Miles Bridges, PJ Washington enter protocols

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets announce P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges are in health and safety protocols and out tomorrow vs. Rockets. – 4:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and
PJ Washington have all entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
The Hornets say Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and
PJ Washington have all entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 4:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets‘ Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have entered health and safety protocols. – 4:50 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
“Intro” music video out now!! Link in my bio! Merry Christmas 🦍🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/rqbdpHs9ty – 3:23 PM
PJ Washington @PJWashington
If you aren’t trying to be a better version of yourself what are you doin ? – 3:43 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Great Team win!!!! Ish, KO, Jalen, and PJ was going crazy 🔥🔥🔥 – 12:10 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Hornets 115-107.
-Outscored 38-13 in the fourth quarter by Ish Smith and PJ Washington
-Jokić took 17 shots in each half and made 13 total.
-I got nuthin. It’s not on the bench. pic.twitter.com/14bGtUTBEG – 11:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
This was an embarrassing loss for the Denver Nuggets.
James Borrego elected to bench LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges and go with his bench unit and it worked.
Denver was up by 17 points and there was a second half collapse.
The Nuggets were also outscored 38-13 in the 4th. – 11:22 PM
Tim MacMahon: Rockets wing Garrison Mathews has joined teammate D.J. Augustin in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 26, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix’s Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton are entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Suns are working to sign players on 10-days. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 26, 2021