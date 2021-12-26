76ers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) play against the Washington Wizards (15-15) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 25, Washington Wizards 31 (Q1 00:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With Beal and Neto out (protocols), the Wizards had a backcourt of Dinwiddie and Kispert earlier in the first quarter. Now, it’s Holiday alongside Avdija and Bertans. – 6:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid: 5-of-7 from the floor, 13 points
Rest of the Sixers: 3-of-10 from the floor, 7 points (Harris has 5 of those on 2-of-3 shooting) – 6:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The glass is your friend 👌
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/Qsqc0p77QO – 6:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Spencer Dinwiddie’s first stint tonight lasted 7 minutes and 51 seconds. In that span, he scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting, collected two rebounds and dished out three assists. The Wizards made nine of their 14 shot attempts. – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang officially back from COVID protocols, checking in for Harris with about four minutes left in the first quarter. – 6:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A few sequences ago, Deni Avdija drove against Joel Embiid and, using his body as a shield against Embiid, scored on a tough layup. The basket is a sign of Avdija’s growing confidence and decisiveness on the offensive end. It’s an accomplishment for any player to score on Embiid. – 6:25 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“you reach, I teach” –@Joel Embiid, probably. pic.twitter.com/KIHI8dgGHo – 6:24 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Smooth start for Embiid so far. He’s got 10p with 7:16 left in the first, 4-4 fg, and Harrell is in because Gafford picked up two quick fouls – 6:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers leading 14-8 at the first timeout. Terrific start for Embiid, with a slick spinning finish, a 3-pointer and an and-1. Sixers are 6-of-8 from the floor. – 6:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Joel Embiid has 8 points (layup, 3, and-1) in the first 2 minutes and Daniel Gafford picks up his second foul. Might be a long night for Washington as Montrezl Harrell has to check in early. – 6:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🎶 the first Joel 🎶
@Joel Embiid | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/FGn9TujBiX – 6:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Joel Embiid is 7 feet and 280 pounds. pic.twitter.com/WqBQB1Lncm – 6:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the minivan is out of the shop! 🚙
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/rCv6ztGy4G – 5:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀 @RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/MPVshu5WA0 – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s first five 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/bfyCOPFRSt – 5:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia has gotten off to slow starts in recent games against undermanned teams, but Doc Rivers is not worried about the slow starts #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/26/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 5:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in an hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets announce P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges are in health and safety protocols and out tomorrow vs. Rockets. – 4:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and
PJ Washington have all entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 4:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets‘ Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have entered health and safety protocols. – 4:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at HOU 12/27
Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT
Cody Martin (H&S Protocols) is OUT
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is OUT
#AllFly – 4:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How is Philadelphia feeling about Sirianni @rbricks @sterlingduns @J_Plum04 – 4:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards continue to be vague about what DC’s January 15 first shot vaccine mandate means for an unvaccinated Wizards player playing at Capital One Arena.
Wes Unseld Jr.: “I don’t think it’s going to affect us at that point with a player’s ability to get out on the floor.” – 4:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Raul Neto has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will not play tonight, the Washington Wizards announced. – 4:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“I could see myself when I’m 45 living on a vineyard picking grapes or shoveling dirt.”
Kyle Kuzma shares the story of how he got into wine, collecting bottles and his wine-related travels to @NBCSWashington. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 4:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Raul Neto (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Philadelphia. – 4:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Came in fresh 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/hYneMmuwtZ – 4:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who remain in league protocols, are “both doing well,” Wes Unseld Jr. said when asked how they are feeling. Both players are hoping to record negative tests. – 4:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters against Philly tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 4:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura will dress in uniform for tonight’s game, Wes Unseld Jr. said, but Unseld said he does not anticipate Hachimura playing tonight. – 4:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr says Brad Beal and KCP, both out in protocols tonight, are feeling well as far as he knows, “just waiting on negative tests.”
Rui Hachimura will dress again but Unseld does not expect him to play. – 4:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards plan to sign guard Jordan Goodwin of G League affiliate Capital City Go-Go to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:18 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris and the team want better defensive effort in order to be able to push the pace more effectively #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/26/tob… via @SixersWire #NBA – 4:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to stay strong at home.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/w3jW8xl8k4 – 3:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bigs are the matchup to watch tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/6yfZPkZ6ce – 3:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
UPDATE: Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang COVID-19 clear protocol, Joel Embiid misses #Sixers shootaround inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey has had himself a tough couple of days, but he has the support of his teammates as they move forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/26/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last two games (both wins) Deni Avdija leads the team with a 19.2 net rating.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/k0Xrcfl6hg – 12:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has signed a multi-year shoe deal with 361.
Brand also just revealed his upcoming signature logo. pic.twitter.com/XLXaHiBCIg – 12:44 PM
