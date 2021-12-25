Warriors vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (26-6) play against the Phoenix Suns (5-5) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday December 25, 2021
Golden State Warriors 14, Phoenix Suns 8 (Q1 09:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crowder gets his second foul three minutes into the game on a block attempt. No replay in here so I’m guessing he got him – 5:20 PM
Crowder gets his second foul three minutes into the game on a block attempt. No replay in here so I’m guessing he got him – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3. #Suns down 12-8.
Curry about to take his 3rd and 4th FT. Keep eye on this. #Warriors – 5:20 PM
Booker 3. #Suns down 12-8.
Curry about to take his 3rd and 4th FT. Keep eye on this. #Warriors – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A lot of #Warriors fans in the building.
More #Suns, but Golden State fans are definitely present. – 5:19 PM
A lot of #Warriors fans in the building.
More #Suns, but Golden State fans are definitely present. – 5:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Let’s get this win.” JaVale McGee. #Suns #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/Wrj51yGMAc – 5:18 PM
“Let’s get this win.” JaVale McGee. #Suns #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/Wrj51yGMAc – 5:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting things off from distance 🎯
#DraymondGreen || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/im2OFmPcEV – 5:18 PM
Starting things off from distance 🎯
#DraymondGreen || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/im2OFmPcEV – 5:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green opens guarding Chris Paul. He spent much of the last matchup guarding Deandre Ayton. Warriors like him on Phoenix’s point guard and center. – 5:18 PM
Draymond Green opens guarding Chris Paul. He spent much of the last matchup guarding Deandre Ayton. Warriors like him on Phoenix’s point guard and center. – 5:18 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
First bucket and Merry Christmas from @Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/VCbbqoXTCm – 5:18 PM
First bucket and Merry Christmas from @Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/VCbbqoXTCm – 5:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Warriors come out with 2 quick 3s. Jae Crowder responds with one of his own. Draymond starting on CP3, GPII on Booker – 5:18 PM
Warriors come out with 2 quick 3s. Jae Crowder responds with one of his own. Draymond starting on CP3, GPII on Booker – 5:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond hits the first three of the game, just like the Warriors drew it up – 5:17 PM
Draymond hits the first three of the game, just like the Warriors drew it up – 5:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We definitely in here. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/5GQX2FWlEt – 5:17 PM
We definitely in here. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/5GQX2FWlEt – 5:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After telling Devin Booker that Monty Williams was just joking, the #Suns All-Star talked about how fun it’d be to play for his head coach in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. pic.twitter.com/oWBQnWdaeK – 5:13 PM
After telling Devin Booker that Monty Williams was just joking, the #Suns All-Star talked about how fun it’d be to play for his head coach in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. pic.twitter.com/oWBQnWdaeK – 5:13 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts the “We Believe” Curry 9 Flow on #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/wMDmO9zqYW – 5:10 PM
Stephen Curry debuts the “We Believe” Curry 9 Flow on #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/wMDmO9zqYW – 5:10 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Today calling an NBA game as analyst/color commentator for the 1st time in my career w Warriors at Suns on ESPN Radio! I’ve worked color for WNBA, GLeague, men’s& women’s NCAA & now pumped 4 the opportunity to break it down on the NBA level. A Christmas treat!🏀🎄 @Sean Kelley pic.twitter.com/iiV2jC5juj – 5:09 PM
Today calling an NBA game as analyst/color commentator for the 1st time in my career w Warriors at Suns on ESPN Radio! I’ve worked color for WNBA, GLeague, men’s& women’s NCAA & now pumped 4 the opportunity to break it down on the NBA level. A Christmas treat!🏀🎄 @Sean Kelley pic.twitter.com/iiV2jC5juj – 5:09 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Like Andre Iguodala told me earlier this season, Jrue Holiday is a bad man (make your way to the end of the piece).
That Giannis guy is pretty good too…
theathletic.com/2948775/2021/1… – 5:05 PM
Like Andre Iguodala told me earlier this season, Jrue Holiday is a bad man (make your way to the end of the piece).
That Giannis guy is pretty good too…
theathletic.com/2948775/2021/1… – 5:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Deandre Ayton is loose pregame. Using an exercise stick as a fake microphone, doing some Drake karaoke, enjoying himself thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/kNaZqxLeck – 5:04 PM
Deandre Ayton is loose pregame. Using an exercise stick as a fake microphone, doing some Drake karaoke, enjoying himself thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/kNaZqxLeck – 5:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton just casually performing some Drake pregame pic.twitter.com/V3kIYp8cER – 5:01 PM
Deandre Ayton just casually performing some Drake pregame pic.twitter.com/V3kIYp8cER – 5:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A Deandre Ayton concert was a late addition to the pregame festivities pic.twitter.com/W2VC3rGl3J – 5:00 PM
A Deandre Ayton concert was a late addition to the pregame festivities pic.twitter.com/W2VC3rGl3J – 5:00 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
It’s not often that Golden State gets furiously booed on the road. It’s a playoff vibe here in Phoenix. This is going to be fun.
Join @heydb, @MarkJonesESPN and me on ABC! – 4:55 PM
It’s not often that Golden State gets furiously booed on the road. It’s a playoff vibe here in Phoenix. This is going to be fun.
Join @heydb, @MarkJonesESPN and me on ABC! – 4:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🎄 Merry #NBAXmas on NBA Radio!
Hear the Warriors take on the Suns
🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/E7sOZHRt1G – 4:55 PM
🎄 Merry #NBAXmas on NBA Radio!
Hear the Warriors take on the Suns
🔊 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/E7sOZHRt1G – 4:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After reading @MirinFader‘s amazing book on Giannis, that fallaway makes so much sense. She did a great job telling the story that he wouldn’t leave the gym until he mastered a move.
It really is an incredible read if you love basketball, underdog stories, Giannis or all three! – 4:54 PM
After reading @MirinFader‘s amazing book on Giannis, that fallaway makes so much sense. She did a great job telling the story that he wouldn’t leave the gym until he mastered a move.
It really is an incredible read if you love basketball, underdog stories, Giannis or all three! – 4:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Ready to unwrap the presents.
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lBpLMTpyPq – 4:53 PM
Ready to unwrap the presents.
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lBpLMTpyPq – 4:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
This Is Why We Play
#DraymondGreen || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/w1bs0OhgLO – 4:53 PM
This Is Why We Play
#DraymondGreen || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/w1bs0OhgLO – 4:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Draymond Green just debuted the next Converse hoop shoe. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qfxPVE8Dzl – 4:49 PM
Draymond Green just debuted the next Converse hoop shoe. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qfxPVE8Dzl – 4:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry and Suns assistant Jarrett Jack, who once declined to shake hands with Curry because Curry was too on fire pic.twitter.com/ipQle6L255 – 4:48 PM
Curry and Suns assistant Jarrett Jack, who once declined to shake hands with Curry because Curry was too on fire pic.twitter.com/ipQle6L255 – 4:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Rockin’ the #Curry9 ‘We Believe’ on Christmas Day
#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/u5Q1KYNmEF – 4:46 PM
Rockin’ the #Curry9 ‘We Believe’ on Christmas Day
#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/u5Q1KYNmEF – 4:46 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Merry Christmas from Phoenix! @Golden State Warriors at @Phoenix Suns w/@Rosalyn Gold-Onwude coming up on @ESPNRadio. @KevinPWinter is in studio. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/G2pcXUSvhT – 4:46 PM
Merry Christmas from Phoenix! @Golden State Warriors at @Phoenix Suns w/@Rosalyn Gold-Onwude coming up on @ESPNRadio. @KevinPWinter is in studio. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/G2pcXUSvhT – 4:46 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Fun Christmas Note for you @Rjeff24
Since 2016-17
Utah Jazz 267-154 63.4%
Milwaukee Bucks 269-156 63.3%
Golden State Warriors 262-153 63.1%
Toronto Raptors 262-157 62.5%
Boston Celtics 257-165 60.9%
Los Angeles Clippers 254-168 60.2%
…..
New York Knicks 153-263 36.8% – 4:38 PM
Fun Christmas Note for you @Rjeff24
Since 2016-17
Utah Jazz 267-154 63.4%
Milwaukee Bucks 269-156 63.3%
Golden State Warriors 262-153 63.1%
Toronto Raptors 262-157 62.5%
Boston Celtics 257-165 60.9%
Los Angeles Clippers 254-168 60.2%
…..
New York Knicks 153-263 36.8% – 4:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, Jayson Tatum just took over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 840
Steph Curry 831
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Donovan Mitchell 754
Steph plays next on Christmas Day. – 4:37 PM
While he ranks 8th in the NBA in scoring average, Jayson Tatum just took over the NBA lead in actual scoring.
NBA – POINTS LEADERS
Jayson Tatum 840
Steph Curry 831
Kevin Durant 803
Trae Young 791
Steph Curry 785
Donovan Mitchell 754
Steph plays next on Christmas Day. – 4:37 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Draymond Jr. helping his dad get ready for the Suns 💙💛
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/DdF3nd0Z1l – 4:35 PM
Draymond Jr. helping his dad get ready for the Suns 💙💛
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/DdF3nd0Z1l – 4:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Steph Curry, the NBA equivalent of the Beatles pic.twitter.com/qgwBJ5uc7C – 4:19 PM
Steph Curry, the NBA equivalent of the Beatles pic.twitter.com/qgwBJ5uc7C – 4:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hops
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TXTQrEboIW – 4:16 PM
hops
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TXTQrEboIW – 4:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Some news from Phoenix: Steve Kerr says Team USA may not do a training camp this summer, which would be a departure from past practice. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/team-usa-… – 4:10 PM
Some news from Phoenix: Steve Kerr says Team USA may not do a training camp this summer, which would be a departure from past practice. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/team-usa-… – 4:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker warming up for his first Christmas Day game pic.twitter.com/KimO2us9Uw – 4:09 PM
Devin Booker warming up for his first Christmas Day game pic.twitter.com/KimO2us9Uw – 4:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors have a developing staffing issue. Mike Brown and now Chris DeMarco are in health and safety protocols. Kenny Atkinson, because of an October leg injury, isn’t yet cleared to travel. So Steve Kerr will be without three of his top four assistants in Phoenix today. – 4:04 PM
The Warriors have a developing staffing issue. Mike Brown and now Chris DeMarco are in health and safety protocols. Kenny Atkinson, because of an October leg injury, isn’t yet cleared to travel. So Steve Kerr will be without three of his top four assistants in Phoenix today. – 4:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Steph Curry warmups always attract an audience pic.twitter.com/INmpOB9vrA – 4:03 PM
Steph Curry warmups always attract an audience pic.twitter.com/INmpOB9vrA – 4:03 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Warriors will be without three of their top four coaches for today’s game in Phoenix, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and I. Mike Brown and Chris DeMarco are in health and safety protocols. Kenny Atkinson (leg injury) isn’t traveling yet. – 4:02 PM
The Warriors will be without three of their top four coaches for today’s game in Phoenix, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski and I. Mike Brown and Chris DeMarco are in health and safety protocols. Kenny Atkinson (leg injury) isn’t traveling yet. – 4:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation with the pregame dimes 💙 pic.twitter.com/0QSs6iMImh – 3:57 PM
#DubNation with the pregame dimes 💙 pic.twitter.com/0QSs6iMImh – 3:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Expect to see Draymond Green on Deandre Ayton again tonight.
#Warriors coach Steve Kerr breaks down why Green is able to guard bigs like Ayton, who he says is one of the best centers in the league. #Suns pic.twitter.com/REyLo1o50T – 3:49 PM
Expect to see Draymond Green on Deandre Ayton again tonight.
#Warriors coach Steve Kerr breaks down why Green is able to guard bigs like Ayton, who he says is one of the best centers in the league. #Suns pic.twitter.com/REyLo1o50T – 3:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Not in the lineup today
but you should still retweet this to get #KlayThompson to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wrzhv0IPGM – 3:48 PM
Not in the lineup today
but you should still retweet this to get #KlayThompson to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/wrzhv0IPGM – 3:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked Monty Williams about the Suns’ style of play clashing with the Warriors’ style of play and how these two teams like to impose their will on a game. His response: “It’s just that, plain and simple: Who can win the war of wills.” – 3:36 PM
Asked Monty Williams about the Suns’ style of play clashing with the Warriors’ style of play and how these two teams like to impose their will on a game. His response: “It’s just that, plain and simple: Who can win the war of wills.” – 3:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr said there’s a “good chance” that Warriors will be “cautious” as it pertains to Klay playing both ends of back to backs whenever he does return — but they want to get him back on the floor and playing first before making those final decisions. – 3:36 PM
Kerr said there’s a “good chance” that Warriors will be “cautious” as it pertains to Klay playing both ends of back to backs whenever he does return — but they want to get him back on the floor and playing first before making those final decisions. – 3:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala remains out today in Phoenix. Knee swelling. Was listed as questionable. – 3:34 PM
Andre Iguodala remains out today in Phoenix. Knee swelling. Was listed as questionable. – 3:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Listed as questionable, Andre Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out vs Suns today, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 3:32 PM
Listed as questionable, Andre Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out vs Suns today, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 3:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr is rocking with the same starting lineup today:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:31 PM
Steve Kerr is rocking with the same starting lineup today:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Same starting lineup for the Warriors in Phoenix today
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:30 PM
Same starting lineup for the Warriors in Phoenix today
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Otto Porter Jr.
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Seems like everybody is ready to go.” Monty Williams on #Suns players available outside of those who have been injured in Frank Kaminsky III (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee). – 3:22 PM
“Seems like everybody is ready to go.” Monty Williams on #Suns players available outside of those who have been injured in Frank Kaminsky III (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee). – 3:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“War of wills.”
Monty Williams on #Suns #Warriors showdown today. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/esco1wi5Sf – 3:20 PM
“War of wills.”
Monty Williams on #Suns #Warriors showdown today. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/esco1wi5Sf – 3:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson getting in a group workout session pregame in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/67MwuOXLnx – 2:59 PM
Klay Thompson getting in a group workout session pregame in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/67MwuOXLnx – 2:59 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is out here in Phoenix getting shots up before the Warriors’ Christmas game v. the Suns pic.twitter.com/wgLXCICfde – 2:57 PM
Klay Thompson is out here in Phoenix getting shots up before the Warriors’ Christmas game v. the Suns pic.twitter.com/wgLXCICfde – 2:57 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The push has begun.
RT to vote @Chris Paul to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jiRR9vejuT – 2:45 PM
The push has begun.
RT to vote @Chris Paul to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jiRR9vejuT – 2:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Merry Christmas from Phoenix. It is an honor and privilege for me to cover this game today between the Suns and Warriors. It’s my sixth Christmas game, first in which LeBron is not involved. Thank you for reading and for supporting @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/UISqZOwc61 – 2:43 PM
Merry Christmas from Phoenix. It is an honor and privilege for me to cover this game today between the Suns and Warriors. It’s my sixth Christmas game, first in which LeBron is not involved. Thank you for reading and for supporting @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/UISqZOwc61 – 2:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That last one.
It went in.
Klay Thompson. #Suns #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ByXUOYRWp1 – 2:42 PM
That last one.
It went in.
Klay Thompson. #Suns #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ByXUOYRWp1 – 2:42 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Klay Thompson is not playing today for the Warriors, but he is out early working in Phoenix @The Athletic pic.twitter.com/JbCydaYnPQ – 2:38 PM
Klay Thompson is not playing today for the Warriors, but he is out early working in Phoenix @The Athletic pic.twitter.com/JbCydaYnPQ – 2:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#MerryChristmas from @FootprintCNTR .
Looking forward to today’s #Suns #Warriors game.
Enjoy the day. Enjoy the game.
And get your grub on for me. pic.twitter.com/BUZbM9gCjj – 2:37 PM
#MerryChristmas from @FootprintCNTR .
Looking forward to today’s #Suns #Warriors game.
Enjoy the day. Enjoy the game.
And get your grub on for me. pic.twitter.com/BUZbM9gCjj – 2:37 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL 🧡💜
The team took a break from the court to spread cheer across the Valley! 🎄🎁
📰 https://t.co/53sq0pq1BT pic.twitter.com/vniaXUUIod – 2:37 PM
BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL 🧡💜
The team took a break from the court to spread cheer across the Valley! 🎄🎁
📰 https://t.co/53sq0pq1BT pic.twitter.com/vniaXUUIod – 2:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Klay Thompson working his way back pregame pic.twitter.com/nvy93tm1xA – 2:35 PM
Klay Thompson working his way back pregame pic.twitter.com/nvy93tm1xA – 2:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back on #GSWMediaDay, we asked some of the squad who would be the best dressed today 👀
#DubNation, who’s bringing the best fit? pic.twitter.com/GcVFXDtWBw – 2:29 PM
Back on #GSWMediaDay, we asked some of the squad who would be the best dressed today 👀
#DubNation, who’s bringing the best fit? pic.twitter.com/GcVFXDtWBw – 2:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Klay Thompson about ready to launch.
Not today, but soon after.
#Suns #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/DYC06bgW4r – 2:27 PM
Klay Thompson about ready to launch.
Not today, but soon after.
#Suns #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/DYC06bgW4r – 2:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker is the seventh player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas, according to NBA PR.
He joins Draymond Green (2017), Russell Westbrook (2013), LeBron James (2010), Billy Cunningham (1970), John Havlicek (1967) and Oscar Robertson (1960, 61, 63, 67) – 2:18 PM
Kemba Walker is the seventh player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas, according to NBA PR.
He joins Draymond Green (2017), Russell Westbrook (2013), LeBron James (2010), Billy Cunningham (1970), John Havlicek (1967) and Oscar Robertson (1960, 61, 63, 67) – 2:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
According to @ESPNStatsInfo, Kemba Walker’s triple-double is just the 10th on Christmas in NBA history. Four were by Oscar Robertson in the 60s. The others: John Havlicek (’67), Billy Cunningham (’70), LeBron James (2010), Russell Westbrook (’13) and Draymond Green (’17). – 2:06 PM
According to @ESPNStatsInfo, Kemba Walker’s triple-double is just the 10th on Christmas in NBA history. Four were by Oscar Robertson in the 60s. The others: John Havlicek (’67), Billy Cunningham (’70), LeBron James (2010), Russell Westbrook (’13) and Draymond Green (’17). – 2:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mitchell Robinson’s blocked shot ends up in Kemba Walker’s hands. He becomes the seventh player with a triple-double on Christmas. First since Draymond Green in 2017. – 2:01 PM
Mitchell Robinson’s blocked shot ends up in Kemba Walker’s hands. He becomes the seventh player with a triple-double on Christmas. First since Draymond Green in 2017. – 2:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1975, the Kings’ Nate Archibald had 39 points, 16 assists, and five steals in a loss to the Suns.
Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Archibald is one of only five players to record at least 35p/15a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/ethBY3ZsO9 – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the Kings’ Nate Archibald had 39 points, 16 assists, and five steals in a loss to the Suns.
Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Archibald is one of only five players to record at least 35p/15a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/ethBY3ZsO9 – 2:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
mood all day today tbh
Name this Dubs player, GO! pic.twitter.com/lv703Wpphf – 1:59 PM
mood all day today tbh
Name this Dubs player, GO! pic.twitter.com/lv703Wpphf – 1:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Heading to the arena early.
Someone told me there was a big game in downtown Phoenix between the top two #NBA teams.
Shoutout to @Baron Davis as I got @blacksanta beanie after interviewing @PHXMRORNG about #Christmas promo for today’s five games.
#Suns. #Warriors.
Game on. pic.twitter.com/g8xfG9Omc5 – 1:32 PM
Heading to the arena early.
Someone told me there was a big game in downtown Phoenix between the top two #NBA teams.
Shoutout to @Baron Davis as I got @blacksanta beanie after interviewing @PHXMRORNG about #Christmas promo for today’s five games.
#Suns. #Warriors.
Game on. pic.twitter.com/g8xfG9Omc5 – 1:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We’ve got a Christmas combo for you! Pick up tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/FkHl4AcXlH – 1:18 PM
We’ve got a Christmas combo for you! Pick up tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/FkHl4AcXlH – 1:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba’s 8-8-7 half puts him easily in range of being the seventh player with a triple-double on Christmas. Draymond Green was the last in 2017. – 1:09 PM
Kemba’s 8-8-7 half puts him easily in range of being the seventh player with a triple-double on Christmas. Draymond Green was the last in 2017. – 1:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns-Warriors a rare Christmas matchup of NBA’s top teams nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/25/sun… – 1:00 PM
Suns-Warriors a rare Christmas matchup of NBA’s top teams nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/25/sun… – 1:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Help build their story. ⭐️
Double vote your Suns to #NBAAllStar today: https://t.co/5gIoQPpdDa pic.twitter.com/TlPd6LoN07 – 1:00 PM
Help build their story. ⭐️
Double vote your Suns to #NBAAllStar today: https://t.co/5gIoQPpdDa pic.twitter.com/TlPd6LoN07 – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Rookie Moses Moody becomes the fourth Warriors player to enter the league’s health and safety protocol. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/24/war… – 1:00 PM
Rookie Moses Moody becomes the fourth Warriors player to enter the league’s health and safety protocol. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/24/war… – 1:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Christmas hoops
🏀 GSW @ PHX
🕑 2pm PT
📺 #NBAonABC
📻 ESPN Radio
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy
📝 https://t.co/Y4T1UWCkKM
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ouq57Y1xCV – 1:00 PM
Christmas hoops
🏀 GSW @ PHX
🕑 2pm PT
📺 #NBAonABC
📻 ESPN Radio
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy
📝 https://t.co/Y4T1UWCkKM
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ouq57Y1xCV – 1:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🚨 ALL-STAR VOTING IS LIVE 🚨
Help send the guys to Cleveland with our first double voting day, here’s how ⤵️
🔘 Go to https://t.co/Ml7aeaEgZx or the Suns app
🔘 RT, Tweet, or reply using a player’s #FirstNameLastName or @ with also #NBAAllStar (account must be unprotected) pic.twitter.com/uC24vvSjAF – 12:30 PM
🚨 ALL-STAR VOTING IS LIVE 🚨
Help send the guys to Cleveland with our first double voting day, here’s how ⤵️
🔘 Go to https://t.co/Ml7aeaEgZx or the Suns app
🔘 RT, Tweet, or reply using a player’s #FirstNameLastName or @ with also #NBAAllStar (account must be unprotected) pic.twitter.com/uC24vvSjAF – 12:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates! Hope you all have a wonderful day, beyond excited to watch some Suns basketball with you all later – 12:04 PM
Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates! Hope you all have a wonderful day, beyond excited to watch some Suns basketball with you all later – 12:04 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
MERRY CHRISTMAS PPL.! I HOPE TODAY YOU FEEL LOVE & GIVE LOVE! BLESSINGS TO YOU ALL.!! 🙏🏾💜 – 11:56 AM
MERRY CHRISTMAS PPL.! I HOPE TODAY YOU FEEL LOVE & GIVE LOVE! BLESSINGS TO YOU ALL.!! 🙏🏾💜 – 11:56 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Looking forward to next “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event at Aces Sports Bar & Grill at Chinook Winds Golf Resort from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 29. If you’re at the beach, come join us and buy an after-Christmas gift.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jHxPyiBW3W – 11:42 AM
Looking forward to next “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event at Aces Sports Bar & Grill at Chinook Winds Golf Resort from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 29. If you’re at the beach, come join us and buy an after-Christmas gift.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jHxPyiBW3W – 11:42 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#KlayThompson x #NBAAllStar
💥 Holds NBA record for threes in a game (14)
💥 Holds NBA record for points in a quarter (37)
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/ZNwZlaPufL – 11:41 AM
#KlayThompson x #NBAAllStar
💥 Holds NBA record for threes in a game (14)
💥 Holds NBA record for points in a quarter (37)
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/ZNwZlaPufL – 11:41 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#AndrewWiggins x #NBAAllStar
🎯 Shooting a career-best 42% from distance
🎯 Leads Warriors in three-point percentage
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/9X2ziwR37i – 11:31 AM
#AndrewWiggins x #NBAAllStar
🎯 Shooting a career-best 42% from distance
🎯 Leads Warriors in three-point percentage
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/9X2ziwR37i – 11:31 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Who should make the All-Star Game?
If it was decided with Global Rating alone, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Deandre Ayton and Dejounte Murray would be in as of now.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 11:28 AM
Who should make the All-Star Game?
If it was decided with Global Rating alone, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Deandre Ayton and Dejounte Murray would be in as of now.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 11:28 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
On this day 10 years ago
Chris Paul made his regular season Clippers debut, Lob City started, and the Clippers began a stretch where only the Warriors and Spurs have had a better win percentage (.632).
The Clippers are the only NBA team without a losing season since lockout. pic.twitter.com/NHyxJZ3Liu – 11:23 AM
On this day 10 years ago
Chris Paul made his regular season Clippers debut, Lob City started, and the Clippers began a stretch where only the Warriors and Spurs have had a better win percentage (.632).
The Clippers are the only NBA team without a losing season since lockout. pic.twitter.com/NHyxJZ3Liu – 11:23 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DraymondGreen x #NBAAllStar
👀 Leads all Forwards in NBA in assists per game
👀 Leads NBA in defensive rating
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/y1u42NttEC – 11:21 AM
#DraymondGreen x #NBAAllStar
👀 Leads all Forwards in NBA in assists per game
👀 Leads NBA in defensive rating
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/y1u42NttEC – 11:21 AM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In the club’s first Christmas game as Atlanta (12/25/1970), the Hawks fell to the Phoenix Suns 127-115. In that game, the Hawks and Suns combined for 122 FGA – the third-most FGA on Christmas Day in NBA history. – 11:15 AM
In the club’s first Christmas game as Atlanta (12/25/1970), the Hawks fell to the Phoenix Suns 127-115. In that game, the Hawks and Suns combined for 122 FGA – the third-most FGA on Christmas Day in NBA history. – 11:15 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Christmas day battle.
🎟 https://t.co/TknUa7VJXF
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
🕒 3PM
📺 ABC
📻 ESPN 620 | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/xwwghg6mEL – 11:13 AM
Christmas day battle.
🎟 https://t.co/TknUa7VJXF
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
🕒 3PM
📺 ABC
📻 ESPN 620 | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/xwwghg6mEL – 11:13 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#StephenCurry x #NBAAllStar
☔️ NBA all-time threes made leader
☔️ About to become the first player in NBA history to reach 3k treys
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/AdsLHcs67Q – 11:11 AM
#StephenCurry x #NBAAllStar
☔️ NBA all-time threes made leader
☔️ About to become the first player in NBA history to reach 3k treys
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/AdsLHcs67Q – 11:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, Klay Thompson scored seven points in his NBA debut with the @Golden State Warriors.
Thompson holds NBA records for most points scored in a quarter (37), most 3PM in a game (14), most 3PM in a half (10, tied), and most 3PM in a quarter (9). pic.twitter.com/j2ParTrvl9 – 11:01 AM
📅 On this day in 2011, Klay Thompson scored seven points in his NBA debut with the @Golden State Warriors.
Thompson holds NBA records for most points scored in a quarter (37), most 3PM in a game (14), most 3PM in a half (10, tied), and most 3PM in a quarter (9). pic.twitter.com/j2ParTrvl9 – 11:01 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, we need your vote.
Let’s get our guys to #NBAAllStar » https://t.co/ocDF2Ep5vz pic.twitter.com/Flw1zICCZW – 11:01 AM
#DubNation, we need your vote.
Let’s get our guys to #NBAAllStar » https://t.co/ocDF2Ep5vz pic.twitter.com/Flw1zICCZW – 11:01 AM