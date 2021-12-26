USA Today Sports

Greg Monroe to Timberwolves

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Here’s a bunch of Greg Monroe and Alexey Shved pick and roll you didn’t know you needed pic.twitter.com/RNAfHVETLx7:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves reportedly plan to sign 31 year-old Greg Monroe.
Here is Monroe’s most recent offensive play — from last week’s G-League showcase. pic.twitter.com/FPN4PJoKdE7:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If all the signings come through as reported, Greg Monroe will be the 69th (nice) different player to sign a hardship deal this season.
There have been a total of 73 hardship deals signed because four players have signed two 10-Days a piece. – 6:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Greg Monroe plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:19 PM

