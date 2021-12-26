USA Today Sports

Dejounte Murray, Rajon Rondo enters health protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte Murray is out for today vs. Detroit after entering the league’s health and safety protocols, per Spurs injury report. – 2:21 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that Rajon Rondo is out after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 1:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has entered Covid protocols, team says. – 1:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rajon Rondo has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 1:04 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers say Rajon Rondo has entered the health and safety protocols. – 1:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has entered COVID-19 protocols, team says. – 1:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers say Rajon Rondo is now in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. – 1:02 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s home game vs Detroit. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/HCcHkHHL7K12:55 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Spurs‘ Dejounte Murray has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pistons. – 12:52 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Who should make the All-Star Game?
If it was decided with Global Rating alone, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Deandre Ayton and Dejounte Murray would be in as of now.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r…11:28 AM

