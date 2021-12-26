Hawks would ask for a first-round pick in any potential Cam Reddish trade

Marc Stein on Cam Reddish: There’s no question he’s attracting interest. I don’t think you would get him away from the Hawks without surrendering a first-round pick. There’s still time for somebody to meet that price. So I do think it’s conceivable that we could see a Reddish. There’s considerable interest in him.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks fall to the Knicks 101-87 and are now 15-17 on the season.
Collins: 20/8, 7/18 FG
Wright: 20/4, 8/13 FG
Reddish: 10/6/3, 4/15 FG
Bogdanovic and Capela went a combined 4/19
Hawks shot 38 percent as a team today – 2:20 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Short-handed Hawks fall to the Knicks, 101-87, in their Christmas Day game.
Not enough defense or shooting in this one.
Atlanta falls to 15-17.
John Collins: 20 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk
Delon Wright: 20 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast
Cam Reddish: 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl – 2:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 81-66 at the end of the third quarter.
Collins: 17/5, 6/16 FG
Wright: 16, 6/11 FG, 3 steals
Reddish: 10, 4/13 FG – 1:46 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Cam Reddish seems incapable of doing anything that’s not great or baffling. – 1:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Knicks 61, Hawks 51
Delon Wright: 11 pts, 4 stl
Cam Reddish: 10 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl
John Collins: 7 pts, 2 reb
Bogi: 8 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Gorgui Dieng: 3 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb
Skylar Mays: 7 pts – 1:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 61-51 to the Knicks at halftime.
Wright: 11 points, 4/7 FG
Reddish: 10 points, 4/10 FG
Bogdanovic; 8 points, 2/8 FG – 1:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Sheesh. What a reverse for Cam Reddish right there.
He’s gotten so much better at driving to the rim in control this season. – 12:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for the Christmas Day game vs. the Knicks:
Delon Wright
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Clint Capela – 11:33 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Knicks
Delon Wright
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Clint Capela – 11:32 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish and Delon Wright will be available.
Clint Capela has cleared protocols.
The injury list is still long. pic.twitter.com/O3cngYaYEG – 10:59 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Looks like Clint Capela is the only Hawk to clear health and safety protocols in time for the Christmas Day game, per most recent injury report.
Cam Reddish and Delon Wright will be available. – 10:55 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan made it sound like Delon Wright and Cam Reddish will be ready to play today. – 10:44 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish and Delon Wright should be good to go.
Clint Capela is also good to go. McMillan said conditioning could be an issue but he’ll play. – 10:40 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Both Cam Reddish and Delon Wright are “nursing a little bit of an injury,” Nate McMillan says, but they should be ready to play today. – 10:40 AM
More on this storyline
The Hawks have been searching around the league for a first-round pick in return for swingman Cam Reddish, sources said, as Atlanta faces a logjam at the wing. De’Andre Hunter will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but some rival executives believe the Hawks would entertain calls on Hunter for packages that would return an established impact veteran—something to keep in mind if Boston were to ever truly explore moving Jaylen Brown, an Atlanta native. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021
In addition: Rival teams are expressing interest in Hawks swingman Cam Reddish, but those teams believe Atlanta seeks a first-round draft pick for Reddish, sources said. Reddish is averaging career highs across several offensive categories this season, including 11.1 points per game and 37 percent 3-point shooting. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021
Cam Reddish was available on the trade market at the trade deadline and around the draft, multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype. Heading into the season, rival executives are monitoring his availability. “They always say he’s the most talented player on their roster, it’s just that he doesn’t always put it together,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m not sure if he ever will. I like him. I think if he gets in the right situation, he could turn out to be a starting-level player because he can defend multiple positions and he can create any shot he wants. It’s just a matter of his mental approach and getting to the right situation where they know how to get the most out of him.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021