Miles Bridges, PJ Washington enter protocols

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets announce P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges are in health and safety protocols and out tomorrow vs. Rockets. – 4:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and
PJ Washington have all entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com4:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 4:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets‘ Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have entered health and safety protocols. – 4:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets news: Miles Bridges and PJ Washington are in healthy and safety protocols and are OUT for tomorrow’s game against Houston. Cody Martin (health and safely protocols) remains out. – 4:50 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
“Intro” music video out now!! Link in my bio! Merry Christmas 🦍🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/rqbdpHs9ty3:23 PM

PJ Washington @PJWashington
Merry Christmas hope everyone has a blessed day 💙🤞🏽 – 10:44 AM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
I’m PICKLE RICKKKKK – 6:28 PM
PJ Washington @PJWashington
If you aren’t trying to be a better version of yourself what are you doin ? – 3:43 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Got something for y’all for Christmas 🙌🏽🙌🏽 – 12:54 AM
PJ Washington @PJWashington
Can’t wait to get home – 12:36 AM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Can’t throw a rock in an ocean 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ it’s gone turn – 12:15 AM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Great Team win!!!! Ish, KO, Jalen, and PJ was going crazy 🔥🔥🔥 – 12:10 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Hornets 115-107.
-Outscored 38-13 in the fourth quarter by Ish Smith and PJ Washington
-Jokić took 17 shots in each half and made 13 total.
-I got nuthin. It’s not on the bench. pic.twitter.com/14bGtUTBEG11:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: #Hornets 115, Nuggets 107
Kelly Oubre 23 pts
Terry Rozier 17 pts, 7 rebs
Miles Bridges 16 pts, 5 rebs
LaMelo 16 pts, 5 rebs, 4 ast
Up next: vs. Houston on Monday – 11:22 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
This was an embarrassing loss for the Denver Nuggets.
James Borrego elected to bench LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges and go with his bench unit and it worked.
Denver was up by 17 points and there was a second half collapse.
The Nuggets were also outscored 38-13 in the 4th. – 11:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington 3-pointer gives #Hornets a 104-101 lead with 3:07 left. #wut11:10 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets struggling shooting here in the second quarter. Miles Bridges doesn’t settle and throws one down on Vlatko Cancar. – 10:03 PM
PJ Washington @PJWashington
Black ball hard yb went crazy – 6:07 PM

Lonzo Ball: Y’all jinxed me -via Twitter @ZO2_ / December 26, 2021

