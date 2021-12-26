Jimmy Butler officially returns after eight-game absence

Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler has officially been upgraded to probable for the Heat vs. Magic.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler shows off his arm and hits Caleb Martin for the fastbreak slam 💥🔨
pic.twitter.com/u2PCoP4i2S – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Magic 24, Heat 22. Jimmy Butler with 10 points. – 4:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with 7 of the Heat’s 16 shot attempts
Aggressive Jimmy so far – 4:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler expected to make return, but Heat still without three starters vs. Magic miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra on now adjusting to life without Lowry, his sense of relief when learning about Dedmon’s MRI and more – 2:44 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler expected back in the lineup #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler has officially been upgraded to probable for the Heat vs. Magic. – 2:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler will warm up with the intent to play in today’s game against Orlando. A tailbone injury has sidelined Butler since Dec. 6.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler plans to play today vs. Magic. P.J. Tucker remains out. – 1:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat pregame update from Erik Spoelstra:
Jimmy Butler (tailbone): Warming up with intention to play.
P.J. Tucker (leg): Out today.
Otherwise: Adebayo, Morris, Dedmon, Lowry, Oladipo out, with Martin back from protocols. – 1:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry enters NBA COVID-19 protocols. What it means for the Heat and Lowry miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But the Heat could get Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker back today vs. Magic. Both have been upgraded to questionable – 8:55 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry enters NBA COVID-19 protocols. What it means for the Heat and Lowry miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But the Heat could get Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker back on Sunday vs. Magic. Both have been upgraded to questionable – 6:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry enters protocols for Heat; Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker listed closer to returns. https://t.co/hzjkxKldm2 Heat could sign a replacement for Lowry, who could miss seven games, or retain Zylan Cheatham, with Caleb Martin out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/nLTYWZNOkf – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Sunday vs. Magic:
Jimmy Butler (tailbone): questionable
PJ Tucker (leg): questionable
Kyle Lowry (protocols): out
Dewayne Dedmon (knee): out
Markieff Morris (neck): out
Bam Adebayo (thumb): out
Victor Oladipo (knee): out
Caleb Martin out of protocols. – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On 5:30 p.m. injury report, Heat has listed Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker as questionable.
But Kyle Lowry is listed as out because of health and safety protocols. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler hasn’t played in nearly three weeks, but his shoes have been on the court. Max Strus explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:07 PM
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler back in the Heat’s starting lineup. Gabe Vincent starting in place of Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven starting in place of Dewayne Dedmon. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 26, 2021
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler intends to play. PJ Tucker remains out. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 26, 2021
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for Thursday vs. Pistons is out, with the following all listed as out: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) Bam Adebayo (thumb) Markieff Morris (neck) Victor Oladipo (knee) Caleb Martin (protocols) P.J. Tucker (leg) No other players currently on injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 22, 2021