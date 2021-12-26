Daily statistical milestones: James Harden moves past Randy Smith and more

shares
December 26, 2021
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
James Harden No. 57 in steals now
Moved ahead of Randy Smith with 1,404 steals. He’s now 5 away from Monta Ellis
Mike Conley No. 62 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sleepy Floyd with 5,179 assists. He’s now 17 away from Kenny Anderson
Jrue Holiday No. 66 in assists now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 5,097 assists. He’s now 51 away from Jose Manuel Calderon
Jrue Holiday No. 91 in steals now
Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony, Gerald Wallace and Grant Long with 1,203 steals. He’s now 3 away from Reggie Theus
Carmelo Anthony No. 92 in steals now
Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 1,202 steals. He’s now 1 away from Jrue Holiday
Evan Fournier No. 93 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gary Payton with 1,133 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Bojan Bogdanovic
Rudy Gay No. 97 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,195 steals. He’s now tied with Ricky Rubio
Khris Middleton No. 98 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell with 1,107 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Robert Covington
LeBron James No. 100 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 1,004 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Rick Mahorn
Jrue Holiday No. 104 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Cuttino Mobley with 1,086 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rasheed Wallace and Goran Dragic
Kemba Walker No. 130 in assists now
Moved ahead of Devin Harris and Johnny Moore with 3,871 assists. He’s now tied with Earl Watson
Rudy Gobert No. 137 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Sidney Wicks with 6,629 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Amare Stoudemire
Jordan Clarkson No. 144 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gerald Green and Tim Thomas with 965 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Vladimir Radmanovic
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 146 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady with 808 blocks. He’s now tied with Alvan Adams
Draymond Green No. 176 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kurt Nimphius with 697 blocks. He’s now tied with Michael Olowokandi
Rudy Gay No. 185 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Elmore Smith with 5,963 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Emeka Okafor
Mike Conley No. 190 in points now
Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham and Orlando Wooldridge with 13,645 points. He’s now 2 away from Peja Stojakovic
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 205 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rich Kelley with 5,684 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Dan Issel
Draymond Green No. 208 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Thabo Sefolosha with 938 steals. He’s now 1 away from Gerald Henderson and Louis Williams
Carmelo Anthony No. 209 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kevin Kunnert with 618 blocks. He’s now 2 away from James Johnson and Andre Iguodala
Kristaps Porzingis No. 223 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Steven Adams and Kent Benson with 588 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Greg Anderson
Brandon Knight No. 225 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 713 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Keith Bogans
Jayson Tatum No. 234 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chandler Parsons, Mike James, Austin Rivers and Byron Russell with 689 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bobby Jackson
