Jae Crowder: Phoenix feels like home

Crowder knows he is a journeyman and has never changed his outlook since the Boston trade, though as he admits he is getting tired of moving. “I do want to make a certain spot my home, and this does feel like home – I’m not gonna lie to you,” Crowder said. “From top to bottom, from (general manager) James Jones, to our coaching staff, to my teammates. It does feel like home, it does feel sacred, but at the same time, it’s a business, so I don’t get too caught up into it. I don’t put my heart into it anymore.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
When the Celtics traded Jae Crowder to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving, Crowder was crushed. ‘I took my heart out of it,’ he said. He’s found his voice and purpose in Phoenix, where Monty Williams says he’s never had a player like him. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3035340/2021/1… – 8:16 AM
When the Celtics traded Jae Crowder to the Cavs for Kyrie Irving, Crowder was crushed. ‘I took my heart out of it,’ he said. He’s found his voice and purpose in Phoenix, where Monty Williams says he’s never had a player like him. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3035340/2021/1… – 8:16 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on if he’s dealing with more bumps and bruises playing center: “No, I don’t feel anything. … Feeling pretty good besides stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot the other day.” – 11:28 PM
LeBron on if he’s dealing with more bumps and bruises playing center: “No, I don’t feel anything. … Feeling pretty good besides stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot the other day.” – 11:28 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Outstanding Warriors win. Steph Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in Q4. Otto Porter Jr. was brilliant with 19p. Devin Booker (5-19) and Jae Crowder (3-11) really struggled for Suns, who were led by Chris Paul’s 21p. Suns’ 15-game home streak snapped. theathletic.com/realtime/rTRPl… – 7:46 PM
Outstanding Warriors win. Steph Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in Q4. Otto Porter Jr. was brilliant with 19p. Devin Booker (5-19) and Jae Crowder (3-11) really struggled for Suns, who were led by Chris Paul’s 21p. Suns’ 15-game home streak snapped. theathletic.com/realtime/rTRPl… – 7:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Chris Paul with two huge plays late in the clock, first that step behind 3 and then perfect setup for Crowder’s 3 and it’s down to 2. Suns have scored on 4 straight possessions, 10 points. – 7:28 PM
Chris Paul with two huge plays late in the clock, first that step behind 3 and then perfect setup for Crowder’s 3 and it’s down to 2. Suns have scored on 4 straight possessions, 10 points. – 7:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Big shot from Jae Crowder in a game that’s been full of haymakers. We’ve got ourselves a 2-point game with 2:47 to go, Steph Curry set to check back in – 7:26 PM
Big shot from Jae Crowder in a game that’s been full of haymakers. We’ve got ourselves a 2-point game with 2:47 to go, Steph Curry set to check back in – 7:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steph has absolutely roasted Jae Crowder both on and off the ball tonight. Just doesn’t have the lateral movement. – 7:14 PM
Steph has absolutely roasted Jae Crowder both on and off the ball tonight. Just doesn’t have the lateral movement. – 7:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns had tied the game at 42 until a review ruled Jae Crowder’s 3 from a few plays ago was actually a 2. Suns down 42-41 – 6:04 PM
Suns had tied the game at 42 until a review ruled Jae Crowder’s 3 from a few plays ago was actually a 2. Suns down 42-41 – 6:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors look like they’re trying to pick on Crowder with Steph. He’s drawn 2 fouls on him and just got a nice backdoor with Crowder topsiding to take away a screen. – 5:26 PM
Warriors look like they’re trying to pick on Crowder with Steph. He’s drawn 2 fouls on him and just got a nice backdoor with Crowder topsiding to take away a screen. – 5:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s the third foul Phoenix has committed being aggressive on Curry. Two on Crowder, one on Booker. That’s what makes Bridges so good – he doesn’t foul while still being smothering – 5:25 PM
That’s the third foul Phoenix has committed being aggressive on Curry. Two on Crowder, one on Booker. That’s what makes Bridges so good – he doesn’t foul while still being smothering – 5:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry has drawn two fouls on Crowder by getting in the lane and using the defensive aggressiveness to his advantage. Those are a couple of calls Curry doesn’t usually get either – 5:21 PM
Curry has drawn two fouls on Crowder by getting in the lane and using the defensive aggressiveness to his advantage. Those are a couple of calls Curry doesn’t usually get either – 5:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crowder gets his second foul three minutes into the game on a block attempt. No replay in here so I’m guessing he got him – 5:20 PM
Crowder gets his second foul three minutes into the game on a block attempt. No replay in here so I’m guessing he got him – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Warriors come out with 2 quick 3s. Jae Crowder responds with one of his own. Draymond starting on CP3, GPII on Booker – 5:18 PM
Warriors come out with 2 quick 3s. Jae Crowder responds with one of his own. Draymond starting on CP3, GPII on Booker – 5:18 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
MERRY CHRISTMAS PPL.! I HOPE TODAY YOU FEEL LOVE & GIVE LOVE! BLESSINGS TO YOU ALL.!! 🙏🏾💜 – 11:56 AM
MERRY CHRISTMAS PPL.! I HOPE TODAY YOU FEEL LOVE & GIVE LOVE! BLESSINGS TO YOU ALL.!! 🙏🏾💜 – 11:56 AM