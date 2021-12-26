USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Randy Smith and more

Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Randy Smith and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Randy Smith and more

December 26, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

James Harden No. 57 in steals now

Moved ahead of Randy Smith with 1,404 steals. He’s now 5 away from Monta Ellis

Mike Conley No. 62 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sleepy Floyd with 5,179 assists. He’s now 17 away from Kenny Anderson

Jrue Holiday No. 66 in assists now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,097 assists. He’s now 51 away from Jose Manuel Calderon

Jrue Holiday No. 91 in steals now

Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony, Gerald Wallace and Grant Long with 1,203 steals. He’s now 3 away from Reggie Theus

Carmelo Anthony No. 92 in steals now

Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 1,202 steals. He’s now 1 away from Jrue Holiday

Evan Fournier No. 93 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,133 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Bojan Bogdanovic

Rudy Gay No. 97 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,195 steals. He’s now tied with Ricky Rubio

Khris Middleton No. 98 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell with 1,107 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Robert Covington

LeBron James No. 100 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 1,004 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Rick Mahorn

Jrue Holiday No. 104 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Cuttino Mobley with 1,086 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rasheed Wallace and Goran Dragic

Kemba Walker No. 130 in assists now

Moved ahead of Devin Harris and Johnny Moore with 3,871 assists. He’s now tied with Earl Watson

Rudy Gobert No. 137 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Sidney Wicks with 6,629 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Amare Stoudemire

Jordan Clarkson No. 144 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gerald Green and Tim Thomas with 965 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Vladimir Radmanovic

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 146 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 808 blocks. He’s now tied with Alvan Adams

Draymond Green No. 176 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kurt Nimphius with 697 blocks. He’s now tied with Michael Olowokandi

Rudy Gay No. 185 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,963 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Emeka Okafor

Mike Conley No. 190 in points now

Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham and Orlando Wooldridge with 13,645 points. He’s now 2 away from Peja Stojakovic

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 205 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rich Kelley with 5,684 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Dan Issel

Draymond Green No. 208 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Thabo Sefolosha with 938 steals. He’s now 1 away from Gerald Henderson and Louis Williams

Carmelo Anthony No. 209 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kevin Kunnert with 618 blocks. He’s now 2 away from James Johnson and Andre Iguodala

Kristaps Porzingis No. 223 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Steven Adams and Kent Benson with 588 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Greg Anderson

Brandon Knight No. 225 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 713 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Keith Bogans

Jayson Tatum No. 234 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chandler Parsons, Mike James, Austin Rivers and Byron Russell with 689 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bobby Jackson


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ian Begley @IanBegley Julius Randle hit 6 of his 9 3-pt attempts & had 12 rebs in NYK’s win vs ATL. Kemba Walker had a triple-double. “I think we’re just honestly feeding off of each other & we realize that the team will go as we go,” Randle said of himself & Walker. More here: sny.tv/articles/knick…10:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk One more time: Watch Claxton finish and-1 alley-oop over LeBron nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/26/one…10:04 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney Christmas triple-double adds to Kemba Walker’s remarkable return to the rotation.
“I’m sure when he signed to come here this is kind of what he envisioned, playing the type of basketball that he’s playing right now,” Julius Randle said. | AP News apnews.com/article/nba-sp…9:54 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams LeBron James is averaging 35.0 points and 58% shooting in his last 4 games.
He is the oldest player to average 35.0 points on 55% shooting over a 4-game span in NBA history.
The only other player with 35 PPG over a 4-game span at age 36+ is Michael Jordan. – 9:47 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm It wasn’t “The Steal” and “The Block”, but a Jrue Holiday steal and a Giannis Antetokounmpo block (plus some switching) sealed a Christmas Day win in Antetokounmpo’s return from COVID-19.
On the Bucks’ championship form, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3035281/2021/1…9:07 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Triple-doubles on Christmas Day:
Kemba Walker – 10 pts, 12 assts, 10 rebs
James Harden – 36 pts, 10 assts, 10 rebs
Russell Westbrook – 13 pts, 12 rebs, 11 assts
(LeBron – 39 pts, 9 rebs, 7 assts) pic.twitter.com/paDKgYx4rO8:34 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 Lakers without LeBron James on the floor on Christmas:
8 minutes
52.6 offensive rating
144.4 defensive rating
-91.8 net rating
4-17 FG
0-7 FG outside 5 feet
4 turnovers
Outscored 26-10 – 7:58 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman “We kind of have a second shot at it”: Kemba Walker’s ‘special’ Christmas moment with Julius Randle could be #Knicks turning point #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/25/kem…7:57 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet James Harden, Patty Mills and the Nets ruin LeBron James’ big night
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:31 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. Gosh, that was a foul-heavy game. The refs were to blame — but so were the Jazz.
2. Joe Ingles isn’t the defensive mover he once was.
3. The consistency of Conley, Bogdanovic, and Gobert.
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…3:34 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina James Harden said he did “a lot of nothing” while in safety protocols and admitted concerns about his return. How Harden still became the familiar fan to both his fans & critics in Nets’ Christmas Day win over the Lakers https://t.co/IvXZD9YsKs pic.twitter.com/zvkCPZmCoM2:45 AM

Bill Oram @billoram No team has failed to maximize LeBron James’ gifts more than the Los Angeles Lakers, as was so plainly displayed in a Christmas night flop by the NBA’s most disappointing team. theathletic.com/3035405/2021/1…2:05 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Kemba Walker had 9 straight DNPs. Out of the rotation. Next 4 Games:
29 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts
21 pts, 8 rebs, 5 asts
44 pts, 9 rebs, 8 asts
10 pts, 10 rebs, 12 asts
4 TOs in 160 minutes – 1:46 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: The Nets were better off with one of their big three than the Lakers were with LeBron and Westbrook as L.A.’s new point guard struggled on Christmas Day es.pn/3FtHpoL1:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden’s triple double rescues #Nets from fierce #Lakers comeback nypost.com/2021/12/25/net… via @nypostsports1:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden vows #Nets will improve with Kyrie Irving: ‘Makes all our jobs a lot easier’ nypost.com/2021/12/26/jam… via @nypostsports1:24 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer For the late night crowd, James Harden returned on Christmas and looked like the player Steve Nash wants him to be. Patty Mills continued to shine and the Nets topped the Lakers while being a shell of themselves: theathletic.com/3035400/2021/1…1:16 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband Jalen Brunson really a young Mike Conley Jr. – 12:49 AM
James Harden @JHarden13 gotta say it was a good day pic.twitter.com/7dQ4kDlfnc12:47 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon LeBron James has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. The Lakers have lost all of them.
The latest, a Christmas Day heartbreaker against the Nets, hurt a lot. Said David Fizdale: “I hate that it’s wasted on losses.” ocregister.com/2021/12/25/lak…12:36 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk LeBron James breaks Christmas scoring record, rallies Lakers back from 23 down but not over Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/26/leb…12:02 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz HALFTIME: Jazz 65, Mavs 63. Utah scores 40p in 2Q, but some late defensive issues (like, say, that awful Rudy Gay foul) lead to them giving up 29. Don has 21p in spite of 0-5 from 3, thanks to 9-9 FTs. Conley has 15p, Bogey 12. Brunson leads Dallas with 13. – 11:55 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Jazz up 65-63 at the half. Obviously, much better 2nd quarter from Utah, who figured out that they could get to the rim if they just attacked.
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points, 6-14 FG.
Mike Conley: 15 points, 4-6 FG.
Tony Brothers: 3-10 calls correct – 11:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba The Jazz lead the Mavericks 65-63 at halftime. Mitchell with 21 to lead everyone. Conley has 15….Brunson with 13 to lead Dallas – 11:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA In case you missed it: With his third free throw of the night, LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day, via Lakers PR. – 11:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Harden added that having Kyrie Irving around – even if it’s just for road games only – is going to make all of the #Nets jobs easier. #NBA11:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina James Harden on Kyrie Irving returning as a part-time player pic.twitter.com/KbBVB4oPdy11:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden thinks this is the best basketball of Patty Mills’ career, but Mills leans otherwise: “Yeah, it could be. Production-wise, playing for my country is probably where I tend to play the best.” #Nets11:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Games with 30% shooting or worse on 20+ attempts since Russell Westbrook entered the league:
40 — Westbrook
26 — Harden, Lillard
He shot 4-20 tonight. With a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/Xw31LjJqoG11:34 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Column: A frantic & uneven Christmas loss to the Nets showed just how far LeBron James and the Lakers have to go @PostSports https://t.co/j6OEj5mZ9M pic.twitter.com/hh4FqgPonj11:33 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “Yeah, it could be,” says Patty Mills when asked if he agrees with James Harden this is the best basketball he’s ever played. Mills added in the NBA, since some of his best ball came with Australia. – 11:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron on if he’s dealing with more bumps and bruises playing center: “No, I don’t feel anything. … Feeling pretty good besides stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot the other day.” – 11:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA No audio for LeBron’s presser… Fantastic. – 11:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen And Jazz come all the way back, game tied at 36. The Conley/Gobert minutes vs. mostly other team bench guys remains the Jazz’s biggest weapon. – 11:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Conley came out in the second quarter on a heater – 11:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin James Harden on what it was like being in quarantine: pic.twitter.com/G650tSL9V711:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Tonight was the first game on Christmas Day with multiple players having triple-doubles, according to NBA PR:
James Harden and Russell Westbrook – 11:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is. What he means to this organization and our team. Just to be around him, even if it’s only for road games is gonna be huge for us. Obviously makes all of our jobs a lot easier. But we miss having him around…”
-James Harden – 11:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin James Harden said having Kyrie Irving around for road games “is going to be huge for us.” – 11:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin James Harden said he did a whole lot of nothing in quarantine, mainly he watched video games and binge-watched TV shows. – 11:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden on having Kyrie back: “Just to be around him, even if it’s only for road games, is going to be huge for us.” Adds everyone knows how Irving makes everyone’s lives easier out there on the court. – 11:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis On why James Harden ran that lob for Nic Claxton in such a huge spot, he said he ran the same play a couple possessions earlier and LeBron James deflected it. He just put it higher this time and Claxton went and got it. #Nets11:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne James Harden stresses that we all know how special Kyrie Irving is. – 11:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina James Harden on his lob to Nic Claxton over LeBron James, a play that gave them separation late in the game pic.twitter.com/3CD4LzVt4Z11:13 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “It’s up there — Until we can get our full roster, the motto is find ways to win.”
⁃James Harden on this win over the Lakers. – 11:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden calls this the best basketball Patty Mills has played in his career. – 11:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “Yeah I think so,” Harden agrees Patty Mills is playing the best ball of his career. Acknowledges he’s played so well with the Spurs but thinks this role is especially big. – 11:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis James Harden said this is the best basketball Patty Mills has played in his career. #Nets11:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne James Harden says,
“I have all the trust in the world in each and every one of my teammates — When we step on the court, we can beat anybody.” – 11:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden said he ran that lob-play with Claxton a few possessions earlier and LeBron deflected it. Realized then that he had to get it higher if he wanted it to go down. He did that and you saw the result. – 11:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne James Harden confirms that he put that fourth quarter offense on himself. – 11:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly James Harden “It’s difficult,” dealing with the virus. Said he did a lot of nothing and some video games while he was in isolation. – 11:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden’s quarantine was spent “doing a lot of nothing.” He was playing video games and binge-watching. – 11:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “It’s difficult because I think everybody is going through it.”
⁃James Harden on his time being out with COVID. – 11:10 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Lakers have a very favorable upcoming schedule: Rockets, Grizzlies, Blazers, Timberwolves, Kings, Hawks. But they have got to give LeBron some help or he’ll be worn out by All-Star. – 11:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden on the Lakers’ rally: “It wasn’t supposed to go like that.” – 11:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina James Harden on the process of playing well vs Lakers after being in the protocols pic.twitter.com/68OwpeTwFB11:08 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne James Harden says,
“I’m just happy to be back on the court.” – 11:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “Just trying to do whatever it takes to win and I think has prepared us.”
⁃James Harden on defeating the Los Angeles Lakers. – 11:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA David Fizdale on what the Lakers should do when LeBron is out of the game: “We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don’t know.” – 11:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen Rudy Gay having to foul on that possession to keep Brandon Knight in front is one reason I’m skeptical of him helping the Jazz’s perimeter defense issues – 11:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Fizdale after @Dave McMenamin points out LeBron’s plus-9 rating tonight and what the Lakers can do when he subs out. “We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don’t know.” – 11:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA David Fizdale hates that LeBron’s “incredible effort” is wasted on losses like tonight. – 11:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM David Fizdale sounds exasperated at the Lakers wasting LeBron James’ scoring tear during this five-game losing streak: “I’m kicking myself in the head because he’s giving me incredible basketball… spectacular.” – 11:00 PM
Bill Oram @billoram David Fizdale on (yet another) monstrous game from LeBron: “Spectacular. I hate that’s wasted on losses.” – 11:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon David Fizdale on another LeBron gem in a loss, the team’s fifth straight: “I’m kicking myself in the head because he’s giving an incredible effort.” – 10:59 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “It was huge — They had momentum.”
⁃Bruce Brown on Nic Claxton’s dunk on LeBron James. – 10:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin James Harden exits the court after the Nets’ win over the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/tIKgzFsdze10:56 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Gonna be an emotional scene watching LeBron recollect the Christmas gifts he gave his teammates. AK – 10:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne “It was a tremendous finish and an incredible pass.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton’s poster on LeBron James. – 10:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears The Lakers have been outscored by 76 points during their five-game losing streak. It’s the most a LeBron James team has ever been outscored in a five-game span that he played. His previous worst span came in January 2018 with the Cavaliers (were outscored by 74). @ESPNStatsInfo10:51 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi The Lakers have lost five straight to fall to 16-18 and LeBron James was heading towards the locker room during the final seconds of this one. pic.twitter.com/vor4XnbCPg10:48 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers come back from down 23 to tie in the 4th Q, but fall to BKN 122-115. That’s five straight losses for LAL. LeBron 39p 9r 7a 3s; Monk 20p on 8-of-13; Melo 17p 11r 4a 2s 3b; Westbrook 13p on 4-for-20 12r 11a. Lakers were +11 in the 40 mins LJ played, -18 in 8 mins he sat – 10:47 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams James Harden and Patty Mills combined for 70 points against the Lakers.
They are the first pair of teammates to each have 30 points in a Christmas Day game since Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson in 1993. – 10:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans Once upon a time, 100+ members of the NBA media got together and decided that Russell Westbrook was more valuable than James Harden. – 10:45 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA LeBron put the Lakers on his back and nearly willed the team to victory. – 10:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse LeBron first game at the Crypt:
39 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
3 STL
14-25 FG
He has 4 straight 30-point games for the first time since 2018. The Lakers have lost five in a row. pic.twitter.com/HqvA7vjecl10:44 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Final: Nets beat the Lakers 122-115 behind 36 from James Harden a career-high 34 from Patty Mills. What a win, Lakers rally be damned. Brown and Bembry returned in big fashion and Claxton baptized the King. – 10:44 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne FINAL: Nets 122, Lakers 115
James Harden (36 PTS, 9 ASTS, 9 REBS), Patty Mills (34 PTS, 7 ASTS), Bruce Brown (16 PTS) & the Nets come through in the clutch. Although Brooklyn had less shot attempts and activity on the boards, their defense stayed true and won the game. – 10:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Nets finish with a 122-115 win over the Lakers on Christmas Day. Once again, LeBron James played brilliantly. But the rest of the team is too inconsistent. Not a winning or sustainable formula on.nba.com/3FrHrgB10:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer LeBron James:
39 points on 14-of-24 shooting
The other four Lakers starters combined:
32 points on 10-of-36 – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is 6-6 this season when scoring 30+ points.
That’s the worst record by a player with at least 10 such games. pic.twitter.com/wMlr690yu410:43 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews James Harden has said that Nic Claxton is one of his favorite players to feed. Their pick-and-roll game is something to behold. – 10:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer That Nic Claxton dunk over LeBron is going to be in the Nets’ hype video as long as he’s in Brooklyn. – 10:42 PM
Michael Beasley @Michael8easley Ooooh that was bron face 😬😬😬 – 10:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Nice playcall to get Harden on the move against Carmelo defending the PnR, and an amazing pass by Harden to put it where James couldn’t get it on the help. – 10:40 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Really important timeout for Brooklyn. Gave Harden a small breather and run that ATO. – 10:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Claxton postered LeBron! Wow! – 10:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron now has a game-high 39 points to go along with 9 rebs, 7 asts and 3 stls. – 10:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory LeBron is going crazy – 10:38 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA Tough possession there for Harden. Can’t be physical with Monk at the rim (5 fouls). – 10:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Harden is too tired to even run a PnR to get a switch right now. How about running more for Mills? – 10:38 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs If lebron is looking down and right, its going up – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Harden is looking like L.A. nightlife in this fourth quarter – 10:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Yeah. You simply can’t be like who’s the best player in the league and not have LeBron in the conversation, no matter which way you ultimately lean – 10:38 PM
Richaun Holmes @Rich_Holmes22 Gotta appreciate Lebron while we can it’s crazy he still playing at this level – 10:38 PM
Immanuel Quickley @IQ_GodSon Bron Different – 10:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LeBron making it interesting down the stretch – 10:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba LeBron has been insanely good tonight – 10:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09 LeBron is +12
Westbrook is -20 but he has a triple double – 10:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Melo with a tech by shoving Claxton in a four-point game. There’s looking for a spark, and there’s plays that hurt the bottom line. Fortunately for the Lakers, Harden misses it. – 10:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Carmelo getting T’d up a LOT lately… – 10:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Timeout Steve Nash. Nets up four with 3:12 left. Harden appears to be shaken up. Lakers on a 22-3 run. – 10:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill James Harden, can you at least pinch LeBron on the break? My goodness, terrible defense – 10:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina It’s amazing how the Lakers’ latest run all stems from OKC’s three former stars: no Durant, Westbrook yanked & Harden’s forearm into THT’s forbidden area – 10:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon There’s going to be a review for a clear path by Harden. Potential huge swing for the Lakers with under 5 minutes left. – 10:28 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Couple misses at the rim by LeBron and Talen. Patty Mills drills a three, and the Lakers have to hope the moment hasn’t passed with 5:20 left and a 110-101 game. – 10:25 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home