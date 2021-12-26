Lonzo Ball enters COVID-19 protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
With Lonzo/McKinnie/Bradley in protocols, Caruso/DJJ/Pat injured and Alize waived, here’s who I’ve got as available for Bulls vs. Pacers (as of now):
G: LaVine, Coby, Ayo, Matt Thomas, Dotson, Mac McClung
F: DeRozan, Javonte, Troy Brown, Tyler Cook
C: Vucevic, Ilyasova, Marko – 2:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis (calf), Brogdon (Achilles) and Lamb (wrist) are all questionable for tonight in Chicago.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Lonzo Ball are both in the protocols. – 1:38 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball is the third Bulls player to enter health and safety protocols today, per Bulls PR
That’s 13 Bulls players (and coach Billy Donovan) this month – 1:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls PR confirms Lonzo Ball’s entry into health and safety protocols
15th Bulls player to enter protocols this season. 14th this month. 3rd today – 1:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball becomes the 15th Bulls player this season to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Bulls PR confirms. – 1:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR, which @Adrian Wojnarowski had 1st. Remember: Today is first day of increased testing for all teams. Bulls had 3 more players enter today. – 1:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
With Lonzo Ball in protocols, only #Bulls players on 15-man roster who have not been there are Alex Caruso, Marko Simonovic and the injured Patrick Williams – 1:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 1:18 PM
