Nets vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (21-9) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 25, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 57, Los Angeles Lakers 47 (Q2 02:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With his 13th point on that free throw coming in the second quarter, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. – 9:03 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. – 9:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his third free throw of the night, LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. – 9:02 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James ties Kobe Bryant for most Christmas points all-time. – 9:02 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Christmas King 👑
@LeBron James becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day, passing Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MAaa3s3IfG – 9:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Lakers are rolling and have outscored the Nets, 9-2, to start the 2nd quarter. Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson have scored 7 apiece off LA’s bench. Nash calls timeout: Nets 40, Lakers 32. – 8:49 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
9-0 run by the Lakers, down 40-32…Good defensive stops and some buckets in the paint… – 8:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Crucial stretch for the Nets now with Harden on the bench. Nets need someone not named Mills to score. Lakers on a 7-0 run to force Steve Nash to call timeout. – 8:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers open 2nd Q with LeBron & Westbrook attacking the rim as well, LeBron throwing a cross-court pass to ignite a fast-break and Malik Monk cooking. This might be something, or nothing at all. Hard to tell with this team. – 8:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Watching Lakers/Nets after Warriors/Suns is like getting Pizza Hut after fresh oysters. This is not the taste I was hoping to end the night on. – 8:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty Mills goes 5-6 in the first quarter #NBAAllstar @Patrick Mills pic.twitter.com/boJQv2ZX86 – 8:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
What’s the best #NBAXmas KD sneaker? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rOJKa41Irw – 8:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lead the #Lakers 38-23 after the first, their second-biggest first-quarter lead of the season. They’ve shot .667, behind 13 from Patty Mills and 11 from James Harden. #NBA – 8:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets have a 38-23 first-quarter lead. Harden looks like he hasn’t missed a beat, while the Lakers look just beat. – 8:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 38, Lakers 23
Patty Mills (13 PTS), James Harden (9 PTS, 3 ASTS) & the Nets are firing on all cylinders. Brooklyn is shooting it at 67% from the field. The Lakers aren’t applying enough pressure too defensively, forcing 0 TO’s. Offensively, they have 7 TO’s. – 8:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Lakers 38-23. James Harden has been in attack-mode the whole game, just how Steve Nash wants him. Patty Mills has 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Nets defense has given LA trouble, too. – 8:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 38-23 to Nets end of first quarter. Lakers’ defense allowing Nets to shoot 66.7% from the field, 57.1% from three. – 8:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
So far we haven’t seen the Nets’ four replacement players and Paul Millsap. All the regulars who are back have played. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson is out there after spending the past week in protocols. – 8:33 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Harden back in action #NBAallstar @James Harden pic.twitter.com/Bsl4McasZy – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
James Harden invading the airspace and drawing fouls like it’s Rockets-Warriors all over again – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
James Harden airballed a shot, while the Lakers have airballed almost the whole quarter – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are technically supposed to be down: They haven’t played since Dec. 18 because of the COVID outbreak, and they haven’t been able to practice as a team. But they’ve taken a 14-6 lead over the Lakers in the 1st quarter. Interested to see how their legs fare int the 4th. – 8:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have hit six of their first seven, out to a quick 14-6 lead on the #Lakers. – 8:17 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
No Durant, but Harden probably has his two favorite roll guys (Brown & Claxton) out there with him. – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Lakers 14-6. Every starter has a basket a few minutes in. Bembry with a corner 3 and a nice dunk off a feed from Claxton. Mills hit a tough corner 3 off a fast break. Harden blocked Russ earlier. – 8:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets playing the Lakers like they have all of their healthy stars available. – 8:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
I remember seeing this Christmas Day matchup with the Nets when the Lakers schedule was released and thinking: Daaamn! That’s gonna be dope! NBA Finals preview… Oh how things have changed – 8:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Whatever Bruce Brown’s floater rating in 2K is, it needs a boost. – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton draws an early charge on THT. Then gets the and-1 at the other end. – 8:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dwight Howard and James Harden all smiles and shaking hands years later after their time with the Rockets didn’t end so well – 8:08 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
In addition to the Paul George news sucking for the Clippers and my fandom sanity… it also kills my first place fantasy team that has already lost Porter Jr and Sexton for the year and AD for weeks – 8:01 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Melo with the Xmas heat 🔥 #LakersSneakerCam pic.twitter.com/BVheCdAOHP – 7:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🎄 Tune in to #NBAXmas on NBA Radio!
Nets @ Lakers are NEXT!
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
This is the Nets second straight Christmas Day Game. Before that you have to back to 2013. Back then, Deron Williams wasn’t fighting running backs for a living, Joe Johnson was still cold and Jason Kidd was coach. – 7:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Mills, Brown, Bembry and Claxton tonight vs the #Lakers, It’s Brooklyn’s 12th different starting five of the season, and sixth in their last seven games. #NBA – 7:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
As Lakers debut the Crypto.com Arena name I wrote about the change from Staples Center. The building isn’t going anywhere so why has it brought on strong emotions? On the psychology, fandom, and feels of going from an office supplier to crypto theathletic.com/3034504/2021/1… – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the sofa. Bagged the LA trip after Portland got cancelled, but will be back on the road in 2022. Nets-Lakers tips shortly. The Beard is back against LeBron. Bruce Brown goes from protocols to the starting five. Do the Nets have enough against the Lakers? We’ll see. – 7:45 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Christmastime is Here
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Random fun fact: Patty Mills comes into the game five 3s short of hitting 100 for the season. – 7:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Lakers:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
📈Nic Claxton – 7:32 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
A thowback to Christmas 2012, when Steve Nash started at point guard for the Lakers and Dwight Howard started at center. Nine years later, Nash is the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Dwight is… starting at center for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Q2qfckWZK6 – 7:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for the Christmas Day showdown between the Lakers and Nets: pic.twitter.com/mx4zJ76eac – 7:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers are starting LeBron, Russ, THT, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard. Nets are starting James Harden, Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, De’Andre Bembry and Nic Claxton. – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in LA against the Lakers: Harden, Mills, Brown, Bembry and Claxton. This is the 12th different starting five of the season. – 7:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash told reporters in pregame that LaMarcus Aldridge is either out of protocols or will be out shortly and will need to ramp up before returning. – 7:28 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
From Rancho Cucamonga to the #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/MTMXhXuc2w – 7:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t think that we can ever take that type of approach…So home, away I think is kind of putting the cart before the horse….”
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
It’s the holiday gameday smiles for us 😀 pic.twitter.com/MhMuzqoR9J – 7:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
White Christmas
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Darren Collison warming up for the Lakers…
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
James Harden trying to knock off the rust pic.twitter.com/X3gT02ato7 – 7:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Merry Christmas from Blake Griffin and I pic.twitter.com/48XsgjL9Rc – 6:49 PM
David Duke @daviddukejr
God is good through every circumstance!! Tuned in to the guys tonight, let’s get one @Brooklyn Nets 🙏🏽🖤🔥 – 6:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant facing the #Clippers on Monday: “Too early to tell.” #Nets – 6:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said #Nets have no indication that Kevin Durant will test out of protocols in time to join them for the #Clippers tilt Monday. Not impossible but sounds unlikely. #NBA – 6:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets coach Steve Nash with the latest on Kyrie Irving and when he’ll return pic.twitter.com/K8VNpe0VfE – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said it’s too early to tell if Kevin Durant will be available against the Clippers. – 6:40 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Custom Xmas Kobes ❄️
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says all players who have cleared the health and safety protocols are available to play, but some may not depending on their level of conditioning after a week and change off the court. #Nets – 6:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge went into protocol on Dec. 14 and isn’t out yet, but Steve Nash reassured the center “hasn’t had any issues” due to his cardiac situation. Adds he’s close to being out of protocol and the #Nets “aren’t in a rush” with him. #NBA – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Bruce Brown and James Johnson went right from clearing protocols to joining the team so they haven’t really had any on-court work with the team. Said it’s a factor on if they play. Adds Brown is usually capable to do such a thing, but didn’t speak definitively. – 6:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said there’s no changes to #Nets player availabilities from yesterday for tonight’s Christmas Day tilt vs. the #Lakers. – 6:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is about to come out of protocols, but given his age and history, there’s no rush to bring him back. Want to properly ramp him up. – 6:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s a matter of ramping him up accordingly — We want to make sure he’s right. We’re not in a rush.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s bored out of his mind sitting at home.”
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas pic.twitter.com/cJRrmILEoL – 6:20 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Merry Christmas!! 🎄❤️ Here’s what you need to know about LeBron James and one of his greatest gifts this holiday season: pic.twitter.com/pTuVmVC2lO – 5:45 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
The Bucks overcame 100-1 odds to beat the Celtics today. It was the *2nd* most improbable Christmas Day comeback in my database.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, Jayson Tatum just took over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 840
Steph Curry 831
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Donovan Mitchell 754
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Christmas and Lakers Basketball🎄🏀
⏰: 5:00 p.m. PT
📺: ABC/ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops
LeBron James @KingJames
Xmas game day is electrifying! @GMC Let’s get it!! ⚡️💪👑 #GMCAmbassador #GMCHummerEV pic.twitter.com/I2YsBnW3rm – 3:15 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kobe Bryant once admitted that he wanted to play with LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James’ ideal Christmas showed he always dreamt about playing for the #Lakers
#NBA #LakeShow
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Merry Christmas from Phoenix. It is an honor and privilege for me to cover this game today between the Suns and Warriors. It’s my sixth Christmas game, first in which LeBron is not involved. Thank you for reading and for supporting @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/UISqZOwc61 – 2:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker is the seventh player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas, according to NBA PR.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @New York Knicks PR Kemba Walker is the second Knick in franchise history to follow a 40-point game with a triple double after Carmelo Anthony in April 2012.
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
Per @New York Knicks PR – @Kemba Walker is 2nd #Knicks player in franchise history to follow 40point game w triple double (@Carmelo Anthony 4/2012). He is FIRST @nyknicks PLAYER w/triple double on #Christmas Day! What a story for the #Bronx native.🎄🏀 So amazing to be here to witness it! pic.twitter.com/AUDzRHyaTy – 2:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
According to @ESPNStatsInfo, Kemba Walker’s triple-double is just the 10th on Christmas in NBA history. Four were by Oscar Robertson in the 60s. The others: John Havlicek (’67), Billy Cunningham (’70), LeBron James (2010), Russell Westbrook (’13) and Draymond Green (’17). – 2:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Posey wrote about what it’s like to play on Christmas Day.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kemba Walker is the second Knick in franchise history to follow a 40-point game with a triple double. (Carmelo Anthony, April 2012). – 2:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Kemba Walker is the second Knick in franchise history to follow a 40-point game with a triple-double … joining Carmelo Anthony in April 2012.
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Kemba Walker is the second Knick in franchise history to follow a 40-point game with a triple double. (Carmelo Anthony, April 2012). He is the seventh player in NBA history, first since 2017 and first Knick to post a triple double on Christmas Day. @EliasSports – 2:00 PM
