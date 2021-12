Tyrese Maxey's home catches fire on Christmas Eve

Former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard, who was traded from the team earlier this year, sold his waterfront Bay Point home for $11 million. Leonard and his wife, Elle Leonard, owned the home at 741 Buttonwood Lane for a year. They paid nearly $7.8 million for the property last December, which means they flipped it for 41 percent more than their purchase price. -via The Real Deal / December 21, 2021