Greg Monroe to Timberwolves

Shams Charania: Free agent center Greg Monroe plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Here’s a bunch of Greg Monroe and Alexey Shved pick and roll you didn’t know you needed pic.twitter.com/RNAfHVETLx – 7:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves reportedly plan to sign 31 year-old Greg Monroe.
Here is Monroe’s most recent offensive play — from last week’s G-League showcase. pic.twitter.com/FPN4PJoKdE – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If all the signings come through as reported, Greg Monroe will be the 69th (nice) different player to sign a hardship deal this season.
There have been a total of 73 hardship deals signed because four players have signed two 10-Days a piece. – 6:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
