Grizzlies vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-14) play against the Sacramento Kings (20-20) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 21, Sacramento Kings 27 (Q2 10:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 is how you close a quarter. pic.twitter.com/qlcln3SXJm – 6:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Let ’em know @Damian Jones 🙌
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
8 assists on 9 made FG’s in the first quarter.
we trail by 4.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Grizzlies 24-20 at the end of the first period. They are 10 of 21 from the field after going 1 of 6 to start the game. – 6:36 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Nice teamwork by Sacramento to end the quarter. 14 of the 24 points from the reserves, led by Damian Jones’ 9. Kings lead 24-20 after 1. – 6:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
body 2 body. big contact lay @Desmond Bane 💪 pic.twitter.com/OyfTraYTMu – 6:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings carry a 24-20 lead over the Grizzlies into the 2nd quarter in Sacramento. Kings shoot 48%, Memphis shoots 37% – 6:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
5-0 run by the Kings and they lead the Grizzlies 24-20 at the end of the first quarter – 6:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 24-20 after 1Q. Offense coming from unlikely places. Damian Jones and Moe Harkless have a combined 14 points early. – 6:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Damian Jones has 9 points off the Kings bench as they take a 17-13 lead with 3:10 left in the first quarter – 6:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damian Jones out here showing the whole tool box with his 9 points in his 4 minutes of action. From catching lobs, to put backs and even a nice turnaround fadeaway. Kings lead Grizzlies 17-16 3:10 1st – 6:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Make that nine points on 4-of-4 shooting in four minutes for Damian Jones, who just got into his bag for a silky fadeaway jumper to give the Kings a 17-16 lead over the Grizzlies. – 6:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones with the fallaway from 19 feet. Didn’t know he had that in his bag. 9 points in 4 minutes. – 6:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Damian Jones is has seven points on 3-of-3 shooting in three minutes. – 6:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane makes the first Grizz triple of the game after they start 0-6 from deep. They lead 16-13 – 6:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
flipping the court the memphis way 🏃
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson & Killian Tillie first two off the bench in for Konchar and JJJ – 6:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton with the triple. Took almost four minutes for the Kings to hit a second shot. Lucky to be down 8-5. – 6:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
History is woven in every thread, with more to be written ahead.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the gang is ready. are you?
📺 @GrizzOnBally
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/3wNtXoMokH – 5:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Interesting twist to the starting lineup for the Grizzlies:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
John Konchar
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 5:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5 vs. @Sacramento Kings
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Official starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 12/26:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Wife & I are finally heading out on the vacation we’ve had planned since before the pandemic started. No podcasts or Kings coverage for the next few days.
Hope you all had a great Christmas. – 5:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Joyous Kwanzaa!
Learn more about the origins of the holiday, it’s core principles, and how you can celebrate this year 🧵⤵️ – 5:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is out on the floor getting some shots up in preparation for today’s game against the Grizzlies. Fox is returning to the lineup after missing four games due to NBA health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/gDWznoOVva – 5:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former San Jose State star Brandon Clarke has been upgraded to available tonight for the Grizzlies at Sacramento. – 5:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bad news: 26.2 shots per game just went into health and safety protocols.
Positive spin on the bad news: More shots for Ja Morant, Bane and JJJ. – 4:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Will be interesting to see how and who gets minutes at the 1-3 positions now. I think we may see some Tyus Jones and Ja Morant lineups together, more minutes for John Konchar and more Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson at the 3. Grizzlies are versatile enough to have options. – 4:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says he found out this morning about a couple hours ago about the three players entering protocols. He talked about how the players have adapted well to playing multiple positions and mentioned how the Grizz had one point guard while Ja Morant was out. – 4:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, the @San Antonio Spurs Larry Kenon set the NBA single-game record for steals with 11 in a 110-105 win over the Kings.
Kenon’s mark was later matched by Kendall Gill (April 3, 1999), but has yet to be surpassed. pic.twitter.com/El6WtHu0D7 – 4:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says he will start:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 4:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton entering protocols is obviously bad news. But there are reports the NBA is close to an agreement that would shorten the isolation period.
Could be six days after testing positive, depending on cycle threshold. – 4:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good afternoon and Merry Day After Christmas Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in for this afternoon’s Kings/Grizzlies matchups. De’Aaron Fox is out of protocols while Dillon Brooks & De’Anthony Melton enter.
We’ll talk to Taylor Jenkins momentarily – 4:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, conditioning will be an issue, but De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley and Terence Davis are all back with no minutes restrictions. – 4:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will play vs. the Grizzlies today. – 4:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Dillon Brooks (health and safety protocols), DeAnthony Melton (health and safety protocols and Yves Pons (health and safety protocols) for today’s game against the Kings. – 4:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Per Grizz PR, De’Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks and Yves Pons have all been placed in healthy and safety protocols. Each player is out today. Tough losses for the backcourt rotation. – 4:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 4:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Ontario’s Very Own 🦉
Hit the RT to vote @Dillon Brooks for #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pPfW5Ae6Rs – 3:21 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
I’ve got 2 tickets to see the @Sacramento Kings play the Grizzlies today at 3pm!! Who wants them?!! – 3:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Our man @JamesDJackson15 will have Thunder-Pelicans coverage for us tonight. Give him a follow.
I’ll be back on the beat Tuesday in Sacramento. – 3:01 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Unfortunately I can’t rewind. Did anyone else catch the Sacramento Mountain Lions reference on NFL Red Zone? Just wondering who he was referring to. – 2:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sending warm wishes for a joyful Kwanzaa to all those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/BPvIu4Qt7I – 2:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Step 1. Go on court with one of the top shooters in the association🎙
Step 2. Hit the RT to vote @Desmond Bane for #NBAAllStar ⭐️
Step 3: Repeat the first 2 steps.
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/QuGMWHSBIW – 1:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Pelicans are signing forward Justin James of NBA G League’s Canton Charge on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. James is a former Kings second-round pick and spent the past two seasons in Sacramento. – 1:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🦄 smash the RT button to vote @Jaren Jackson Jr. for #NBAAllStar 🦄 pic.twitter.com/419Wzm9Jbh – 12:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Will Fox, Davis return from COVID-19 protocols Sunday vs. Grizzlies? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: Hardship Season; Kings and Lakers at the Deadline w/ @John Hollinger
Subscribe: https://t.co/T1AUApVtfy pic.twitter.com/g14xetTjia – 12:00 PM
