Dillon Brooks enters protocols

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton entering protocols is obviously bad news. But there are reports the NBA is close to an agreement that would shorten the isolation period.
Could be six days after testing positive, depending on cycle threshold. – 4:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good afternoon and Merry Day After Christmas Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in for this afternoon’s Kings/Grizzlies matchups. De’Aaron Fox is out of protocols while Dillon Brooks & De’Anthony Melton enter.
We’ll talk to Taylor Jenkins momentarily – 4:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Dillon Brooks (health and safety protocols), DeAnthony Melton (health and safety protocols and Yves Pons (health and safety protocols) for today’s game against the Kings. – 4:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Per Grizz PR, De’Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks and Yves Pons have all been placed in healthy and safety protocols. Each player is out today. Tough losses for the backcourt rotation. – 4:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 4:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Ja what makes the Warriors so good in the half court. Morant says that Draymond Green has the same role for Golden State that Dillon Brooks does for Memphis, and Ja also shouts out Gary Payton II for his play. – 1:03 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Fifth 40-ball for Curry of the season. Dillon Brooks has made him work. The Grizzlies have made him work. Sometimes it doesn’t matter with him. – 12:14 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is now tied with Carmelo Anthony for a league-high 8 technical fouls. Earlier this week he said he doesn’t think about technicals when playing. He’s halfway to his 16th technical, which warrants an automatic one-game suspension. – 11:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A technical for Dillon Brooks to end the half. He’s back to tied for the league lead in that area. – 11:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Every time Dillon Brooks passes to an open shooter instead of taking a contested midrange jumper a duck and an angel go to the local outdoor mall to buy cool sunglasses together and enjoy the weather. – 10:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks have combined for 18. Grizzlies up 29-19 with 2:31 left in the first. Grizzlies shooting 68%. Ja looks like he trusts his knee. Can’t ask for a much better start. – 10:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Stephen Curry is guarding Dillon Brooks, so the Grizzlies have been going to Brooks a lot early. I think it’s a big sign of respect for Desmond Bane by putting Otto Porter on him and not Brooks. – 10:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks makes both his shots early in this game pic.twitter.com/FYu8tuU4jB – 10:14 PM
