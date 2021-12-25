Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (15-16) play against the Utah Jazz (9-9) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Saturday December 25, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 84, Utah Jazz 80 (Q3 04:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I’ve been giving the Jazz the benefit of the doubt a lot lately, but I think that trailing midway through the third to this iteration of the Mavericks is bad, no matter the officiating. – 12:25 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
⭐️ 1 RT = 2 VOTES ⭐️
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:11 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz trail Dallas 77-72…..third quarter has been similar to the first quarter from Utah – 12:18 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Just remembering from the other day when Royce picked up Gobert and then flexed lol – 12:16 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
If the Jazz ever get out of first gear again, they might just put this game away. – 12:15 AM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎶 Up on the Housetop 🎶
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks go into the half down 65-63. They have another opportunity to make the plays and get the stops in the second half, something they’ve been trying to learn how to do in their shorthanded state. Jalen Brunson with 13 points. Donovan Mitchell with 21 for the Jazz. – 11:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 65, Mavs 63. Utah scores 40p in 2Q, but some late defensive issues (like, say, that awful Rudy Gay foul) lead to them giving up 29. Don has 21p in spite of 0-5 from 3, thanks to 9-9 FTs. Conley has 15p, Bogey 12. Brunson leads Dallas with 13. – 11:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
More Christmas 🏀 after the break
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 65-63 at the half. Obviously, much better 2nd quarter from Utah, who figured out that they could get to the rim if they just attacked.
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points, 6-14 FG.
Mike Conley: 15 points, 4-6 FG.
Tony Brothers: 3-10 calls correct – 11:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Mavericks 65-63 at halftime. Mitchell with 21 to lead everyone. Conley has 15….Brunson with 13 to lead Dallas – 11:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s almost 11 p.m. and of course we have another replay review for a foul. Frank Ntilikina should get two shots here. – 11:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐃𝐀 𝐃𝐔𝐍𝐊
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ defense has gone south in the second quarter. They are in danger of giving up 40 points in the period with Donovan Mitchell heading to the line. – 11:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
1 RT = 2 votes ⭐️
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Just my inexpert opinion, but I think Donovan Mitchell might be OK. – 11:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
To prove I’m not biased… that Tony Brothers call on Brandon Knight is INSANE. All 10 players knew there was no foul on that. – 11:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell has looked more explosive in the last few possessions – 11:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs at the moment are playing Dwight Powell and four replacement guys. Merry Christmas. – 11:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ima tell Jazz fans im Tony Brothers when I meet them in person – 11:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Good grief, Charlie Brown (Jr.) is ready to play on Christmas Day 🎄 pic.twitter.com/XZ8RvK88PV – 11:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In very exciting news to share, with tonight’s appearance of Sterling Brown, Moses Brown & Charlie Brown Jr., the Mavs are the first team in NBA history with three Browns to play in the same game. Nearly all on the floor at once! Thanks to @Sportradar for confirming my research! – 11:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Who had “JC 3s” on their list this year? 📝
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Why you ain’t make that shot in New York frank
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Beautiful and-one from Mitchell — but he twisted his ankle slightly on the spin move. He’s gutting it out for now. – 11:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
One reason Jazz fans are fun: you’ll get a significant portion of the crowd giving a standing O for a second-quarter rebound – 11:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
You can’t go wrong if two of GSW/PHX/UTA make it to the Western Conference Finals. – 11:25 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
It took the Jazz all of 4:57 to completely erase a 16-point deficit. – 11:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
made him see the ghost of christmas yet to come 😳
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It was 30-14 in the first quarter. Jazz have outscored the Mavericks 22-6 since. Game is tied at 36 two minutes into the second quarter. Jazz have heated up from long range, if you haven’t noticed. – 11:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz trailed by 16 points with 2:57 left 1Q. They just tied the game at 36 only two minutes into the 2Q. – 11:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And Jazz come all the way back, game tied at 36. The Conley/Gobert minutes vs. mostly other team bench guys remains the Jazz’s biggest weapon. – 11:20 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
There is apparently one spot on the court where the Jazz can win and it’s just on the right side of the arc. – 11:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks entering their easiest stretch of schedule:
@ TWolves
@ Pistons
@ OKC
@ Raptors
vs Pacers
vs Celtics
vs Spurs
vs Mavericks
@ Hawks
vs Timberwolves
Knicks entering their easiest stretch of schedule:
@ TWolves
@ Pistons
@ OKC
@ Raptors
vs Pacers
vs Celtics
vs Spurs
vs Mavericks
@ Hawks
vs Timberwolves
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Mavs 34, Jazz 25. Utah closes on an 11-4 run to partly salvage an otherwise pretty trash opening 12 minutes. Jazz shot only 9-24 overall, 2-9 from deep, and also committed seven turnovers leading to nine points. – 11:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mavs up 34-25 on the Jazz after 1Q. A pretty bad quarter from the home team — they’re so sluggish on offense right now, just holding the ball and letting the Mavs get back into defensive position.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jordan Clarkson is starting a dunk streak ☮️
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Mavericks 34-25 at the end of the first quarter – 11:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Charlie Brown Jr. makes his first Maverick shot a breakaway dunk and they are up 30-17 with under 3 minutes left in the first. – 11:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is by farrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr the worst first quarter the Jazz have played this season. – 11:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A Charlie Brown dunk on Christmas. This is what dreams are made of. – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gay having to foul on that possession to keep Brandon Knight in front is one reason I’m skeptical of him helping the Jazz’s perimeter defense issues – 11:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Dreaming of a Whiteside Christmas ❄
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
What’s a good, Christmasy Bogey nickname?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Transition defense. Transition defense. Transition defense. Mavs have got 5 FB points already. Also, they’re shooting 61.5% from the field, 5-5 on FTs. Jazz, meanwhile, are 4-11/1-6/0-0, and trail 22-9 with 5:47 left 1Q. – 10:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs are on a 17-4 run and up 22-9 in the first 6:13 against Utah. Merry Christmas. – 10:58 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
18-4 run by Dallas and it leads 22-9. Jazz sleepwalking out there right now. – 10:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks off to a terrific start in Utah. Porzingis doesn’t seem impacted at all by that toe injury that cost him a couple games. Mavericks are up 20-11. – 10:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Every time Bogey pump fakes a defender, an angel gets its wings 👼
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Mavericks 15-9 with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter…..slow start for Utah. Not great possessions. Not great defense – 10:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert wishes @Utah Jazz fans a very Merry Christmas before facing the @Dallas Mavericks.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starting lineup tonight without … almost everyone … vs. Jazz:
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Not a creature was stirring … 🐭
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🎄 #NBAXmas is on NBA Radio!
Mavericks @ Jazz are NEXT!
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Still about half an hour or so from Mavs vs Jazz in SLC. Probably most are aware but if you aren’t, this is an exclusive ESPN telecast so we will not be on tonight. There is of course Mavs radio broadcasts w/ @Chuck Cooperstein and Brad on @theeagledallas & Victor Villalba on @ZonaMX991 – 10:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Josh Green has cleared protocols and has rejoined the team in Utah. He will not be active tonight. But Jason Kidd said he will resume a spot in the rotation, presumably Monday at Portland. – 10:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: S Brown, Porzingis, Powell, Brunson, Ntilikina
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We’ve got red & we’ve got suits 🎅
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
As Kristaps Porzingis returns, Kristi Toliver becomes Mavs’ latest add to COVID-19 protocols dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In addition to all the Mavs’ healthy and safety protocol players, Dorian Finney-Smith is also out tonight with a non-COVID illness. Josh Green was cleared from the protocol, but is inactive. Kristaps Porzingis WILL PLAY. – 9:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd with Mavs’ latest health update:
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will play tonight after missing 2 games.
Josh Green will be inactive, but re-joined the team in Utah today.
DFS is out with non-COVID illness.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd says that Kristaps Porzingis will play tonight for the Mavs. – 9:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Porzingis is in. Finney-Smith is out. Mavs-Jazz 9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 9:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will play vs. Jazz tonight after missing the Mavs’ last two games. – 9:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (toe) will play in Utah tonight. – 9:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kristaps Porzingis will play for the Mavs tonight, Jason Kidd says. – 9:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) will be available to play in tonight’s game in Utah. – 9:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Had a serious record-scratch moment when @David Locke, in the pregame media availability with Quin Snyder, began, “Mike Conley is positive …” then paused for half a beat before adding “in the plus/minus category for 13 straight games.” Thought for a second I’d missed some big news. – 9:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan Claus here to wish you a Merry Christmas 🎁
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report:
Grizzlies: QUESTIONABLE – Brandon Clarke (knee). OUT – Santi Aldama (ankle); Jarrett Culver (H&S); Sam Merrill (ankle); Ziaire Williams (H&S).
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox (health & safety protocols) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Grizzlies. Alex Len, Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta are ruled out. – 8:34 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
What a Christmas gift to hear Doris Burke commenting on this Suns-Warriors game instead of the absolutely terrible and unprepared Jeff Van Gundy. Does her homework, knows the players and how the teams play. Van Gundy just walks in, wings it and babbles. Elevate Doris to No. 1. – 7:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
We’re ready for more Christmas basketball. Mavericks are at the Jazz. At least, some of them are. This afternoon, it became known Dorian Finney-Smith is doubtful with a non-COVID-related illness. I think Karl Malone still lives in the Utah area. Maybe a phone call is in order. – 7:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
As much as I’d like to see the Mavericks in thr West Finals, give me 7 games of GS-PHX and I’m OK. The quality of those two teams, and esp as how they match up vs each other is fabulous – 7:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best point differential in the 3rd quarter this season:
154 — Warriors
80 — Utah Jazz
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Visited with the Suns recently and Monty Williams said he feels “somewhat responsible” for Deandre Ayton not getting his max extension done, like Doncic and Trae Young. “From a personal perspective, I feel like I failed him.” sports.yahoo.com/the-suns-have-… – 5:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Merry Christmas
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
More bad news for Mavs who list DFS as doubtful for tonight in Utah with a non CoVid related illness. 9:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Who you taking to win the title as of right now (Jazz excluded due to bias of followers) – 5:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Christmas Note for you @Rjeff24
Since 2016-17
Utah Jazz 267-154 63.4%
Milwaukee Bucks 269-156 63.3%
Golden State Warriors 262-153 63.1%
Toronto Raptors 262-157 62.5%
Boston Celtics 257-165 60.9%
Los Angeles Clippers 254-168 60.2%
…..
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, Jayson Tatum just took over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 840
Steph Curry 831
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Donovan Mitchell 754
