David Fizdale on solutions for Lakers: 'We can clone LeBron James'

Ryan Ward: David Fizdale on what the Lakers should do when LeBron is out of the game: “We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don’t know.”
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden, Patty Mills and the Nets ruin LeBron James’ big night
James Harden, Patty Mills and the Nets ruin LeBron James’ big night
Bill Oram @billoram
No team has failed to maximize LeBron James’ gifts more than the Los Angeles Lakers, as was so plainly displayed in a Christmas night flop by the NBA’s most disappointing team. theathletic.com/3035405/2021/1… – 2:05 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Nets were better off with one of their big three than the Lakers were with LeBron and Westbrook as L.A.’s new point guard struggled on Christmas Day es.pn/3FtHpoL – 1:44 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. The Lakers have lost all of them.
The latest, a Christmas Day heartbreaker against the Nets, hurt a lot. Said David Fizdale: “I hate that it’s wasted on losses.” ocregister.com/2021/12/25/lak… – 12:36 AM
LeBron James has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. The Lakers have lost all of them.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James breaks Christmas scoring record, rallies Lakers back from 23 down but not over Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/26/leb… – 12:02 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
In case you missed it: With his third free throw of the night, LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day, via Lakers PR. – 11:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: A frantic & uneven Christmas loss to the Nets showed just how far LeBron James and the Lakers have to go @PostSports https://t.co/j6OEj5mZ9M pic.twitter.com/hh4FqgPonj – 11:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on if he’s dealing with more bumps and bruises playing center: “No, I don’t feel anything. … Feeling pretty good besides stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot the other day.” – 11:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
On why James Harden ran that lob for Nic Claxton in such a huge spot, he said he ran the same play a couple possessions earlier and LeBron James deflected it. He just put it higher this time and Claxton went and got it. #Nets – 11:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
James Harden on his lob to Nic Claxton over LeBron James, a play that gave them separation late in the game pic.twitter.com/3CD4LzVt4Z – 11:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden said he ran that lob-play with Claxton a few possessions earlier and LeBron deflected it. Realized then that he had to get it higher if he wanted it to go down. He did that and you saw the result. – 11:12 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers have a very favorable upcoming schedule: Rockets, Grizzlies, Blazers, Timberwolves, Kings, Hawks. But they have got to give LeBron some help or he’ll be worn out by All-Star. – 11:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale on what the Lakers should do when LeBron is out of the game: “We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don’t know.” – 11:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Fizdale after @Dave McMenamin points out LeBron’s plus-9 rating tonight and what the Lakers can do when he subs out. “We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don’t know.” – 11:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale hates that LeBron’s “incredible effort” is wasted on losses like tonight. – 11:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
David Fizdale sounds exasperated at the Lakers wasting LeBron James’ scoring tear during this five-game losing streak: “I’m kicking myself in the head because he’s giving me incredible basketball… spectacular.” – 11:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It was huge — They had momentum.”
⁃Bruce Brown on Nic Claxton’s dunk on LeBron James. – 10:58 PM
“It was huge — They had momentum.”
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Gonna be an emotional scene watching LeBron recollect the Christmas gifts he gave his teammates. AK – 10:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It was a tremendous finish and an incredible pass.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton’s poster on LeBron James. – 10:54 PM
“It was a tremendous finish and an incredible pass.”
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Lakers have been outscored by 76 points during their five-game losing streak. It’s the most a LeBron James team has ever been outscored in a five-game span that he played. His previous worst span came in January 2018 with the Cavaliers (were outscored by 74). @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:51 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers have lost five straight to fall to 16-18 and LeBron James was heading towards the locker room during the final seconds of this one. pic.twitter.com/vor4XnbCPg – 10:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers come back from down 23 to tie in the 4th Q, but fall to BKN 122-115. That’s five straight losses for LAL. LeBron 39p 9r 7a 3s; Monk 20p on 8-of-13; Melo 17p 11r 4a 2s 3b; Westbrook 13p on 4-for-20 12r 11a. Lakers were +11 in the 40 mins LJ played, -18 in 8 mins he sat – 10:47 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron put the Lakers on his back and nearly willed the team to victory. – 10:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron first game at the Crypt:
39 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
3 STL
14-25 FG
LeBron first game at the Crypt:
39 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
3 STL
14-25 FG
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets finish with a 122-115 win over the Lakers on Christmas Day. Once again, LeBron James played brilliantly. But the rest of the team is too inconsistent. Not a winning or sustainable formula on.nba.com/3FrHrgB – 10:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
LeBron James:
39 points on 14-of-24 shooting
The other four Lakers starters combined:
LeBron James:
39 points on 14-of-24 shooting
The other four Lakers starters combined:
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is 6-6 this season when scoring 30+ points.
LeBron James is 6-6 this season when scoring 30+ points.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
That Nic Claxton dunk over LeBron is going to be in the Nets’ hype video as long as he’s in Brooklyn. – 10:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron now has a game-high 39 points to go along with 9 rebs, 7 asts and 3 stls. – 10:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yeah. You simply can’t be like who’s the best player in the league and not have LeBron in the conversation, no matter which way you ultimately lean – 10:38 PM
Richaun Holmes @Rich_Holmes22
Gotta appreciate Lebron while we can it’s crazy he still playing at this level – 10:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Harden, can you at least pinch LeBron on the break? My goodness, terrible defense – 10:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
LeBron against Claxton on a switch is not an advantage matchup – 10:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Man, you would’ve thought the Lakers-Nets Christmas game could’ve been competitive with both teams so depleted. But without KD, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and five others players, the Nets have led by as much as 23 points. LeBron was right: This team has no chemistry. – 10:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron has sat for 8 minutes tonight and the Lakers are minus 16 in those 8 lol – 10:05 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Nets are plus-16 in the 8:07 LeBron has spent on the bench tonight. – 10:03 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Lakers (except LeBron) are just straight up dogging it on Christmas Day at home. – 10:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: NETS 66, LAKERS 62
The Nets got ‘Houston Harden’ for Christmas: 23 PTS, 8/15 FG, 6 AST to only 1 TO. Lakers won 2nd quarter, 39-28, but impressive first quarter gave Brooklyn some cushion. Patty Mills has 19 points but picked up 4 fouls. LeBron’s got 22. Good game. – 9:25 PM
HALFTIME: NETS 66, LAKERS 62
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 66, Lakers 62
James Harden (23 PTS, 7 ASTS), Patty Mills (19 PTS) & the Nets have cooled down. LeBron James (24 PTS, 7-10 FG) is playing magnificent as expected. It’s hard to get the ball out of his hands. Brooklyn also needs more production from the bench. – 9:20 PM
HALF: Nets 66, Lakers 62
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With his 13th point on that free throw coming in the second quarter, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. – 9:03 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. – 9:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his third free throw of the night, LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. – 9:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers open 2nd Q with LeBron & Westbrook attacking the rim as well, LeBron throwing a cross-court pass to ignite a fast-break and Malik Monk cooking. This might be something, or nothing at all. Hard to tell with this team. – 8:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the sofa. Bagged the LA trip after Portland got cancelled, but will be back on the road in 2022. Nets-Lakers tips shortly. The Beard is back against LeBron. Bruce Brown goes from protocols to the starting five. Do the Nets have enough against the Lakers? We’ll see. – 7:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers are starting LeBron, Russ, THT, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard. Nets are starting James Harden, Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, De’Andre Bembry and Nic Claxton. – 7:31 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Merry Christmas!! 🎄❤️ Here’s what you need to know about LeBron James and one of his greatest gifts this holiday season: pic.twitter.com/pTuVmVC2lO – 5:45 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Xmas game day is electrifying! @GMC Let’s get it!! ⚡️💪👑 #GMCAmbassador #GMCHummerEV pic.twitter.com/I2YsBnW3rm – 3:15 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kobe Bryant once admitted that he wanted to play with LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/kobe-bryant-dr… – 3:13 PM
Kobe Bryant once admitted that he wanted to play with LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James’ ideal Christmas showed he always dreamt about playing for the #Lakers
#NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i… – 3:11 PM
LeBron James’ ideal Christmas showed he always dreamt about playing for the #Lakers
#NBA #LakeShow
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Merry Christmas from Phoenix. It is an honor and privilege for me to cover this game today between the Suns and Warriors. It’s my sixth Christmas game, first in which LeBron is not involved. Thank you for reading and for supporting @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/UISqZOwc61 – 2:43 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker is the seventh player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas, according to NBA PR.
He joins Draymond Green (2017), Russell Westbrook (2013), LeBron James (2010), Billy Cunningham (1970), John Havlicek (1967) and Oscar Robertson (1960, 61, 63, 67) – 2:18 PM
Kemba Walker is the seventh player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas, according to NBA PR.
He joins Draymond Green (2017), Russell Westbrook (2013), LeBron James (2010), Billy Cunningham (1970), John Havlicek (1967) and Oscar Robertson (1960, 61, 63, 67) – 2:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
According to @ESPNStatsInfo, Kemba Walker’s triple-double is just the 10th on Christmas in NBA history. Four were by Oscar Robertson in the 60s. The others: John Havlicek (’67), Billy Cunningham (’70), LeBron James (2010), Russell Westbrook (’13) and Draymond Green (’17). – 2:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best Christmas performances in the last 40 years, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:
1. Dwyane Wade in 2006
2. Tracy McGrady in 2003
3. Tracy McGrady in 2002
4. LeBron James in 2010
5. Kevin Durant in 2010
6. Brandon Roy in 2009
7. Kyrie Irving in 2020
8. Dominique Wilkins in 1987 – 11:35 AM
Best Christmas performances in the last 40 years, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating:
1. Dwyane Wade in 2006
2. Tracy McGrady in 2003
3. Tracy McGrady in 2002
4. LeBron James in 2010
5. Kevin Durant in 2010
6. Brandon Roy in 2009
7. Kyrie Irving in 2020
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel: “Our biggest problem this year is consistency.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / December 10, 2021
Ryan Ward: LeBron on if he’s seen enough to say this Lakers squad is a finished product: “No, I have not.” He did say, however, he “loved” how Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel assembled the team. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / December 6, 2021
Ryan Ward: Avery Bradley admits the team “ran out of energy in the fourth quarter” and that they “have to be better” moving forward. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / November 24, 2021