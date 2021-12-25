Pistons plan to sign Derrick Walton, Cassius Stanley

Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons plan to sign G League Motor City guards Derrick Walton and Cassius Stanley on 10-day hardship contracts, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons are signing point guards Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley from @MotorCityCruise on a 10-day hardship contract.
They were down to one healthy point guard (Cory Joseph) on the roster. – 3:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce they’ve signed Motor City Cruisers Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley to 10-day contracts using the COVID-related hardship allowance. – 3:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Edwards III: The Pistons have cut Derrick Walton, Cassius Stanley and Jared Cunningham, per sources. G League spots still possible. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 16, 2021