleb Martin out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/nLTYWZNOkf – 6:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry enters COVID protocols. And bunch of other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry listed as out due to health and safety protocols
Butler and Tucker listed as questionable
And the revolving door continues for Miami
@5ReasonsSports – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Sunday vs. Magic:
Jimmy Butler (tailbone): questionable
PJ Tucker (leg): questionable
Kyle Lowry (protocols): out
Dewayne Dedmon (knee): out
Markieff Morris (neck): out
Bam Adebayo (thumb): out
Victor Oladipo (knee): out
Caleb Martin out of protocols. – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On 5:30 p.m. injury report, Heat has listed Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker as questionable.
But Kyle Lowry is listed as out because of health and safety protocols. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Heat’s circle of life proving uplifting at a time of need. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Hassan Whiteside, Tyler Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Andre Iguodala, Jimmy Butler, more. – 9:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat willing to take the fall as NBA’s premier take-charge team, with Kyle Lowry leading the way. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Over the last 8 games, Tyler Herro is averaging 19 a game on 43% shooting, Max Strus is averaging 17 a game on 49% shooting, and Kyle Lowry is averaging 17/10/5
6-2 in that stretch – 11:32 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
The Tyler Herro and Max Strus show
Film dive on Strus’ baseline roaming, Herro’s mid-range carving, and Kyle Lowry’s high basketball IQ
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/uIOiI1Keee – 11:06 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat willing to take the fall as NBA’s premier take-charge team, with Kyle Lowry leading the way. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Max Strus, “We’re small. We’re undersized. But we’ve got guys that are gritty and are in the right spots at the right times.” – 9:39 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on this team’s charges:
“We don’t have shot blockers so we have to find ways to protect the paint…A charge is deflating to the opposing team.”
On the double charge with UD:
“It’s not a double charge. I got the charge,” as he laughs
@5ReasonsSports – 11:13 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Herro, Lowry fuel late Miami Heat run to push past Detroit Pistons 115-112 hothothoops.com/2021/12/23/228… – 11:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus on Kyle Lowry’s late run:
“We’re here to follow him. He’s our leader.” – 10:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some people like double rainbows, Erik Spoelstra likes double charges.
Spoelstra said the play that Haslem and Lowry both went for the charge in the fourth quarter is his favorite play of the season. – 10:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra currently waxing poetic on Udonis Haslem. Calls the double charge on him and Kyle Lowry his favorite play of the game, of the season, etc. – 10:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo on the Lowry/UD double charge: “Miami Heat basketball, encapsulated in one play.” – 10:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem rebound ends it, Herro 29, Strus 26, Lowry 21 as short handed Heat rallies to beat COVID ravaged Detroit.. Heat 20-13 – 10:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 115, Pistons 112. Tyler Herro with 29 points, Max Strus with 26 points, Kyle Lowry with 21 points and Udonis Haslem with some big minutes. – 10:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Kyle Lowry and one
Kyle Lowry layup
Kyle Lowry charge
Kyle Lowry layup
KLOE special to close against Detroit rn – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
What is this game? Haslem probably should have been called for an illegal screen, Lowry almost double-dribbles and Herro hits a fall-away 3 as the shot clock expires. Kalamian is not happy.
Heat up by two. – 9:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry slows up into a spin for a much needed and 1
He would usually plow right ahead, but his 5 fouls clearly were in his head – 9:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with the technical foul
He is sitting next to Kyle Lowry so… – 9:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro with 20. Max Strus 13. Rest of Heat with 30.
Need help from Duncan Robinson (scoreless), Kyle Lowry (four points). – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have combined to shoot 1 of 12 on threes tonight. No bueno. – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry third foul with 4:22 to play in second period. Gabe Vincent already with three. Lowry stays in. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry called for his third foul with 4:22 left in the first half. Gabe Vincent also with three fouls. Lowry staying in the game. – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus again filling in for P.J. Tucker in the Heat starting lineup, with Gabe Vincent again filling in for Jimmy Butler, and Dewayne Dedmon filling in for Bam Adebayo. Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry the other starters. – 7:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @william_lou and @BlakeMurphyODC from @Sportsnet on building with size across positions, Chicago’s upside, DeRozan’s evolution, Scottie Barnes, Kyle Lowry in Miami, Wizards issues and more. Raptors-Bulls got postponed but you get this instead! open.spotify.com/episode/50Gj3K… – 7:02 PM
