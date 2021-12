Jae Crowder: Phoenix feels like home

Crowder knows he is a journeyman and has never changed his outlook since the Boston trade, though as he admits he is getting tired of moving. “I do want to make a certain spot my home, and this does feel like home – I’m not gonna lie to you,” Crowder said. “From top to bottom, from (general manager) James Jones, to our coaching staff, to my teammates. It does feel like home, it does feel sacred, but at the same time, it’s a business, so I don’t get too caught up into it. I don’t put my heart into it anymore.”Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic