Draymond Green enters COVID-19 protocols

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Draymond Green, who’s the latest Warrior to enter the league’s health and safety protocols: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 4:44 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Five Golden State Warriors are in health and safety protocols. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green. – 4:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Warriors F Draymond Green has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/E9WZmwAf6r – 3:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Another playoff series chess match between Chris Paul and Draymond Green would be a delight.
Paul quickly glances over to make sure Crowder is on the wing. He then never takes his eyes off Ayton and the space to keep Green honest, even after opening up his body for the pass. pic.twitter.com/zAoGN2PBW7 – 1:35 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Gross to lose a 5% on Christmas after a 5-0 start to the day but Suns were the wrong side today. Otto Porter & Gary Payton II held it down. I didn’t think the Dubs would have the wings to get it done in Phoenix today. Even Draymond was banging 3’s…1st NBA 5% L of the season 😔 – 7:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Example of the type of on the fly communication and rotation Warriors are capable of. Even when Draymond unexpectedly runs back out to CP they’re able to rotate behind. Nevertheless Suns movement almost beats it. pic.twitter.com/JRQ8ILe22v – 6:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Warriors have come out as aggressors here in the 3Q with a 13-6 run to take the lead back, getting the Suns’ defense in rotation. Draymond hitting another 3 doesn’t help – 6:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 4 after DA cleans up Booker’s layup on the break. Draymond wanted an offensive foul. Pretty impressive response from Phoenix in this 2Q – 6:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Like the no center lineup here by Monty. With CP and Booker on the floor, Draymond off the floor for the Warriors, they have no chance to defend it. Draymond back in. – 6:02 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
After Draymond Jr. brought towels to the whole team the other night, he got his own (pint sized) chair this afternoon in Phoenix: pic.twitter.com/STnlBlKPPA – 5:55 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Juuuuust in case you’re watching Browns-Packers…we are through one quarter here in the NBA’s best game on Christmas. Warriors 33, Suns 27. Steph leads everybody with 11 points. Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton have 8 points apiece. Draymond has been all over the place (six assists). – 5:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green had six assists in the first eight minutes. Here are his four best. pic.twitter.com/zHrxo2cr9R – 5:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Six assists already for Draymond, and there are still three minutes left in the first. The Warriors’ ball movement so far has been on point. Playing with high energy and intensity – 5:36 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Just an incredible possession by Draymond …
*Blocked Cam Johnson’s 3 on a ridiculous closeout
*Led the ensuing break, creating a good look with his aggression
*hustled down the loose ball in the scramble
*Finds JTA for a layup.
That series was all of Draymond on display – 5:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This might be Draymond Green’s best quarter of what’s been a high-level first half of the season from him. – 5:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Warriors came out ready for this one. The ball movement has been solid, the defensive intensity has been good — and they have controlled the tempo up and down the floor. Draymond already up to 6 assists. – 5:33 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Draymond did like 3 really hard things on that possession and messed up the easiest part: the layup – 5:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looked like Mikal Bridges got mugged on that rebound, but Draymond Green is everywhere defensively right now – 5:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Power of Steph on full display right now for the world to see as Draymond and Looney are out there at the same time, neither of which could pay to be guarded outside of 20 feet, and the Warriors offense still has the most picturesque spacing. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green opens guarding Chris Paul. He spent much of the last matchup guarding Deandre Ayton. Warriors like him on Phoenix’s point guard and center. – 5:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Warriors come out with 2 quick 3s. Jae Crowder responds with one of his own. Draymond starting on CP3, GPII on Booker – 5:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond hits the first three of the game, just like the Warriors drew it up – 5:17 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Draymond Green just debuted the next Converse hoop shoe. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qfxPVE8Dzl – 4:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Draymond Jr. helping his dad get ready for the Suns 💙💛
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/DdF3nd0Z1l – 4:35 PM
