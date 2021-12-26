Magic vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (7-26) play against the Miami Heat (13-13) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021
Orlando Magic 39, Miami Heat 42 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Yurt got himself a double-double at the half 💪 pic.twitter.com/jophhyXciO – 4:42 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Heat 42, Magic 39
Gary Harris leads all scorers with 13 pts
Orlando will look to limit turnovers (11) and do a better job of controlling the glass (allowed Miami to get 10 offensive rebounds) in the second half. – 4:39 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler shows off his arm and hits Caleb Martin for the fastbreak slam 💥🔨
pic.twitter.com/u2PCoP4i2S – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 42, Magic 39. Heat winning despite shooting just 2 of 16 on threes in the first half in part because it has taken 11 more shots than the Magic with the help of 10 offensive rebounds and 12 Orlando turnovers. – 4:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tuff @admiralelite15 😤
📺: https://t.co/YXfnxXZrr2 pic.twitter.com/eXolQ5JPFn – 4:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat got up seven in second, go into half up 42-39 on Magic. Yurtseven with 12-10 in the first half. – 4:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven with a double-double in the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds. – 4:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb back!
(Tyler is up to six assists already) pic.twitter.com/jM1hx8D2OU – 4:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro up to six assists and Caleb Martin makes the Heat’s first three after its first nine attempts from outside were missed.
Heat ahead 33-29. – 4:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler still in the giving mood with the dish to Ömer 💪 pic.twitter.com/VKba8nLzcv – 4:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A little back and forth between Tyler Herro and R.J. Hampton. The two were separated before anything really happened. Double technicals called. – 4:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro and RJ Hampton we’re jawing back and forth way before that
Seemed like RJ was letting him know about his defense – 4:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
knockdown 🎯
9 PTS in 10 MIN for @BestThingSince_ 🔥
📺: https://t.co/YXfnxXZrr2 pic.twitter.com/1dsUq1Cm5I – 4:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem is averaging about 206 points per 48 minutes over the last two seasons. Commence your All-Star voting. – 4:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem with six points and two rebounds in six minutes. – 4:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
leading scorer with 10 first-quarter points
good to be back pic.twitter.com/ZWVqeT1vtP – 4:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 24, Heat 22
Gary Harris leads Orlando with nine points
Magic – 47.4% FG | 33.3% 3PT
Heat – 45% FG | 0% 3PT – 4:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
End of the first, plenty more basketball to go pic.twitter.com/I0snHsEEPO – 4:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 24, Miami 22 pic.twitter.com/J7IloginMA – 4:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem is a major emotional spark, but his production has been consistent in his minutes
Off-ball screening at the top of the key, good positional rolling, and great finishing
He’s been good – 4:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Magic 24, Heat 22. Jimmy Butler with 10 points. – 4:09 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Also dealing with health and safety protocols for the Heat: assistant coach Caron Butler and head athletic trainer Jay Sabol. – 4:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic 24, Heat 22 at end of one. Butler 10 points (4 of 5 FTs) in return. Heat 0 for 5 on 3s. – 4:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem with four points. Only Butler (10) has more for Heat at the moment. – 4:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem with four straight points for the Heat. He’s playing in a third straight game for the first time since December 2017, as @kristenhewitt noted. – 4:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler finds Jimmy on the go route for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/KAhUKafRqg – 4:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with 7 of the Heat’s 16 shot attempts
Aggressive Jimmy so far – 4:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If a Herro-Duncan-Strus lineup isn’t scoring for a short stretch, you better go away from it
Went from 16-12 to 21-12 quick – 3:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Magic ahead 21-12. Heat has missed its first five three-point attempts. – 3:57 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
fancy finish @Gary Harris 🔥
📺: https://t.co/YXfnxXZrr2 pic.twitter.com/Qq3wKDi0Dh – 3:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
that’s a vintage Jimmy bucket right there pic.twitter.com/NNwp5MAHdO – 3:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
let it fly @BestThingSince_ 💧
📺: https://t.co/YXfnxXZrr2 pic.twitter.com/n4PCeE8LOJ – 3:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,163 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 3:46 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
to the point JT and Dante are making on the telecast: in December, Gary Harris is scoring 15.1 points in 32.7 minutes per on 49/45/84 shooting. – 3:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler back in Heat starting lineup, one that now features Yurtseven, Strus, Robinson and Vincent today vs. Magic. – 3:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler back in the Heat’s starting lineup. Gabe Vincent starting in place of Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven starting in place of Dewayne Dedmon. – 3:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 34 at MIAMI
2️⃣2️⃣G: @Franz Wagner
2️⃣5️⃣F: @admiralelite15
3️⃣4️⃣C: @Wendell Carter Jr.
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
1️⃣2️⃣G: @BestThingSince_
⏰3:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 3 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 3:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler expected to make return, but Heat still without three starters vs. Magic miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra on now adjusting to life without Lowry, his sense of relief when learning about Dedmon’s MRI and more – 2:44 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler expected back in the lineup #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Magic: Cole Anthony will not play today at Miami due to right ankle injury maintenance.
Orlando has ruled out 13 players for today’s game in Miami. – 2:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler has officially been upgraded to probable for the Heat vs. Magic. – 2:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Magic: Cole Anthony will not play today at Miami due to right ankle injury maintenance. – 2:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
UPDATE:
Cole Anthony will not play today at Miami due to right ankle injury maintenance. pic.twitter.com/lGif3ee0Ku – 2:27 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony will not play today at Miami due to right ankle injury maintenance. – 2:26 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Cole Anthony will not play today at Miami due to right ankle injury maintenance.
#MagicTogether – 2:25 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The evolution of Tyler Herro continues #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And today’s winner (loser?) on the injury-list report is Orlando, with 15 players on the latest injury report, 12 of whom are listed as “out.” Detroit and Toronto have 12 each. Mavericks have not submitted their update yet. – 2:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler will warm up with the intent to play in today’s game against Orlando. A tailbone injury has sidelined Butler since Dec. 6.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is back
Tyler Herro still going
Getting some work in pic.twitter.com/25KA82H1Vy – 2:03 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
go all out 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/pCtvmDPG67 – 2:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some early work for Gabe Vincent
More of a workload tonight pic.twitter.com/nPpoHnpAA7 – 1:58 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#ORLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (tailbone) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Magic.
P.J. Tucker (leg) has been ruled out. – 1:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler plans to play today vs. Magic. P.J. Tucker remains out. – 1:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat pregame update from Erik Spoelstra:
Jimmy Butler (tailbone): Warming up with intention to play.
P.J. Tucker (leg): Out today.
Otherwise: Adebayo, Morris, Dedmon, Lowry, Oladipo out, with Martin back from protocols. – 1:47 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
ICYMI – @Udonis Haslem making sure the holidays are bright! Kudos to Jose Cisneros & @CourtneyFallon_ for editing and producing respectively. @Miami Heat #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/gG6zKI43mW – 12:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
past frames against the Miami Heat 📸
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/p7c5cZxlPv – 12:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Programming note before today’s Magic-Heat game: I’m off for the rest of the year, so I won’t be on coverage today or the games against the Bucks later this week.
I appreciate everyone’s who’s been rocking with me and l’ll check back in 2022.
Stay safe and happy new year! 🙏🏾 – 11:43 AM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner has scored in double figures in 15 straight games – the most by any @NBA rookie this season.
It is the longest streak by a Magic rookie since Jameer Nelson in 2005 (17 games) ✨ pic.twitter.com/bQTBSJVq0d – 11:42 AM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Forward @Franz Wagner has scored in double figures in 15 straight games – the most by any rookie in the #NBA this season.
The Orlando Magic play at Miami today. Coverage on Bally Sports Florida begins at 3 P.M.
#MagicTogether
#NBARooks
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/M7Llp4Ctfg – 11:28 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We know a certain someone is excited to be back with his teammates 😬 pic.twitter.com/AblVoScHmE – 11:17 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Vitals for Heat vs. Magic #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:03 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
GAME PREVIEW: Miami Heat seek to extend home win streak against Orlando Magic hothothoops.com/2021/12/26/228… – 11:03 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A little Sunday afternoon hoops to enjoy with your Christmas leftovers pic.twitter.com/iC8PqUTdm5 – 10:36 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat retain Zylan Cheatham but have other options with Kyle Lowry in protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… J.R. Smith, Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers among those lobbying for COVID replacement deals. – 10:27 AM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
a Sunday matinee in South Beach
🆚: @Miami Heat
📍: Miami, FL
🕞: 3:30 p.m.
📺: @BallySportsFL
📻: @1045thebeat pic.twitter.com/BvQbuTRdYH – 9:30 AM
