John Collins enters COVID protocols too

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks F John Collins has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s the ninth Hawks player to do so.
The hits keep coming. John Collins and Jalen Johnson become the ninth and 10th Hawks players to enter health and safety protocol. – 11:55 AM
Hawks F John Collins has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/yMDOWQO0lD – 11:46 AM
Can confirm that John Collins has entered health and safety protocols.
Atlanta Hawks F John Collins has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s the ninth Hawks player to do so. – 11:43 AM
Short-handed Hawks fall to the Knicks, 101-87, in their Christmas Day game.
Not enough defense or shooting in this one.
Atlanta falls to 15-17.
John Collins: 20 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk
Delon Wright: 20 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl, 2 ast
Cam Reddish: 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl – 2:19 PM
HALFTIME: Knicks 61, Hawks 51
Delon Wright: 11 pts, 4 stl
Cam Reddish: 10 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl
John Collins: 7 pts, 2 reb
Bogi: 8 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Gorgui Dieng: 3 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb
Skylar Mays: 7 pts – 1:08 PM
Hawks starters for the Christmas Day game vs. the Knicks:
Delon Wright
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Clint Capela – 11:33 AM
Hawks starters vs. Knicks
Delon Wright
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Clint Capela – 11:32 AM
The Hawks are still depleted, but McMillan says it helps to have Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capela available today (three rotation guys who have experience playing together).
“It’ll be good to get that combination back out on the floor.” – 10:51 AM
Players not named on injury report:
John Collins
Jalen Johnson
Skylar Mays (two-way)
Gorgui Dieng
Lance Stephenson (10 day)
Malcolm Hill (10 day)
Bogdan Bogdanovic – 5:54 PM
previewed the christmas day games on @SInow by writing mini essays about jayson tatum, john collins, deandre ayton, small lakers, and utah’s offense (which might be the best we’ve ever seen?): si.com/nba/2021/12/24… – 9:35 AM
“I feel like everybody was connected, and that matters.”
– John Collins
The Hawks had seven guys in protocols, lost two guys to injury and already had two other players out injured.
Yet they still buckled down and beat the Sixers, 98-96:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 11:12 PM
John Collins: “Having guys drop like flies, one thing about tonight, we were together for the entire game, regardless of who was in or out.” – 10:27 PM
Nate McMillan challenged the foul called on John Collins. Hawks lost the challenge. Joel Embiid will shoot two free throws with the Sixers down 98-94 with 29 seconds to go. – 9:22 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is 0-of-10 from the floor, John Collins is in foul trouble, Cam Reddish sprained his ankle and, of course, the Hawks lead the Sixers 79-75 at the end of the third quarter. – 8:49 PM
John Collins just picked up his fourth foul with 9:30 to go in the third. – 8:24 PM
Onyeka Okongwu lob to John Collins!
That’s Okongwu’s second assist. – 7:54 PM
Hawks open up with a 15-7 lead vs. the Sixers, with all points coming from either John Collins (9) or Cam Reddish (6). – 7:17 PM
John Collins has opened up 4-5 from the field, with 9 points in his first 4 minutes. – 7:16 PM
Hawks are adding Onyeka Okongwu to the starting lineup, alongside Skylar Mays, Delon Wright, Cam Reddish and John Collins. – 6:36 PM
Hawks starters vs. Sixers
Delon Wright
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 6:34 PM
Nate McMillan says he may make a change with the starting lineup tonight.
Hawks started a lineup of Delon Wright, Skylar Mays, Cam Reddish, John Collins and Gorgui Dieng vs. the Magic. – 5:35 PM
