Bulls keeping Alfonzo McKinnie for the rest of the season?

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie becomes the first hardship signing to sign a full NBA deal during league’s COVID-19 surge.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has released forward Alize (AL-iz-zay) Johnson. The team also announced that it has signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie. McKinnie had previously signed 10-day contracts with the club on Dec. 10 and Dec. 20. – 11:58 AM
The Bulls had picked Alfonzo McKinnie over Alize Johnson – releasing Johnson earlier today. Now won’t have McKinnie. – 11:34 AM
Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie both entered the COVID-19 protocols, per Bulls PR.
Three members of the Bulls — Billy Donovan + McKinnie, Bradley — in the protocols now. That makes 14 total members of the team in December, although Devon Dotson was in for less than two days. – 11:33 AM
Just as #Bulls sign Alfonzo McKinnie for full season, he and Tony Bradley have entered health and safety protocols, per team – 11:30 AM
Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Bulls PR. – 11:29 AM
Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley in health and safety protocols, per the Bulls. – 11:29 AM
Bulls say Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley have entered health and safety protocols – 11:28 AM
The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
McKinnie becomes the first hardship signing to sign a full NBA deal during league’s COVID-19 surge. – 10:15 AM
In advance of Jan. 7 guarantee date, can confirm @Shams Charania Tweet that the Bulls are waiving Alize Johnson. Bulls wanted to give him an opportunity elsewhere and this opens up roster spot in case Alfonzo McKinnie sticks or uneven trade presents. Matt Thomas also on NG deal. – 10:05 AM
Alize Johnson’s deal was set to become fully guaranteed on the league-wide guarantee date of January 10.
With players getting healthy for the Bulls, they needed to make some roster decisions to keep a hardship player. My guess is this Johnson waiver is to keep Alfonzo McKinnie. – 10:03 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Bulls are signing Alfonzo McKinnie to a second 10-day hardship contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie played 17 minutes in win over Lakers on Sunday night. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 20, 2021
Keith Smith: Alfonzo McKinnie’s 10 Day contract with the Chicago Bulls via hardship expired today. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / December 20, 2021
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract. McKinnie (6-8, 215) is being called up from the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League, where he has averaged 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 10 games (10 starts) this season. He has four seasons of NBA experience with Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland and the L.A. Lakers with career averages of 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 165 games (6 starts). In addition to the Capitanes, McKinnie also has G League experience with the Raptors 905 (2017-18) and Chicago’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls (2016-17). He averaged 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds in 50 games (34 starts) for Windy City. -via NBA.com / December 10, 2021